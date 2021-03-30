Minutes from Agillic’s annual general meeting 30 March 2021

On 30 March 2021, at 10:00, an ordinary general meeting was conducted virtually and at the company’s address Masnedøgade 22, 2100 København Ø, with the following agenda:

Report from the board of directors on the company's business activities during the past financial year Presentation of the annual report with the auditor's certificate for approval Resolution on the use of any profits or how to cover of any loss in accordance with the adopted financial statement Adoption of the motion on payment of fee to the board of directors for the current financial year Election of members to the board of directors Election of auditor Motion from the board of directors: Authorization to issue warrants Authorization to make the changes Any other business

In accordance with the company’s articles of association, the board of directors appointed Casper Moltke-Leth to preside over the general meeting as chairman.

The chairman stated that the board of directors, executive board, and shareholders representing 48.8% (nominal DKK 489,035.40 of DKK 1,001,802.70) of the shares and voting rights were represented in person or by power of attorney.

With the support of those present, the chairman stated that the general meeting had been duly convened and formed a quorum in accordance with the agenda as the ordinary general meeting had been convened for all registered shareholders who had requested this, as well as the company via First North Copenhagen and on the company's website had published the invitation on 16 March 2021.

1. Report from the board of directors on the company's business activities during the past financial year

The general meeting adopted the board of director’s report on Agillic A/S’ business activities during 2020.

2. Presentation of the annual report with the auditor's certificate for approval

The board of directors had proposed that the general meeting adopts Agillic A/S’ annual report for the financial year 2020.

The motion could be adopted by a simple majority of votes and was adopted unanimously.

3. Resolution on the use of any profits or how to cover of any loss in accordance with the adopted financial statement