Planon positioned in the Leaders Category for Integrated Workplace Management Systems by the IDC MarketScape

~ What role will IWMS platforms play moving forward? ~

BRIGHTON, England, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planon has been named a 'Leader' in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Integrated Workplace Management System 2020-2021 Vendor Assessment*. Strong industry experience, an open platform strategy, and the partner ecosystem were strengths noted for Planon within the assessment.

The IDC MarketScape evaluated Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) vendors by two primary categories:

  1. Capabilities of the IWMS vendor and its product offering today.
  2. The vendor's future strategy and how well it aligns with its customers' requirements for the next three to five years.

The IDC MarketScape identified a number of Planon's strengths, including these three areas:

  1. Planon's open platform strategy, which allows customers to connect and embed different technologies, applications and PropTech easily, flexibly and in a scalable manner.
  2. Planon's focus on expanding its partner ecosystem and making it an important part of its growth strategy.
  3. Planon's configurability, including self-service configuration tools, which allow customers to continuously align their IWMS applications with changing needs or strategies.

The IDC MarketScape report further states: '[Organisations] with an IWMS already in place are able to more easily pivot than those still relying on spreadsheets or outdated systems.' This is especially important for organisations navigating uncertainty and changes to their facilities and real estate portfolios, both during COVID-19 shutdowns and restrictions, as well as when they prep for the aftermath. According to the report, 'A modern SaaS and cloud-based IWMS can help orchestrate faster data-driven enterprise-wide decision making and actions compared with siloed, disjointed, and sluggish legacy systems.'

This report reinforces Planon's position as a market leader in providing rich functionality combined with cloud-based open platform capabilities - allowing our customers to connect and embed their preferred property technology in a scalable and future-proof way. You can read the full assessment here.

*doc # US46261420, December 2020

About Planon

Planon is the leading global provider of Real Estate and Facility Management software that enables building and service digitalisation by integrating the diverse landscape of smart building technology, business solutions and data into one source of truth and turning that into value for building owners, building users, and service providers.

 

 



