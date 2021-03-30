 
Albertsons Companies and Google Partner to Reinvent the Future of Grocery Shopping

Albertsons Companies and Google today announced a multi-year partnership to make shopping easier and more convenient for millions of customers nationwide. The partnership brings together the power of Albertsons Cos.’ broad reach across 2,253 neighborhoods with Google’s capabilities in customer-centric innovation, creating a formidable nexus of retail savvy and trend-setting technology on a massive, omnichannel scale.

Google and Albertsons Cos. have been collaborating behind the scenes for the past year and, as part of the partnership announcement today, are debuting several new enhancements that will make the shopping experience easier and more exciting. Albertsons Cos. has engaged with numerous teams at Google, covering a wide range of technologies and services aimed at making the customer experience more efficient—for example, integrating with Google Search and Maps to help shoppers more easily find what they need, making it easier to shop with Google Pay, and infusing Google Cloud AI technologies such as Vision AI, Recommendations AI, and Business Messages into operations to create the world’s most predictive grocery engine.

Planned innovations under this partnership include:

  • Shoppable maps with dynamic hyperlocal features
  • AI-powered conversational commerce
  • Predictive grocery list building

Finally, Albertsons Cos. and Google are making it even easier for customers to get groceries for pickup and delivery, by providing helpful information about online ordering from many Albertsons Cos.’ stores directly within mobile search. This functionality is coming to Google Maps later this year.

“Albertsons Cos. is continuing to transform into a modern retailer fit for the future, and we are leading the industry forward by providing the easiest and most exciting shopping experience for our customers,” said Chris Rupp, EVP and Chief Customer & Digital Officer at Albertsons Cos. “In bringing together Google’s technology expertise with our commitment to customer-centric innovation, we’re providing our customers with a superior shopping experience no matter how they choose to shop with us.”

Google’s partnership with Albertsons Cos. will build on projects already implemented to improve the customer experience. For example, earlier this month, Albertsons announced its use of Business Messages to help people get up-to-date information about COVID-19 vaccines at Albertsons Cos. pharmacies.

“Albertsons Companies is leading the way in bringing innovative technologies to the grocery store digital and physical aisle,” says Carrie Tharp, VP of Retail and Consumer, Google Cloud. “We’re proud to partner with Albertsons Companies to streamline processes and power innovative shopping experiences for customers. The unique strategic and technical collaboration at the heart of the Google and Albertsons partnership sets the stage for sustained post-pandemic transformation and momentum that will become clear to customers in both the near- and long-term.”

