 
checkAd

Li-Cycle Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 in Connection With Its Proposed Business Combination With Peridot Acquisition Corp.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.03.2021, 12:00  |  31   |   |   

Li-Cycle Corp. (“Li-Cycle” or “the Company”), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and the largest lithium-ion battery recycler in North America, and Peridot Acquisition Corp. (“Peridot”) (NYSE: PDAC), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Carnelian Energy Capital, today announced the filing of a registration statement on Form F-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in connection with their recently announced proposed business combination. While the registration statement has not yet become effective and the information contained therein is subject to change, it provides important information about Li-Cycle’s proposed business combination with Peridot and the proposals to be considered by the Li-Cycle and Peridot stockholders.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210330005368/en/

Completion of the business combination, which is expected in the second quarter of 2021, is subject to approval by Li-Cycle and Peridot stockholders and other customary closing conditions, including the registration statement being declared effective by the SEC. Upon closing, the combined company will be renamed Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., which is the entity that filed the registration statement, and will apply to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol “LICY.” The combined company will be led by Ajay Kochhar, Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Li-Cycle, and Tim Johnston, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman.

Li-Cycle is expected to receive approximately $615 million in gross transaction proceeds, assuming no redemptions by Peridot shareholders, enabling the company to fully fund its planned global expansion. 100% of Li-Cycle’s existing shares will roll into the combined company. The transaction includes a fully committed, upsized $315 million PIPE from investors that include Neuberger Berman Funds, Franklin Templeton and Mubadala Capital, as well as Peridot sponsor Carnelian Energy Capital, existing Li-Cycle investor Moore Strategic Ventures and global marketing and strategic off-take partner Traxys S.A.

Seite 1 von 4


Peridot Acquisition Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Li-Cycle Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 in Connection With Its Proposed Business Combination With Peridot Acquisition Corp. Li-Cycle Corp. (“Li-Cycle” or “the Company”), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and the largest lithium-ion battery recycler in North America, and Peridot Acquisition Corp. (“Peridot”) (NYSE: PDAC), a publicly-traded …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Humanigen Reports Positive Phase 3 Topline Results Demonstrating That Lenzilumab Improves Survival ...
P&G Aims to Improve Portrayal of “Black Life” on Screen, Expands Inclusion Efforts for Black ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
T-Mobile and Google Deliver Best-in-Class Mobile and TV Experiences, and Showcase Range of Android ...
 Nomad Foods to Acquire Fortenova’s Frozen Food Business Group
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against EHang Holdings ...
DraftKings and WWE Enter Historic New Deal
Humanigen Announces Proposed Public Offering of Five Million Shares of Common Stock
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.03.21
Li-Cycle to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
33
SPAC mit Fokus auf disruptive Clean Energy Technolgien