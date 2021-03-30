 
checkAd

GBT - Filed a Nonprovisional patent for Systems and Methods of Facial and Body Recognition, identification and analysis

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.03.2021, 12:00  |  36   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT” or the “Company”) with GBT Tokenize Corp. (“GBT/Tokenize”) filed with U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) a nonprovisional patent for systems and methods of facial and body recognition identification and analysis. The application has been assigned serial number 17212235 and the filing date is March 25, 2021.  As a reminder the Company advised on its release from February 16, that the deadline for filing a U.S. nonprovisional, PCT, or other foreign applications is February 9, 2022.

The present invention relates to systems and methods for learning and recognizing features of an image such as a human face and unlocking functions for any computer or smartphone screen based on facial and body recognition, including covered face or body.

Many mobile devices such as smartphones include a facial identification (ID) recognition system that learns the user’s facial features and unlocks the phone upon its user’s face image. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in most public places a face cover or facemask is required. However, the presence of a face cover or mask interrupts the face recognition unlocking feature on most mobile devices. Accordingly, there is a need for a system and method that can learn and recognize a partially covered human face and method that can unlock a mobile device based on recognition of a partially covered human face.

The invention, in its many embodiments, alleviates to a great extent the disadvantages of known devices, systems, and methods by providing an AI-based computer vision systems and methods to lock and unlock a mobile device such as a smartphone with or without face (mask) coverage. The user trains the system once without a face cover (mask). After the initial training, the system is capable of identifying the user’s facial features with or without a face cover or facemask, and is capable of locking or unlocking a smartphone/electronic device. After learning the user’s body’s features, the system can monitor bodily changes like weight gain and other changes, alerting the user in real time.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system or that it will be granted the patent (or prior provisional patent). In order to successfully implement this system, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

Seite 1 von 2
GBT Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GBT - Filed a Nonprovisional patent for Systems and Methods of Facial and Body Recognition, identification and analysis SAN DIEGO, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT” or the “Company”) with GBT Tokenize Corp. (“GBT/Tokenize”) filed with U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) a nonprovisional patent for systems and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces its Addition to the Market's First Psychedelic Stock Index ETF
K92 Mining Releases Strong 2020 Q4 & Annual Financial Results - Record Net Cash, Revenue & ...
Auxly Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Digihost Acquires 700 S17+ 76TH Bitcoin Miners for Immediate Delivery
Genmab Announces European Marketing Authorization for Kesimpta (ofatumumab) in Relapsing Multiple ...
Novartis expands targeted radioligand therapy pipeline with in-license for compounds targeting ...
Statement of transactions in own shares from March 22, 2021 to March 26, 2021
Bombardier Marks 50th Global 7500 Aircraft Delivery Milestone
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.03.21
GBT’s Long-Range Radio Prototype Design Includes Thermal Control System
23.03.21
GBT Filed Continuation Applications For Database Management And Multi-Dimensional Microchip Patents
19.03.21
GBT – Update - 3D Chip and Memory Patent Entry into National Phase in Republic of Korea
18.03.21
GBT Seeking to Develop New EDA Technology to Achieve Improved IC DFM (Design for Manufacturing)
17.03.21
GBT - 3D Chip and Memory Patent Enters the Regional Phase in Europe
16.03.21
GBT Commences Research of Probabilistic Neural Network (PNN) Algorithms and Techniques for Kirlian Research
11.03.21
GBT Defined Its Long-Range Radio System Logic and Architecture
09.03.21
GBT’s Commences Smartphone Mobile Application Infrastructure Development For qTerm
04.03.21
GBT Filing for International PCT Protection in South Korea and Europe for its 3D Chip and Memory Patent
02.03.21
GBT Researching Remote Operated Robotics Technology for Medical Applications