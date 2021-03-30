 
Notice of extraordinary general meeting in SimCorp A/S

Company Announcement no. 12/2021

In accordance with Article 14 of the Articles of Association, notice is hereby given of an extraordinary general meeting in SimCorp A/S, to be held on Wednesday 21 April 2021, at 4:00 pm CET, at Weidekampsgade 16, 2300 Copenhagen S, Denmark.

In order to minimize the dissemination of Covid-19 and in accordance with the Danish Epidemics Act and measures taken accordingly, shareholders are encouraged to use the opportunity to postal vote or to give a proxy to the Board of Directors instead of appearing at the extraordinary general meeting. For the same reason, there will be no catering in connection with the extraordinary general meeting. SimCorp is following the development closely and will announce if further measures are to be taken.

The agenda will be as follows:

Item 1:

At the annual general meeting held on 24 March 2021, the proposal to amend article 2 of the company’s articles of association was adopted by a majority of more than two thirds of both the votes cast and of the share capital represented at the annual general meeting. Since, however, less than 50% of the share capital was represented at the annual general meeting, the proposal was not adopted, and the Board of Directors therefore makes the proposal at the extraordinary general meeting.

The board of directors proposes to update the objects of SimCorp in the articles of association by allowing related activities that support the objects of SimCorp. Accordingly, it is proposed to amend article 2 of the articles of association to the following:

"Article 2

The objects for which the Company is established are to develop, market, sell, implement and deploy software and related services to companies, institutions and administrative bodies whose activities are within or related to the management of securities and/or other assets and any other related activities. The Company’s objects may be carried out directly or through investments, including through shareholdings in other companies.”

Item 2:

AOB

SPECIAL VOTING REQUIREMENTS

The adoption of the resolutions proposed under item 1, see Article 14 of the Articles of Association, requires a majority of at least two thirds of both the votes cast and the share capital represented at the general meeting

SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS

The company’s share capital is DKK 40,500,000 divided into shares of DKK 1 each and multiples thereof. Each share of DKK 1 nominal value entitles the holder to one vote.

