eXp World Holdings Expands Real Estate Operations Into Hong Kong

30.03.2021   

One of the Fastest-growing Global Real Estate Companies Extends its Footprint In Asia, With the Opening of Hong Kong

BELLINGHAM, Wash., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty, one of the fastest-growing real estate companies in the world, has expanded into Hong Kong, under the eXp Hong Kong banner. In addition to its robust U.S. presence, eXp Realty also operates in 11 other countries and locations, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, India, Italy, Mexico, Portugal, Puerto Rico, South Africa and the United Kingdom, with more than 50,000 agents across the globe.

eXp Realty’s worldwide expansion is being led by Michael Valdes, President of eXp Global and an international real estate veteran with experience opening markets around the world.

“Hong Kong is globally recognized as a leading multicultural center of international trade and finance,” said Valdes. “As one of the most dynamic real estate markets in the world, it is an ideal fit for our model. We’re thrilled to empower real estate professionals in Hong Kong to grow their businesses and transform their communities.”

eXp Hong Kong’s brokerage operations will be led by Kingly Choi, Managing Director and Broker, eXp Hong Kong. Choi comes to eXp with more than 15 years of experience in various Asian real estate markets.

“The launch of eXp Hong Kong is an agent-centric shift for the real estate industry,” said Kingly. “As the Hong Kong real estate market continues to evolve, the eXp model will lend well to agents and brokers seeking a rewarding model, while ultimately benefiting the end consumer. We are already seeing tremendous interest in the eXp platform, and we look forward to setting a new industry standard.”

Hong Kong represents one of the four markets that eXp Global has identified for expansion during the first quarter of 2021. Puerto Rico, Brazil, and Italy have already opened eXp operations in the first quarter of 2021. eXp has recently announced three additional countries to be launched in the second quarter of 2021, including Colombia, Spain and Israel.

eXp Realty offers a unique financial model for residential and commercial real estate agents, going beyond attractive commissions to provide its agents with an opportunity to earn additional income by helping the company to grow its revenue base anywhere in the world. Agents can also earn equity in eXp World Holdings stock for listing and selling activities. eXp’s cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, the company’s immersive and collaborative platform, enabling agents and staff to communicate, meet and conduct business in a virtual world.  

