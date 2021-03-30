MT Højgaard Holding’s business unit, MT Højgaard Danmark, has won DSB’s tender for the establishment of a train workshop and railway facilities in Næstved. The workshop will be used for repair and maintenance work on DSB’s recently purchased electric trains, trainsets and double-decker carriages. The tender is divided into three phases, and if MT Højgaard Danmark qualifies for all phases, as expected, the tender’s total value is expected to amount to around DKK 900 million.

The project is comprised of the following phases: