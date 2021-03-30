Probe Metals Provides Exploration Update for its Detour Quebec Gold Project

Highlights:



Regional Geochemical programs have identified numerous high-priority gold and gold-copper targets for detailed follow-up in 2021.

for detailed follow-up in 2021. Induced Polarization (“IP”) geophysical surveys south of Fenelon/Tabasco area have outlined priority drill targets , survey area now being expanded to cover new geochemical anomalies.

, survey area now being expanded to cover new geochemical anomalies. Additional geophysical programs have commenced on three other priority areas.

on three other priority areas. 20,000m drill program is planned over the next 12-18 months.

TORONTO, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Probe Metals Inc. (TSX-V: PRB) (OTCQB: PROBF) (“Probe” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update for its 2021 exploration program on the Detour Quebec Project (the “Project”) located immediately adjacent to the Detour Lake Mine, Ontario (Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.) and the Fenelon Gold Project, Quebec (Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd.). In 2020, regional-scale airborne geophysical and surface geochemical surveys were completed across the entire 90-kilometre strike length of the Project, representing the first district-scale exploration programs to have been carried out over the 777 square kilometre property. The surveys were very successful in identifying numerous high-priority gold anomalies throughout the claim blocks. Four areas have been selected for the first phase of follow-up exploration, which is designed to generate drill targets for the 2021 drilling program. Exploration programs have already commenced and include new ground geophysical surveys and expansion of the geophysical grid in the Gaudet-Fenelon JV area, in conjunction with our JV partner Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland”), as well as more detailed surface geochemical sampling to better define other gold anomalies for 2022 exploration programs. 20,000 metres of drilling has been allocated for Detour Quebec over the next 12 to 18 months, which is expected to commence in late Spring/Early Summer.

David Palmer, President and CEO of Probe, states, “Our Detour exploration has performed exceedingly well with dozens of new gold anomalies identified across the entire 90-kilometre strike length of the property. We have already started our follow-up exploration programs, which are targeting high-grade gold mineralization associated with the Lower Detour Deformation Zone, which hosts the high-grade 58N and 75N gold zones south of the Detour Gold Mine, as well as high-grade gold mineralization south, along structure, of the high-grade Tabasco/Fenelon gold deposits on a neighbouring property, and expect to start an aggressive drill program once results are received. Being situated between two very high-profile mining and exploration projects, we are highly encouraged with our results to date and look forward to unlocking value for our shareholders from this prolific and very active gold belt.”