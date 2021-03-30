 
BriaCell Therapeutics to Present at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.03.2021, 12:30  |  30   |   |   

  • Clinical and pathological findings from clinical trial of the Bria-IMT regimen alone and in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors in advanced breast cancer will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021, April 10-15 and May 17-21.
  • Pathological data of Bria-IMT and its potential link with disease control and survival in patients with advanced breast cancer will be presented.

BERKELEY, Calif. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V:BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, today announces that it has been selected to present at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021, a virtual meeting, held over two weeks (Week 1: April 10-15; Week 2: May 17-21).

BriaCell will be presenting the results of its analysis of clinical and pathological data of its lead candidate, Bria-IMT, a novel immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, as monotherapy and a Phase I/IIa clinical study of Bria-IMT in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors, including pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA; manufactured by Merck & Co., Inc.) and, more recently, Incyte’s INCMGA00012 (under a corporate collaboration with Incyte Corporation). The patient data belong to previously-disclosed patients (i.e., no incremental numbers enrolled).

Details include:

Abstract Control Number: 4932
Title: Predictors of response to a modified whole tumor cell immunotherapy in patients with advanced breast cancer from two phase I/IIa trials
Session Type: E-Poster Session
Session Category: Phase I Clinical Trials
Session Title: Phase I Clinical Trials
Permanent Abstract Number: CT102  

Session Date and Time: Saturday, April 10 at 8:30 a.m. ET. E-posters will remain available for viewing through Monday, June 21.

Following the presentation, a copy of the poster will be posted on https://briacell.com/novel-technology/scientific-publications/.

Additionally, the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) unanimously approved the grant of an aggregate of 617,300 incentive stock options (“Stock Options”) to directors, officers, employees and consultants under the Company’s stock option plan (“Stock Option Grant”). Of the Stock Option Grant, 560,000 Stock Options will be granted to Insiders, as such term is defined in the Securities Act (British Columbia). The Stock Options are exercisable at US$4.24 per common share in the capital of the Company (“Common Share”), will vest immediately, and will expire in 5 years from the date of issuance. Following the Stock Option Grant, the Company has 635,352 Stock Options outstanding.

