The New Home Company Continues Arizona Expansion

The New Home Company (NEW HOME, NYSE: NWHM) is continuing its expansion in Arizona. Since starting operations in the state in 2016, the homebuilder has strategically increased its presence in the Phoenix market through the acquisition of land in highly desirable masterplans and areas poised for growth. Its projects have been recognized with awards for planning and design, helping the company gain exposure and become a go-to builder for homebuyers in the region.

As NEW HOME enjoys success at its communities throughout greater Phoenix, it announced today that it will soon make its debut in Mesa. Construction is well underway on Element at Eastmark, where NEW HOME will build 135 single-family detached residences, with an opening and launch of sales planned for this summer. Eastmark, developed by Brookfield Residential and DMB Inc., is the top selling masterplan in the East Valley and the second fastest selling community in all of Arizona according to John Burns Real Estate Consulting.

Element will consist of spacious, two-story homes and will offer a picturesque sanctuary surrounded by an abundance of outdoor activity and neighborhood connectivity. The homes, designed in Mediterranean, Contemporary Farmhouse and Monterey architectural styles, will range from 1,559 to 1,965 square feet with two-car garages, up to four bedrooms and three baths.

Ideal for first-time buyers and those working from home, Element will feature NEW HOME’s EVO Home Tech package, allowing homeowners to personalize their residences with progressive living and smart home solutions. In addition, all Element homes are Energy Star and Indoor airPLUS certified, providing higher standards of energy efficiency and enhanced indoor air quality. Prices are anticipated to begin in the mid $300,000s.

“Element will be one of the most attainably priced offerings within Eastmark, so we think it is well positioned to attract buyers who are looking to be part of a vibrant community close to jobs with an abundance of family-friendly activities,” said Christopher Cady, Arizona Division President for NEW HOME. “We’re excited to be a part of Eastmark and look forward to supporting the community’s standing as one of the top selling master plans, not only in Arizona, but the entire nation.”