 
checkAd

The New Home Company Continues Arizona Expansion

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.03.2021, 12:55  |  40   |   |   

The New Home Company (NEW HOME, NYSE: NWHM) is continuing its expansion in Arizona. Since starting operations in the state in 2016, the homebuilder has strategically increased its presence in the Phoenix market through the acquisition of land in highly desirable masterplans and areas poised for growth. Its projects have been recognized with awards for planning and design, helping the company gain exposure and become a go-to builder for homebuyers in the region.

As NEW HOME enjoys success at its communities throughout greater Phoenix, it announced today that it will soon make its debut in Mesa. Construction is well underway on Element at Eastmark, where NEW HOME will build 135 single-family detached residences, with an opening and launch of sales planned for this summer. Eastmark, developed by Brookfield Residential and DMB Inc., is the top selling masterplan in the East Valley and the second fastest selling community in all of Arizona according to John Burns Real Estate Consulting.

Element will consist of spacious, two-story homes and will offer a picturesque sanctuary surrounded by an abundance of outdoor activity and neighborhood connectivity. The homes, designed in Mediterranean, Contemporary Farmhouse and Monterey architectural styles, will range from 1,559 to 1,965 square feet with two-car garages, up to four bedrooms and three baths.

Ideal for first-time buyers and those working from home, Element will feature NEW HOME’s EVO Home Tech package, allowing homeowners to personalize their residences with progressive living and smart home solutions. In addition, all Element homes are Energy Star and Indoor airPLUS certified, providing higher standards of energy efficiency and enhanced indoor air quality. Prices are anticipated to begin in the mid $300,000s.

“Element will be one of the most attainably priced offerings within Eastmark, so we think it is well positioned to attract buyers who are looking to be part of a vibrant community close to jobs with an abundance of family-friendly activities,” said Christopher Cady, Arizona Division President for NEW HOME. “We’re excited to be a part of Eastmark and look forward to supporting the community’s standing as one of the top selling master plans, not only in Arizona, but the entire nation.”

Seite 1 von 3


The New Home Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The New Home Company Continues Arizona Expansion The New Home Company (NEW HOME, NYSE: NWHM) is continuing its expansion in Arizona. Since starting operations in the state in 2016, the homebuilder has strategically increased its presence in the Phoenix market through the acquisition of land in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
P&G Aims to Improve Portrayal of “Black Life” on Screen, Expands Inclusion Efforts for Black ...
T-Mobile and Google Deliver Best-in-Class Mobile and TV Experiences, and Showcase Range of Android ...
 Nomad Foods to Acquire Fortenova’s Frozen Food Business Group
DraftKings and WWE Enter Historic New Deal
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against EHang Holdings ...
Humanigen Announces Proposed Public Offering of Five Million Shares of Common Stock
NextDecade Announces Issuance of Preferred Equity to OGCI Climate Investments
Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. Reports 2020 Results
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.03.21
The New Home Company Recognized for Providing Nation’s Best Purchase and Ownership Experiences for Third Straight Year
08.03.21
The New Home Company to Build Covenant Hills’ Final Luxury Residences with Acquisition of Eight Remaining Homesites
01.03.21
The New Home Company Expands into Denver Market