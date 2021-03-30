 
Ryder Continues to Deliver Upon Corporate Social Responsibility Commitments

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.03.2021, 12:55  |   |   |   

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces significant accomplishments in ongoing efforts to reduce its environmental impact, invest in new technologies, and cultivate talent.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210330005122/en/

To read more about how Ryder strives to integrate corporate responsibility and sustainability into every aspect of its business, visit the full Corporate Sustainability Report at http://rydercsr.com/. (Photo: Business Wire)

To read more about how Ryder strives to integrate corporate responsibility and sustainability into every aspect of its business, visit the full Corporate Sustainability Report at http://rydercsr.com/. (Photo: Business Wire)

These and other industry-leading practices are detailed in “Impact for Good,” the latest Ryder Corporate Sustainability Report (CSR), showcasing the company’s commitment to efforts related to its environment, social, and corporate governance (ESG) initiatives. This new digital report also reinforces the company's strategic sustainability strategy and significant accomplishments to improve upon its efficiencies to reduce both its environmental footprint and those of its customers during January 1, 2019, through December 31, 2020.

“For the last 87 years, Ryder’s core values of trust, innovation, expertise, safety, and collaboration have guided how we have done business every day, and how we respond to our customers, employees, and communities,” says Ryder Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert Sanchez. “Our supply chain, fleet management, and transportation solutions ease complexity, increase efficiency, and keep goods and materials flowing so that the economy can grow and thrive. When businesses outsource these critical functions to Ryder, they can tap into our expertise, infrastructure, and investment in the latest technologies to make them safer, more efficient, and environmentally responsible.”

As an industry leader, Ryder has the unique opportunity and ability to continually reduce the impacts of its operations, and those of the tens of thousands of customers the company serves. The company deploys advanced vehicle technologies, optimizes distribution networks, operates energy-efficient warehouses and maintenance facilities, recycles automotive wastes, advances sustainable best management practices, and selects like-minded suppliers to help Ryder and its customers reduce emissions and drive long-term value for their businesses.

