Granite Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results

Fiscal year 2020 net loss totaled ($145.1) million, or ($3.18) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of ($60.2) million, or ($1.29) per diluted share, in the prior year. Adjusted net income(1) for fiscal year 2020 totaled $60.0 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, compared to an adjusted net loss of ($27.2) million, or ($0.58) per diluted share, in the prior year. Adjusted net income (loss) excludes transaction costs(2), amortization of debt discount, non-recurring legal and accounting investigation costs and non-cash impairment charges.

Revenue increased 3.4% in 2020 to $3.6 billion, compared to $3.4 billion in the prior year.

Gross profit increased 55.5% in 2020 to $344.8 million, compared to $221.7 million in the prior year.

Selling, general & administrative (“SG&A”) expenses in 2020 were $353.3 million or 9.9% of revenue, compared to $308.0 million or 8.9% of revenue in the prior year. The increase was primarily attributable to $35.6 million of non-recurring legal and accounting investigation fees.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) increased to $189.7 million in 2020, compared to $71.7 million in the prior year.

Committed and Award Projects (“CAP”) (3) totaled $4.3 billion, down 2.3% year-over-year. The year-over-year decrease in CAP reflects backlog burn of the Heavy Civil Operating Group Old Risk Portfolio(4) partially offset by successful pursuits of best-value procurement work.(5)

Operating cash flow increased $157.0 million in 2020 to a Granite record $268.5 million, compared to $111.4 million in the prior year.

Balance sheet remains strong with cash and marketable securities increasing $146.3 million in 2020 to $441.3 million, compared to $295.1 million in the prior year, while debt decreased $25.6 million to $338.8 million compared to $364.4 million in the prior year.

“Fiscal year 2020 was one of the most challenging years in Granite’s history as we navigated the pandemic and the Audit/Compliance Committee’s internal investigation,” said Kyle Larkin, Granite President. “Despite these challenges, our teams performed well, particularly in our vertically integrated businesses. Our continued focus on enhancing profit and cash flow produced record operating cash flow in 2020. Looking ahead, we remain committed to positioning our balance sheet and CAP for future growth and success. While we continue to manage risk in the Heavy Civil Operating Group, I am confident that we have established the appropriate parameters to not only execute on existing projects, but also rebuild the portfolio by prioritizing projects with an appropriate risk profile as we leverage federal, state and local infrastructure funding opportunities.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Results for the fourth quarter of 2020 were net income of $8.0 million, or $0.17 per diluted share compared to a net loss of ($19.4) million, or ($0.42) per diluted share, in the prior year. Adjusted net income(1) for the fourth quarter of 2020, which excludes transaction costs(2), amortization of debt discount and non-recurring legal and accounting investigation costs, was $18.8 million, or $0.41 per diluted share compared to an adjusted net loss of ($12.5) million, or ($0.27) per diluted share, in the prior year.

Revenue increased 6.8% in the fourth quarter of 2020 to $945.6 million compared to $885.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Gross profit increased to $106.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $51.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

SG&A expenses in the fourth quarter of 2020 were $100.8 million or 10.7% of revenue, compared to $83.4 million or 9.4% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily attributable to non-recurring legal and accounting investigation fees.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) increased to $56.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $8.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

(1) Adjusted net income (loss), adjusted diluted income (loss) per share, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”), EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the description and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures in the attached tables.

(2) Transaction costs include acquisition, integration, acquired intangible amortization expenses, acquisition-related depreciation and synergy costs.

(3) CAP is comprised of contract backlog (unearned revenue and other awards), as well as awarded construction management/general contractor, construction manager at-risk, and progressive design build projects not yet included in contract backlog.

(4) The Heavy Civil Operating Group Old Risk Portfolio include projects with risk criteria that do not align with Granite’s new project selection criteria for the Heavy Civil Operating Group.

(5) Best value procurement work includes construction management/general contractor, construction management at-risk, and progressive design build projects.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Segment Results (Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Transportation Segment Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Revenue $ 507,988 $ 484,572 $ 23,416 4.8 % $ 2,017,989 $ 1,892,149 $ 125,840 6.7 % Gross profit 22,860 23,985 (1,125 ) (4.7 )% 133,748 55,001 78,747 143.2 % Gross profit as a percent of revenue 4.5 % 4.9 % 6.6 % 2.9 % December 31, 2020 2019 Change Committed and Awarded Projects $ 3,192,588 $ 3,458,632 $ (266,044 ) (7.7 )%

For the fourth quarter of 2020, Transportation segment revenue increased year-over-year primarily driven by growth in California operations. Quarterly segment gross profit margin of 4.5% reflects progress working through the Heavy Civil Operating Group Old Risk Portfolio which offset the exceptional performance of the vertically-integrated businesses. In the fourth quarter, the Heavy Civil Operating Group Old Risk Portfolio recognized $107.1 million of revenue and a gross loss of ($22.4) million compared to revenue of $135.6 million and a gross loss of ($25.4) million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, revenue and gross profit increases were driven by strength in the Company’s vertically-integrated businesses, which was partially offset by burn of the Heavy Civil Operating Group Old Risk Portfolio. In fiscal year 2020, the Heavy Civil Operating Group Old Risk Portfolio reported $458.6 million of revenue and a gross loss of ($102.9) million compared to revenue of $609.0 million and a gross loss of ($154.6) million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Segment CAP decreased $0.3 billion year-over-year to $3.2 billion as Granite burned through its backlog of the Heavy Civil Operating Group Old Risk Portfolio.

Water Segment Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Revenue $ 122,337 $ 123,174 $ (837 ) (0.7 )% $ 440,317 $ 468,730 $ (28,413 ) (6.1 )% Gross profit 19,758 (1,319 ) 21,077 (1,598.0 )% 54,241 29,766 24,475 82.2 % Gross profit as a percent of revenue 16.2 % (1.1 )% 12.3 % 6.4 % December 31, 2020 2019 Change Committed and Awarded Projects $ 311,741 $ 226,023 $ 85,718 37.9 %

For the fourth quarter of 2020, Water segment revenue was flat and gross profit increased year-over-year primarily due to the absence of significant project write downs experienced in the fourth quarter of 2019.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, Water segment revenue decreased due to project delays and limited crew availability attributable to COVID-19. Segment gross profit increased year-over-year due to the absence of significant project write downs experienced in 2019.

Segment CAP increased $85.7 million year-over-year to $311.7 million, primarily reflecting the addition of five trenchless sewer contracts in the third quarter of 2020 totaling $148 million.

Specialty Segment Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Revenue $ 210,304 $ 189,040 $ 21,264 11.2 % $ 723,391 $ 727,537 $ (4,146 ) (0.6 )% Gross profit 44,327 13,090 31,237 238.6 % 92,180 86,729 5,451 6.3 % Gross profit as a percent of revenue 21.1 % 6.9 % 12.7 % 11.9 % December 31, 2020 2019 Change Committed and Awarded Projects $ 776,888 $ 696,570 $ 80,318 11.5 %

For the fourth quarter of 2020, Specialty segment revenue increased year-over-year driven by strong site development and renewable energy projects in both private and public markets. Segment reported gross profit for the quarter increased year-over-year, reflecting increased activity in the California operations and improved project execution compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

For the fiscal year 2020, Specialty segment revenue decreased primarily due to COVID-19 headwinds. Segment gross profit for the fiscal year increased driven by strong project execution, partially offset by a write down related to disputed cost overruns on a tunneling project.

Specialty segment CAP increased $80.3 million year-over-year to $776.9 million, a record high, reflecting the results of the Company's relationships with private and public customers.

Materials Segment Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Revenue $ 104,943 $ 88,801 $ 16,142 18.2 % $ 380,762 $ 357,190 $ 23,572 6.6 % Gross profit 19,704 15,468 4,236 27.4 % 64,619 50,182 14,437 28.8 % Gross profit as a percent of revenue 18.8 % 17.4 % 17.0 % 14.0 %

For the fourth quarter of 2020, Materials segment revenue and gross profit increased year-over-year compared to the prior year quarter reflecting strong sales volumes due in part to favorable weather in the West.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, Materials segment revenue and gross profit increased compared to 2019 largely due to increased sales volumes and operational efficiencies.

Outlook and Guidance

The Company’s expectations for 2021 are:

Low- to mid-single digit revenue growth

Adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 5.5% to 7.5%

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited - in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 436,136 $ 262,273 Short-term marketable securities — 27,799 Receivables, net 540,812 547,417 Contract assets 164,939 211,441 Inventories 82,362 88,885 Equity in construction joint ventures 188,798 193,110 Other current assets 42,199 46,016 Total current assets 1,455,246 1,376,941 Property and equipment, net 527,016 542,297 Long-term marketable securities 5,200 5,000 Investments in affiliates 75,287 84,176 Goodwill 116,777 264,279 Right of use assets 62,256 72,534 Deferred income taxes, net 41,839 50,158 Other noncurrent assets 96,375 106,703 Total assets $ 2,379,996 $ 2,502,088 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Current maturities of long-term debt $ 8,278 $ 8,244 Accounts payable 359,160 400,775 Contract liabilities 171,321 95,737 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 404,497 337,300 Total current liabilities 943,256 842,056 Long-term debt 330,522 356,108 Lease liabilities 46,769 58,618 Deferred income taxes, net 3,155 3,754 Other long-term liabilities 64,684 63,136 Commitments and contingencies Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 3,000,000 shares, none outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 150,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 45,668,541 shares as of December 31, 2020, 45,503,805 shares as of December 31, 2019 457 456 Additional paid-in capital 555,407 549,307 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,035 ) (2,645 ) Retained earnings 424,835 594,353 Total Granite Construction Incorporated shareholders’ equity 975,664 1,141,471 Non-controlling interests 15,946 36,945 Total equity 991,610 1,178,416 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,379,996 $ 2,502,088

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue Transportation $ 507,988 $ 484,572 $ 2,017,989 $ 1,892,149 Water 122,337 123,174 440,317 468,730 Specialty 210,304 189,040 723,391 727,537 Materials 104,943 88,801 380,762 357,190 Total revenue 945,572 885,587 3,562,459 3,445,606 Cost of revenue Transportation 485,128 460,587 1,884,241 1,837,148 Water 102,579 124,493 386,076 438,964 Specialty 165,977 175,950 631,211 640,808 Materials 85,239 73,333 316,143 307,008 Total cost of revenue 838,923 834,363 3,217,671 3,223,928 Gross profit 106,649 51,224 344,788 221,678 Selling, general and administrative expenses 100,752 83,404 353,320 307,981 Acquisition and integration expenses (20 ) 1,530 53 15,299 Non-cash impairment charges — — 156,690 — Gain on sales of property and equipment (2,060 ) (4,767 ) (6,930 ) (18,703 ) Operating income (loss) 7,977 (28,943 ) (158,345 ) (82,899 ) Other expense (income) Interest income (283 ) (1,176 ) (3,096 ) (7,433 ) Interest expense 6,298 5,363 24,200 18,374 Equity in income of affiliates, net (4,368 ) (1,295 ) (8,783 ) (11,454 ) Other income, net (4,295 ) (2,914 ) (4,203 ) (5,308 ) Total other (income) expense (2,648 ) (22 ) 8,118 (5,821 ) Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes 10,625 (28,921 ) (166,463 ) (77,078 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 4,938 (8,860 ) (282 ) (20,376 ) Net income (loss) 5,687 (20,061 ) (166,181 ) (56,702 ) Amount attributable to non-controlling interests 2,323 681 21,064 (3,489 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated $ 8,010 $ (19,380 ) $ (145,117 ) $ (60,191 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders Basic $ 0.18 $ (0.42 ) $ (3.18 ) $ (1.29 ) Diluted $ 0.17 $ (0.42 ) $ (3.18 ) $ (1.29 ) Weighted average shares of common stock Basic 45,660 45,930 45,614 46,559 Diluted 46,275 45,930 45,614 46,559 Dividends per common share $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.52 $ 0.52

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited - in thousands) Years Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Operating activities Net loss $ (166,181 ) $ (56,702 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 112,958 121,993 Amortization related to the 2.75% Convertible Notes 8,693 1,425 Gain on sales of property and equipment, net (6,930 ) (18,703 ) Deferred income taxes 8,817 (22,924 ) Stock-based compensation 6,377 10,213 Equity in net loss from unconsolidated joint ventures 51,486 120,632 Net income from affiliates (8,783 ) (11,454 ) Non-cash impairment charges 156,690 — Other non-cash adjustments 1,729 4,020 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of the effect of an acquisition in 2019 103,604 (37,062 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 268,460 111,438 Investing activities Purchases of marketable securities (9,996 ) — Maturities of marketable securities 10,000 30,000 Proceeds from called marketable securities 24,996 — Purchases of property and equipment (93,253 ) (106,828 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 16,702 37,091 Cash paid to purchase business — (6,227 ) Proceeds from the sale of an investment 5,000 — Other investing activities, net 5,289 5,642 Net cash used in investing activities (41,262 ) (40,322 ) Financing activities Proceeds from debt 50,000 105,574 Proceeds from issuance of 2.75% Convertible Notes, net — 230,000 Proceeds from issuance of warrants, net — 11,500 Purchase of Hedge Option, net — (37,375 ) Debt principal repayments (83,433 ) (313,150 ) Cash dividends paid (23,712 ) (24,316 ) Repurchases of common stock (885 ) (36,900 ) Contributions from non-controlling partners 11,875 68 Distributions to non-controlling partners (11,810 ) (12,235 ) Debt issuance costs — (6,507 ) Other financing activities, net 307 1,704 Net cash used in financing activities (57,658 ) (81,637 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 169,540 (10,521 ) Cash, cash equivalents and $5,835 and $5,825 in restricted cash at beginning of period 268,108 278,629 Cash, cash equivalents and $1,512 and $5,835 in restricted cash at end of period $ 437,648 $ 268,108

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The tables below contain financial information calculated other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”). Specifically, management believes that non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA and EBITDA margin are useful in evaluating operating performance and are regularly used by securities analysts, institutional investors and other interested parties, and that such supplemental measures facilitate comparisons between companies that have different capital and financing structures and/or tax rates. We are also providing additional non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted income (loss) before benefit from income taxes, adjusted provision for (benefit from) income taxes, adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated and adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share to indicate the impact of amortization of debt discount related to our convertible notes and non-recurring acquisition, integration, acquired intangible amortization expenses, acquisition related depreciation and synergy costs (collectively referred to as “transaction costs”) related to the acquisition of the Layne Christensen Company and LiquiForce and other significant non-recurring items as required. Acquisition and integration costs include external transaction costs, professional fees and internal travel. Synergy costs include expenses incurred which will be eliminated as the integration of Layne and LiquiForce is completed.

Management believes that these additional non-GAAP financial measures facilitate comparisons between industry peer companies and management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company’s performance. However, the reader is cautioned that any non-GAAP financial measures provided by the Company are provided in addition to, and not as alternatives for, the Company’s reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Items that may have a significant impact on the Company’s financial position, results of operations and cash flows must be considered when assessing the Company’s actual financial condition and performance regardless of whether these items are included in non-GAAP financial measures. The methods used by the Company to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures may differ significantly from methods used by other companies to compute similar measures. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures provided by the Company may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other companies. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking adjusted EBITDA margin to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure of net income (loss) attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated because the timing and amount of the excluded items are unreasonably difficult to fully and accurately estimate.

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED EBITDA(1) (Unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated $ 8,010 $ (19,380 ) $ (145,117 ) $ (60,191 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense(2) 30,480 30,718 121,651 123,418 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 4,938 (8,860 ) (282 ) (20,376 ) Interest expense, net of interest income 6,015 4,187 21,104 10,941 EBITDA(1) $ 49,443 $ 6,665 $ (2,644 ) $ 53,792 EBITDA margin(3) 5.2 % 0.8 % (0.1 %) 1.6 % Non-recurring legal and accounting fees $ 7,135 $ — $ 35,575 $ — Non-cash impairment charges — — 156,690 — Transaction costs $ (20 ) $ 1,811 $ 53 $ 17,944 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 56,558 $ 8,476 $ 189,674 $ 71,736 Adjusted EBITDA margin(3) 6.0 % 1.0 % 5.3 % 2.1 % (1) We define EBITDA as U.S. GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated, adjusted for net interest expense, taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude the impact of non-recurring legal and accounting fees, non-cash impairment charges and transaction costs as defined above. (2) Amount includes the sum of depreciation, depletion and amortization which are classified as cost of revenue and selling, general and administrative expenses in the consolidated statements of operations of Granite Construction Incorporated. (3) Represents EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA divided by consolidated revenue of $945.6 million and $885.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $3.6 billion and $3.4 billion for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED Adjusted Net (Loss) Income Reconciliation (Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes $ 10,625 $ (28,921 ) $ (166,463 ) $ (77,078 ) Transaction costs 5,696 8,170 23,287 43,497 Amortization of debt discount(1) 1,696 1,071 6,606 1,071 Non-cash impairment — — 156,690 — Non-recurring legal and accounting fees 7,135 — 35,575 — Adjusted income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes $ 25,152 $ (19,680 ) $ 55,695 $ (32,510 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes $ 4,938 $ (8,860 ) $ (282 ) $ (20,376 ) Tax effect of the transaction costs and amortization of debt discount(2) 3,777 2,403 17,022 11,588 Adjusted provision for (benefit from) income taxes $ 8,715 $ (6,457 ) $ 16,740 $ (8,788 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated $ 8,010 $ (19,380 ) $ (145,117 ) $ (60,191 ) After-tax transaction costs, amortization of debt discount, non-cash impairment and non-recurring legal and accounting fees 10,750 6,838 205,136 32,980 Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated $ 18,760 $ (12,542 ) $ 60,019 $ (27,211 ) Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders $ 0.17 $ (0.42 ) $ (3.18 ) $ (1.29 ) After-tax transaction costs and amortization of debt discount 0.24 0.15 4.48 0.71 Adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders $ 0.41 $ (0.27 ) $ 1.30 $ (0.58 ) (1) Under U.S. GAAP, certain convertible debt instruments that may be settled in cash on conversion are required to be separately accounted for as liability and equity components of the instrument in a manner that reflects the issuer’s non-convertible debt borrowing rate. Accordingly, the $230.0 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes that were issued in November 2019 (the “2.75 % Convertible Notes”), are separated into liability and equity components on the consolidated balance sheets. The equity component represents the excess of the $230.0 million principal amount of the 2.75% Convertible Notes over the carrying amount of the liability component (“debt discount”). We are amortizing the debt discount to interest expense using an effective interest rate of 6.62% over the expected life of the 2.75% Convertible Notes. (2) The tax effect of transaction costs was calculated using the Company’s estimated annual statutory tax rate.

