 
checkAd

GameStop Appoints Chief Growth Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.03.2021, 12:45  |   |   |   

Announces Two Additional Executive Hires to Support Transformation

GRAPEVINE, Texas, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (“GameStop” or the “Company”) today announced that it has appointed Elliott Wilke to the role of Chief Growth Officer. Mr. Wilke’s start date is April 5, 2021.

Mr. Wilke brings nearly two decades of branding, consumer goods and e-commerce experience to GameStop. He joins from Amazon, where he spent the past seven years holding a variety of senior roles across segments such as Amazon Fresh, Prime Pantry and Worldwide Private Brands. He began his career at Proctor & Gamble and spent more than a decade in brand manager and marketing roles of increasing responsibility. At GameStop, Mr. Wilke will oversee growth strategies and marketing, with a focus on increasing customer loyalty and growing the reach of Power Up Rewards and Game Informer. He will also work with other leaders on initiatives that include expanding the Company’s use of customer insights and metrics to optimize channel marketing.    

Additionally, the Company made two other executive hires:

  • Andrea Wolfe, Vice President of Brand Development – Ms. Wolfe, who previously served as Chewy’s Vice President of Marketing, started March 29, 2021. She has held executive and director-level marketing roles at companies such as Outdoorsy, Spreetrail and Whole Foods. In her new role, Ms. Wolfe will help drive branding, content, social media strategy and other digital initiatives.

  • Tom Petersen, Vice President of Merchandising – Mr. Petersen, who previously served as Chewy’s Vice President of Merchandising, started March 29, 2021. He has also held senior marketing and merchandising roles at specialty retailers such as Artenza and Corro. In his new role, Mr. Petersen will help drive vendor relations, product management and related merchandising initiatives.

About GameStop

GameStop, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Grapevine, Texas, is a leading specialty retailer offering games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and thousands of stores. Visit www.GameStop.com to explore our products and offerings. Follow @GameStop and @GameStopCorp on Twitter and find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GameStop.

Contacts

GameStop Investor Relations
817-424-2001
investorrelations@gamestop.com

GameStop Public Relations
Joey Mooring
joeymooring@gamestop.com

or

Profile
Greg Marose / Charlotte Kiaie
gamestop@profileadvisors.com


GameStop New (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GameStop Appoints Chief Growth Officer Announces Two Additional Executive Hires to Support TransformationGRAPEVINE, Texas, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (“GameStop” or the “Company”) today announced that it has appointed Elliott Wilke to the role of Chief …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Auxly Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Genmab Announces European Marketing Authorization for Kesimpta (ofatumumab) in Relapsing Multiple ...
Statement of transactions in own shares from March 22, 2021 to March 26, 2021
Novartis expands targeted radioligand therapy pipeline with in-license for compounds targeting ...
Bombardier Marks 50th Global 7500 Aircraft Delivery Milestone
Wave Life Sciences Provides Update on Phase 1b/2a PRECISION-HD Trials
Tenaris Files 2020 Annual Report, 2020 Sustainability Report and 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F, ...
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:27 Uhr
Salz & Pfeffer zum Mittag #3: Flatex CFO Muhamad Chahrour über WallStreetBets, Meme-Stocks und Neo-Broker Robinhood
29.03.21
Aktien: GameStop & Co. trotzen dem Abwärtsdruck
27.03.21
GameStop-Aktie: Kursziel 175 US-Dollar … mit Fragezeichen!
26.03.21
Most Actives - die meistgehandelten Aktien des Tages: Volkswagen, Nel & GameStop
26.03.21
Börse Stuttgart-News: Aktien weekly
26.03.21
Warum die GameStop-Aktie erneut um 35 % gestiegen ist
26.03.21
Mr. Market hasst diese Aktie & liebt diese: Vollkommen zu Unrecht!
26.03.21
Märkte am Morgen: Bitcoin, Nasdaq, Baidu, Alibaba, GME, AMD, Intel, Nike, Adidas, VW, Varta, Zooplus
25.03.21
Nel ASA und Plug Power Spitz auf Knopf, Gamestop geht ab, BYD versucht Bodenbildung
25.03.21
Most Actives - die meistgehandelten Aktien des Tages: BYD, Volkswagen & GameStop

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12:52 Uhr
7.941
GameStop - Computerspiel-Retailer
26.03.21
4
1400 US-Dollar pro Kopf: Tim Schäfer zum US-Stimulus-Scheck: „Heiße Aktien der Reddit-Zocker können
10.03.21
2
Bald ein großer Pure Player?: Die GameStop-Aktie setzt erneut zum Höhenflug an – ein Gros der w:o-Co
10.03.21
4
GME Call Optionen bei Flatex
20.02.21
13
Game-Aktien: Don´t stop the game