 
checkAd

FactSet Reports Solid Results for Second Quarter 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.03.2021, 12:59  |  15   |   |   

Revenue increases 6% and EPS rises 9%

NORWALK, Conn., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet ("FactSet" or the “Company”) (NYSE:FDS) (NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading service, today announced results for its second quarter ended February 28, 2021.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Highlights

  • Revenue increased 6.0%, or $22.0 million, to $391.8 million compared with $369.8 million for the same period in fiscal 2020. The increase is primarily due to higher sales of analytics and content and technology solutions (CTS). Organic revenues grew 4.9% to $389.2 million during the second quarter of fiscal 2021 from the prior year period.
  • Annual Subscription Value (ASV) plus professional services was $1.6 billion at February 28, 2021, compared with $1.5 billion at February 29, 2020. The organic ASV plus professional services growth rate, which excludes the effects of acquisitions, dispositions, and foreign currency movements, was 5.5%. The primary contributors to this growth were higher sales of research and CTS solutions offset by lower sales of analytics solutions. Please see the “ASV + Professional Services” section of this press release for details.
  • Operating margin increased to 29.6% compared with 28.7% for the same period last year. Adjusted operating margin improved to 32.6% compared with 31.8% in the prior year period primarily as a result of reduced employee-related operating expenses due to the coronavirus pandemic.
  • Diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 8.7% to $2.50 compared with $2.30 for the same period in fiscal 2020. Adjusted diluted EPS rose 6.7% to $2.72 compared with $2.55 in the prior year period primarily driven by an improvement in operating results partially offset by a higher tax rate.
  • The Company’s effective tax rate for the second quarter increased to 15.7% compared with 14.0% a year ago, primarily due to lower windfall tax benefits from stock-based compensation compared with the three months ended February 29, 2020.
  • The Board of Directors of FactSet approved an increase of $206 million to the Company's existing share repurchase program on March 23, 2021, bringing the total amount available for repurchase under this program to $350 million.
  • FactSet has increased the lower end of its organic ASV plus professional services outlook to $70 million from $55 million. FactSet reaffirms other metrics of its annual outlook for fiscal 2021. Please see the “Annual Business Outlook” section of this press release for details.

“I am proud of how we executed this quarter, resulting in a solid first half of our fiscal 2021,” said Phil Snow, CEO, FactSet. “In our second quarter we saw a number of key wins validating our strategy for long term growth. Our focus on digital transformation, content expansion, and being an open platform continues to resonate with our clients as they navigate a rapidly evolving landscape.”

Key Financial Measures*

(Condensed and Unaudited) Three Months Ended  
  February 28, February 29,  
(In thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 Change
GAAP revenues $ 391,788   $ 369,780   6.0 %
Organic revenues $ 389,167   $ 370,968   4.9 %
Operating income $ 116,133   $ 106,257   9.3 %
Adjusted operating income $ 127,843   $ 117,922   8.4 %
Operating margin 29.6 % 28.7 %  
Adjusted operating margin 32.6 % 31.8 %  
Net income $ 96,643   $ 88,686   9.0 %
Adjusted net income $ 105,080   $ 98,348   6.8 %
Diluted EPS $ 2.50   $ 2.30   8.7 %
Adjusted diluted EPS $ 2.72   $ 2.55   6.7 %

* See reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to adjusted key financial measures in the back of this press release.

“Our sustained cost discipline, productivity and continued execution of our investment plan have resulted in solid operating results and allow us to raise the lower end of our full-year organic ASV range to $70 million from $55 million,” said Helen Shan, CFO, FactSet. “We enter our fiscal second half with good momentum and remain focused on delivering significant value to our clients and shareholders.”

Annual Subscription Value (ASV) + Professional Services

ASV at any given point in time represents the forward-looking revenues for the next twelve months from all subscription services currently supplied to clients. Professional services are revenues derived from project-based consulting and implementation.

ASV plus professional services was $1,598 million at February 28, 2021. Organic ASV plus professional services was $1,593 million at February 28, 2021, up $83.5 million from the prior year at a growth rate of 5.5%. Organic ASV, which excludes the effects of acquisitions, dispositions, and foreign currency movements, plus professional services, increased $35.0 million over the last three months.

Buy-side and sell-side ASV growth rates for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 were 5.5% and 6.3%, respectively. Buy-side clients accounted for approximately 84% of organic ASV while the remainder was derived from sell-side firms that perform mergers and acquisitions advisory work, capital markets services, and equity research. Supplementary tables covering organic buy-side and sell-side ASV growth rates may be found on the last page of this press release.

Segment Revenue and ASV

ASV from the Americas region was $985.2 million compared with the prior year period of $925.6 million. Organic ASV increased 5.9% to $980.3 million. Americas revenues for the quarter increased to $248.0 million compared with $232.7 million in the second quarter last year. Excluding the effects of acquisitions and dispositions completed in the last 12 months, the Americas region organic revenue growth rate was 5.8%.

ASV from the EMEA region was $427.6 million compared with the prior year period of $407.9 million. Organic ASV increased 3.7% to $426.8 million. EMEA revenues were $105.5 million compared with $102.1 million from the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Excluding the effects of acquisitions and dispositions completed in the last 12 months and foreign currency impacts, the EMEA region organic revenue growth rate was 1.5%.

ASV from the Asia Pacific region was $159.8 million compared with the prior year period of $146.1 million. Organic ASV increased 9.1% to $160.4 million. Asia Pacific revenues were $38.3 million compared with $34.9 million from the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Excluding the effects of acquisitions and dispositions completed in the last 12 months and foreign currency impacts, the Asia Pacific region organic revenue growth rate was 8.7%.

Segment ASV does not include professional services, which totaled $25.0 million at February 28, 2021.

Operational Highlights – Second Quarter Fiscal 2021

  • Client count as of February 28, 2021 was 6,103, a net increase of 164 clients in the past three months, primarily driven by an increase in wealth management and corporate clients. The count includes clients with ASV of $10,000 and above.
  • User count increased by 6,659 to 153,355 in the past three months, primarily driven by an increase in wealth advisory users. The Company has changed the methodology for its user count. FactSet now includes users across all its products including workstations, StreetAccount and other workflow solutions. Revised historical user counts have been provided on the last page of this press release.
  • Annual ASV retention was greater than 95%. When expressed as a percentage of clients, annual retention improved to 90%, year over year.
  • Employee count was 10,660 as of February 28, 2021, up 7.8% over the last twelve months. Excluding the Truvalue Labs acquisition, headcount grew by 7.4%, primarily driven by increased hiring in the Company's content and product development organizations.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities increased to $140.7 million compared with $99.7 million for the second quarter of 2020. Quarterly free cash flow increased to $130.2 million compared with $74.6 million a year ago, an increase of 74.7%, primarily due to improved working capital from timing of tax payments and lower capital expenditures.
  • Capital expenditures decreased to $10.4 million, compared with $25.1 million a year ago, primarily due to reduced capital outlay for construction costs.
  • A regular quarterly dividend of $29.1 million, or $0.77 per share, was paid on March 18, 2021, to holders of record of FactSet’s common stock at the close of business on February 26, 2021.
  • FactSet was selected by the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) as their primary market and technology provider for their entire wealth management organization. The Company will deploy its web-based wealth workstation and a suite of leading content sets to over 8,000 RBC wealth management professionals.
  • The Company continued to make inroads in the environmental, social and governance (ESG) market through enhanced offerings. FactSet launched the Truvalue Labs SDG Monitor, designed to enable investors and other interested parties to view the alignment of corporations around the globe to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in real time. Additionally, FactSet announced a joint offering with Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China for investors considering ESG metrics for companies incorporated in China.
  • FactSet expanded its open and connected data solutions by integrating its exclusive FactSet Concordance Service into Snowflake's cloud, allowing clients to connect FactSet, third party, and proprietary data. Additionally, the Company developed an application for financial news and data for Microsoft Teams, the business communications and collaboration platform developed by Microsoft.
  • To further its diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) initiatives, FactSet hired Vinay Kapoor as the Company's Global Chief DE&I officer.
  • For the sixth consecutive year, FactSet scored 100% on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index for LGBTQ-inclusive workplace policies and practices.

Share Repurchase Program

FactSet repurchased 221,959 shares of its common stock for $71.5 million at an average price of $322.11 during the second quarter under the Company’s existing share repurchase program. Additionally, on March 23, 2021, the Board of Directors of FactSet approved an increase of $206 million to the existing share repurchase program. Including this increase, as of March 30, 2020, $350 million is available for share repurchases.

Annual Business Outlook

FactSet provided its outlook for fiscal 2021 on September 24, 2020 and has updated this outlook today. The following forward-looking statements reflect FactSet's expectations as of today's date. Given the risk factors, uncertainties, and assumptions discussed below, actual results may differ materially, particularly with the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the duration, magnitude, and impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic. FactSet does not intend to update its forward-looking statements prior to its next quarterly results announcement.

Fiscal 2021 Expectations

  • Organic ASV plus professional services is now expected to increase in the range of $70 million and $85 million over fiscal 2020.
  • GAAP revenue is expected to be in the range of $1,570 million and $1,585 million.
  • GAAP operating margin is expected to be in the range of 29.5% and 30.5%.
  • Adjusted operating margin is expected to be in the range of 32.0% and 33.0%.
  • FactSet's annual effective tax rate is expected to be in the range of 15.0% and 16.5%.
  • GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $10.05 and $10.45. Adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $10.75 and $11.15.

Both GAAP operating margin and GAAP diluted EPS guidance do not include certain effects of any non-recurring benefits or charges that may arise in fiscal 2021. Please see the back of this press release for a reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted metrics.                                                                                                

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call today, March 30, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its second quarter results. The call will be webcast live at FactSet Investor Relations. The following information is provided for those who would like to participate:

U.S. Participants: 833.726.6487
International Participants: 830.213.7677
Passcode: 3491610

An archived webcast with the accompanying slides will be available at FactSet Investor Relations for one year after the conclusion of the live event. The earnings call transcript will also be available via the FactSet workstation or web. An audio replay of this conference will also be available until April 6, 2021 via the following telephone numbers: 855.859.2056 in the U.S. and 404.537.3406 internationally using passcode 3491610.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about industries in which FactSet operates and the beliefs and assumptions of management. All statements that address expectations, guidance, outlook or projections about the future, including statements about the Company's strategy for growth, product development, revenues, future financial results, anticipated growth, market position, subscriptions, expected expenditures, trends in FactSet’s business and financial results, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words like "expects," "believes, " "anticipates," "plans," "intends, " "estimates, " "projects," "should," "indicates," "continues," "may" and similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors, including those discussed more fully elsewhere in this release and in FactSet's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly its latest annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as well as others, could cause results to differ materially from those stated. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and FactSet assumes no duty to and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Financial measures in accordance with U.S. GAAP including revenue, operating income and margin, net income, diluted earnings per share and cash provided by operating activities have been adjusted.

FactSet uses these adjusted financial measures both in presenting its results to stockholders and the investment community and in its internal evaluation and management of the business. The Company believes that these adjusted financial measures and the information they provide are useful to investors because they permit investors to view the Company’s performance using the same tools that management uses to gauge progress in achieving its goals. Investors may benefit from referring to these adjusted financial measures in assessing the Company’s performance and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods and may also facilitate comparisons to its historical performance. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Organic revenues exclude the effects of acquisitions and dispositions completed in the last 12 months and foreign currency movements in all periods presented. Adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude intangible asset amortization, deferred revenue and non-recurring items. The Company believes that these adjusted financial measures better reflect the underlying economic performance of FactSet.

The GAAP financial measure, cash flows provided by operating activities, has been adjusted for capital expenditures to report non-GAAP free cash flow. FactSet uses this financial measure both in presenting its results to stockholders and the investment community and in the Company’s internal evaluation and management of the business. Management believes that this financial measure is useful to investors because it permits investors to view the Company’s performance using the same metric that management uses to gauge progress in achieving its goals and is an indication of cash flow that may be available to fund further investments in future growth initiatives.

About FactSet
FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) delivers superior content, analytics, and flexible technology to help more than 153,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner. We give investment professionals the edge to outperform with informed insights, workflow solutions across the portfolio lifecycle, and industry-leading support from dedicated specialists. We're proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions and repeatedly scored 100 by the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index for our LGBTQ+ inclusive policies and practices. Subscribe to our thought leadership blog to get fresh insight delivered daily at insight.factset.com. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset.

FactSet
Media & Investor Relations Contact:                         
Rima Hyder                                        
+1.857.265.7523                                
rima.hyder@factset.com
                                       



Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
          
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  February 28,   February 29,   February 28,   February 29,
(In thousands, except per share data) 2021   2020   2021   2020
Revenues $ 391,788     $ 369,780     $ 779,993     $ 736,438  
Operating expenses              
Cost of services 195,523     176,218     383,611     341,175  
Selling, general and administrative 80,132     87,305     159,219     175,820  
Total operating expenses 275,655     263,523     542,830     516,995  
               
Operating income 116,133     106,257     237,163     219,443  
               
Other income (expense)              
Interest expense, net (1,814 )   (2,661 )   (2,843 )   (5,792 )
Other income (expense), net 347     (487 )   578     (1,801 )
Income before income taxes 114,666     103,109     234,898     211,850  
               
Provision for income taxes 18,023     14,423     37,049     29,207  
Net income $ 96,643     $ 88,686     $ 197,849     $ 182,643  
               
Diluted earnings per common share $ 2.50     $ 2.30     $ 5.12     $ 4.73  
Diluted weighted average common shares 38,620     38,576     38,658     38,582  




Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) 		 
     
     
(In thousands) February 28, 2021 August 31, 2020
ASSETS    
Cash and cash equivalents $ 602,684   $ 585,605  
Investments 17,768   19,572  
Accounts receivable, net of reserves of $5,903 at February 28, 2021 and $7,987 at August 31, 2020 171,574   155,011  
Prepaid taxes 22,425   38,067  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 53,262   43,675  
Total current assets 867,713   841,930  
     
Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 132,871   133,102  
Goodwill 746,041   709,703  
Intangible assets, net 130,897   121,095  
Lease right-of-use assets, net 256,028   248,929  
Other assets 29,957   28,629  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,163,507   $ 2,083,388  
     
LIABILITIES    
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 80,606   $ 82,094  
Current lease liabilities 31,983   29,056  
Accrued compensation 61,650   81,873  
Deferred revenue 67,923   53,987  
Dividends payable 29,141   29,283  
Total current liabilities 271,303   276,293  
     
Long-term debt 574,399   574,354  
Deferred taxes 15,141   19,713  
Deferred revenue, non-current 9,428   9,319  
Taxes payable 29,789   27,739  
Long-term lease liabilities 277,410   272,269  
Other non-current liabilities 5,569   7,326  
TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 1,183,039   $ 1,187,013  
     
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY    
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 980,468   $ 896,375  
     
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 2,163,507   $ 2,083,388  






Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) 		   
  Six Months Ended
  February 28, February 29,
(In thousands) 2021 2020
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES    
Net income $ 197,849     $ 182,643    
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities    
Depreciation and amortization 30,962     28,296    
Amortization of lease right-of-use assets 21,517     20,510    
Stock-based compensation expense 22,327     18,028    
Deferred income taxes (2,802 )   (3,091 )  
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions    
Accounts receivable, net of reserves (15,421 )   (21,835 )  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses (724 )   10,356    
Accrued compensation (20,879 )   (23,518 )  
Deferred fees 12,445     10,775    
Taxes payable, net of prepaid taxes 16,688     (12,182 )  
Lease liabilities, net (20,549 )   (13,924 )  
Other, net (11,477 )   (598 )  
Net cash provided by operating activities 229,936     195,460    
     
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES    
Purchases of property, equipment, leasehold improvements and internal-use software (28,758 )   (51,899 )  
Acquisition of business, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired (41,916 )      
Purchases of investments (1,250 )   (2,236 )  
Proceeds from maturity or sale of investments 2,176     4,199    
Net cash used in investing activities (69,748 )   (49,936 )  
     
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES    
Repurchases of common stock (114,640 )   (158,595 )  
Dividend payments (58,186 )   (54,363 )  
Proceeds from employee stock plans 28,526     50,487    
Other financing activities (2,359 )   (1,586 )  
Net cash used by financing activities (146,659 )   (164,057 )  
     
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 3,550     2,222    
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 17,079     (16,311 )  
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 585,605     359,799    
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 602,684     $ 343,488    




Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Results to Adjusted Financial Measures

Financial measures in accordance with U.S. GAAP, including revenues, operating income and margin, net income, diluted EPS and cash provided by operating activities, have been adjusted below. FactSet uses these adjusted financial measures both in presenting its results to stockholders and the investment community and in its internal evaluation and management of the business. The Company believes that these adjusted financial measures and the information they provide are useful to investors because they permit investors to view the Company’s performance using the same tools that management uses to gauge progress in achieving its goals. Adjusted measures may also facilitate comparisons to FactSet’s historical performance.

Revenues

The table below provides a reconciliation of revenue to adjusted revenue and organic revenue.

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended  
  February 28, February 29,  
(In thousands) 2021 2020 Change
GAAP revenues $ 391,788     $ 369,780   6.0 %
Deferred revenue fair value adjustment (a) 181     1,188    
Adjusted revenues 391,969     370,968   5.7 %
Acquired revenues (b) (1,175 )      
Currency impact (c) (1,627 )      
Organic revenues $ 389,167     $ 370,968   4.9 %

(a)   The adjustment relates to deferred revenue fair value adjustments from purchase accounting.

(b)   Acquired revenues from acquisitions completed within the last 12 months.

(c)   The impact from foreign currency movements over the past 12 months.



Operating Income, Margin, Net Income and Diluted EPS

The table below provides a reconciliation of operating income, operating margin, net income and diluted EPS to adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS.

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended  
  February 28, February 29,  
(In thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 Change
Operating income $ 116,133     $ 106,257     9.3 %
Deferred revenue fair value adjustment 181     1,188      
Intangible asset amortization 5,914     5,143      
Transformation costs (a) 4,654     4,684      
Restructuring / severance 961     (418 )    
Real estate charges     1,068      
Adjusted operating income $ 127,843     $ 117,922     8.4 %
Operating margin 29.6 % 28.7 %  
Adjusted operating margin (b) 32.6 % 31.8 %  
       
Net income $ 96,643     $ 88,686     9.0 %
Deferred revenue fair value adjustment 148     966      
Intangible asset amortization 4,843     4,183      
Transformation costs (a) 3,813     4,138      
Restructuring / severance 787     (369 )    
Real estate charges     943      
Non-core investment income     (199 )    
Income tax items (c) (1,154 )        
Adjusted net income (d) $ 105,080     $ 98,348     6.8 %
       
Diluted earnings per common share $ 2.50     $ 2.30     8.7 %
Deferred revenue fair value adjustment 0.00     0.03      
Intangible asset amortization 0.13     0.11      
Transformation costs (a) 0.10     0.10      
Restructuring / severance 0.02     (0.01 )    
Real estate charges     0.02      
Non-core investment income     0.00      
Income tax items (c) (0.03 )        
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share (d) $ 2.72     $ 2.55     6.7 %
Weighted average common shares (Diluted) 38,620     38,576      

(a)   Costs primarily related to professional fees and software development associated with the ongoing multi-year investment plan.

(b)   Adjusted operating margin is calculated as adjusted operating income divided by adjusted revenue as shown in the organic revenue table above.

(c)   Income tax items for the three months ended February 28, 2021 reflects a one-time foreign deferred tax benefit.

(d)   For purposes of calculating adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share, intangible asset amortization, deferred revenue fair value adjustments and other items were taxed at the annual effective tax rates of 16.9% for fiscal 2021 and 14.1% for fiscal 2020.




Business Outlook Operating Margin, Net Income and Diluted EPS

(Unaudited)    
  Annual Fiscal 2021 Guidance
(In millions, except per share data) Low end of range High end of range
GAAP Revenue $ 1,585   $ 1,570  
GAAP Operating Income $ 468   $ 479  
GAAP Operating margin 29.5 % 30.5 %
     
Intangible asset amortization (a) 25   25  
Transformation costs (b) 14   14  
     
Adjusted Operating Income $ 507   $ 518  
Adjusted operating margin 32.0 % 33.0 %
     
GAAP Net income $ 386   $ 402  
Intangible asset amortization (a) 21   21  
Transformation costs (b) 12   12  
Discrete tax items (5 ) (5 )
Adjusted net income $ 415   $ 430  
     
GAAP Diluted earnings per common share $ 10.05   $ 10.45  
Intangible asset amortization 0.55   0.55  
Transformation costs 0.30   0.30  
Discrete tax items (0.15 ) (0.15 )
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $ 10.75   $ 11.15  

(a)   The income tax effect related to intangible asset amortization is $4.0 million for the period presented above.

(b)   Costs primarily related to professional fees and software development associated with the ongoing multi-year investment plan. The income tax effect related to this item is $2.0 million for the period presented above.




Free Cash Flow

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended  
  February 28, February 29,  
(In thousands) 2021 2020 Change
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 140,659     $ 99,669      
Capital expenditures (10,425 )   (25,119 )    
Free cash flow $ 130,234     $ 74,550     74.7 %



Supplementary Schedules of Historical ASV by Client Type

The following table presents the percentages and growth rates of organic ASV by client type, excluding the impact of currency movements, and may be useful to facilitate historical comparisons. Organic ASV excludes acquisitions and dispositions completed within the last 12 months and the effects of foreign currency movements. The numbers below do not include professional services.

  Q2'21 Q1'21 Q4'20 Q3'20 Q2'20 Q1'20 Q4'19 Q3'19
% of ASV from buy-side clients 84.0% 84.0% 83.8% 84.1% 84.1% 83.9% 83.7% 84.2%
% of ASV from sell-side clients 16.0% 16.0% 16.2% 15.9% 15.9% 16.1% 16.3% 15.8%
                 
ASV Growth rate from buy-side clients 5.5% 5.1% 5.4% 4.8% 4.5% 4.0% 4.8% 5.2%
ASV Growth rate from sell-side clients 6.3% 4.4% 4.6% 5.6% 2.9% 4.0% 6.3% 6.8%



The following table presents the calculation of organic ASV plus professional services.
(Details may not sum to total due to rounding)

(In millions) Q2'21
As reported ASV plus Professional Services (a) $ 1,597.6  
Currency impact (b) (0.1 )
Acquisition ASV (c) (4.9 )
Organic ASV plus Professional Services total $ 1,592.6  
Total Organic ASV plus Professional Services growth rate   5.5 %

(a)   Includes $25.0 million in professional services fees as of February 28, 2021.

(b)   The impact from foreign currency movements was excluded above to calculate total organic ASV.

(c)   Acquired ASV from acquisitions completed within the last 12 months.


Revised Historical User Count

  Q1'21 Q4'20 Q3'20 Q2'20 Q1'20 Q4'19 Q3'19 Q2'19
User count - Original 138,238 133,051 131,095 128,896 126,785 126,822 122,951 122,063
User count - Revised 146,696 141,136 139,121 137,290 135,097 134,534 130,463 128,378
Variance 8,458 8,085 8,026 8,394 8,312 7,712 7,512 6,315
                 

FactSet Research Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FactSet Reports Solid Results for Second Quarter 2021 Revenue increases 6% and EPS rises 9%NORWALK, Conn., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - FactSet ("FactSet" or the “Company”) (NYSE:FDS) (NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Auxly Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Genmab Announces European Marketing Authorization for Kesimpta (ofatumumab) in Relapsing Multiple ...
Statement of transactions in own shares from March 22, 2021 to March 26, 2021
Novartis expands targeted radioligand therapy pipeline with in-license for compounds targeting ...
Bombardier Marks 50th Global 7500 Aircraft Delivery Milestone
Wave Life Sciences Provides Update on Phase 1b/2a PRECISION-HD Trials
Tenaris Files 2020 Annual Report, 2020 Sustainability Report and 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F, ...
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.03.21
FactSet launches the Truvalue Labs Sustainable Development Goals Monitor
07.03.21
Du hasst Dividendenkürzungen? Bei diesen beiden Unternehmen sollte die Ausschüttung sicher sein!
04.03.21
FactSet Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call
04.03.21
FactSet and Ping An to Offer Investors ESG Content and Analytics on Chinese Companies
02.03.21
Royal Bank of Canada Selects FactSet as Market Data and Technology Provider for Wealth Management Teams