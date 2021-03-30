 
Endeavour Silver Announces Board and Management Succession Plans

30.03.2021, 12:50  |  22   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) (“Endeavour”) announces its forthcoming board and management succession plans.

In anticipation of the re-election of the current directors as proposed in the Management Information Circular for the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Shareholders to be held on May 12, 2021, Geoff Handley, Chair of Endeavour, plans to step down as the Chair of the Board of Directors but will remain active as a Director. Rex McLennan will become the Lead Independent Director at that time.

Bradford Cooke, Chief Executive Officer and Director, has been invited by the Board to assume the role of Executive Chair of Endeavour, and plans to step down as the CEO immediately following the AGM. Dan Dickson, Chief Financial Officer, has been nominated to assume the role of CEO of Endeavour, and Christine West, Vice President Controller, has been nominated to assume the role of CFO of Endeavour.

Bradford Cooke commented, “I am pleased to announce this seamless board and management transition without having to reach outside of the organization. It speaks to the depth of our management team, and the skills and dedication they bring to the Company. I look forward to supporting Dan and Christine in their new roles, and we appreciate the vote of confidence of our Board of Directors.”

“I plan to stay active with Endeavour, utilizing my knowledge of and contacts in the mining industry to continue building a bigger and better Company. However, given that Endeavour is now preparing for its next phase of growth, starting with the construction of the Terronera project this year, now is an appropriate time to pass the baton to our rising stars in management.”

About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that owns and operates three high-grade, underground, silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera mine project towards a development decision and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico and Chile to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

