AmaZix Joins Forces With Certik to Offer Exclusive Service Package for Blockchain Projects
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 30.03.2021, 13:15 | 72 | 0 |
Hong Kong (ots/PRNewswire) - Today, AmaZix Limited (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0
&l=en&o=3099054-1&h=4272675623&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.amazix.com%2F&a=AmaZix+Limite
d) , a full-service blockchain consultancy agency, announced a strategic
partnership with https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3099054-1&h=2451627776&u=ht
tps%3A%2F%2Fcertik.io%2F&a=CertiK to offer an exclusive market security service
package for selected blockchain projects only.
As the blockchain space continues to grow rapidly, AmaZix identified an
opportunity to integrate blockchain project security into its offering. This
offering is enabled through a strategic partnership with CertiK. AmaZix is now
able to include the insurance alternative product CertiKShield, as well as the
CertiK Security Oracle.
&l=en&o=3099054-1&h=4272675623&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.amazix.com%2F&a=AmaZix+Limite
d) , a full-service blockchain consultancy agency, announced a strategic
partnership with https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3099054-1&h=2451627776&u=ht
tps%3A%2F%2Fcertik.io%2F&a=CertiK to offer an exclusive market security service
package for selected blockchain projects only.
As the blockchain space continues to grow rapidly, AmaZix identified an
opportunity to integrate blockchain project security into its offering. This
offering is enabled through a strategic partnership with CertiK. AmaZix is now
able to include the insurance alternative product CertiKShield, as well as the
CertiK Security Oracle.
By implementing AmaZix's Community Management services, blockchain projects can
increase their security by preventing scamming activities in different
communication channels while providing high quality, live and meaningful
engagement between certified representatives and community members. Moreover, a
24/7 presence of AmaZix's highly-trained and invested community managers
mitigates the spread of FUD, thus minimizing fraudulent attempts.
Leveraging CertiKShield and Security Oracle together with its own service pack
presents a continuation of AmaZix's mission to guide blockchain projects through
all stages of the lifecycle and enable them to grow quickly and sustainably.
"Our partnership with CertiK deepens our commitment to Amazix blockchain clients
worldwide, and in particular, the burgeoning blockchain, DeFi, and NFT sectors,"
said Paulo Anziano, Co-Founder at Amazix. "We can find no better partner than
industry-leading CertiK, to enhance Amazix's value to our customers, and to
deliver this truly unique and innovative service offering. This partnership
further enhances Amazix's leadership position as an innovative blockchain agency
and consultancy, for many years to come."
As part of the jointly created service package, AmaZix will continue to provide
exemplary community management service, while CertiK will perform security
audits of interested blockchain projects, as well as access to its products
CertiKShield and Security Oracle.
"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with AmaZix, leaders in community
management and additional consulting services for initial stage crypto
projects." said Marco Calicchia, Director of Business Development. "Bolstering
security in their offerings through the inclusion of CertiK's Auditing and
CertiKShield solution, demonstrates a commitment to increase reassurance for
increase their security by preventing scamming activities in different
communication channels while providing high quality, live and meaningful
engagement between certified representatives and community members. Moreover, a
24/7 presence of AmaZix's highly-trained and invested community managers
mitigates the spread of FUD, thus minimizing fraudulent attempts.
Leveraging CertiKShield and Security Oracle together with its own service pack
presents a continuation of AmaZix's mission to guide blockchain projects through
all stages of the lifecycle and enable them to grow quickly and sustainably.
"Our partnership with CertiK deepens our commitment to Amazix blockchain clients
worldwide, and in particular, the burgeoning blockchain, DeFi, and NFT sectors,"
said Paulo Anziano, Co-Founder at Amazix. "We can find no better partner than
industry-leading CertiK, to enhance Amazix's value to our customers, and to
deliver this truly unique and innovative service offering. This partnership
further enhances Amazix's leadership position as an innovative blockchain agency
and consultancy, for many years to come."
As part of the jointly created service package, AmaZix will continue to provide
exemplary community management service, while CertiK will perform security
audits of interested blockchain projects, as well as access to its products
CertiKShield and Security Oracle.
"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with AmaZix, leaders in community
management and additional consulting services for initial stage crypto
projects." said Marco Calicchia, Director of Business Development. "Bolstering
security in their offerings through the inclusion of CertiK's Auditing and
CertiKShield solution, demonstrates a commitment to increase reassurance for
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0