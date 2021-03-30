 
checkAd

PolarityTE Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.03.2021, 13:00  |  16   |   |   

PolarityTE, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTE), a biotechnology company developing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

David Seaburg, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “2020 was a transformational year for PolarityTE as we made the decision to pursue an IND and BLA for SkinTE. If we successfully obtain a BLA for SkinTE, we believe it will create a more valuable asset with a greater likelihood of achieving widespread commercial adoption bolstered by robust clinical data, which should have a positive effect on stockholder value. As a result of this change in direction, we reduced our commercial operations in May 2020 and have realized a substantial reduction in our operating expenses. This cost savings coupled with our recent capital raises means we have the resources to pursue the FDA regulatory process and fund our operations well into 2022. Our team weathered COVID-19’s headwinds to our SkinTE business and leveraged our internal resources to build out our testing business, allowing us to defray expenses and support the public health effort to combat the pandemic. We have also made great progress towards our planned IND submission, which we remain on track to file in the second half of 2021. I am proud of what we have accomplished over the past year, and look forward to what the future holds for PolarityTE and all of our stakeholders.”

Recent Business Highlights

  • Raised $25.67 million of capital (before offering costs) from a single healthcare-dedicated institutional investor in December 2020 and January 2021
  • Submitted a Type B Pre-IND meeting request to FDA for SkinTE and received written responses in October 2020
  • In February 2021, U.S. Patent No. 10,926,001 issued, and U.S. Application No. 16/165,169 was allowed. The granted and allowed claims pertain to methods of making compositions for regenerating functional skin tissue, and related methods of treatment. The Company’s total number of allowed and granted utility patents is currently ten—eight internationally and two in the U.S.
  • Final patient enrolled in our multicenter, randomized controlled trial evaluating SkinTE plus standard of care versus standard of care alone in treatment of diabetic foot ulcers in January 2021, with top-line results expected to be announced at the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring Conference in May 2021

Operating Highlights for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

  • Total revenues were $10.13 million for FY:20 compared to $5.65 million for FY:19, representing a 79% increase year over year
  • SkinTE revenues were $3.73 million for FY:20 compared to $2.35 million for FY:19, representing a 59% increase year over year
  • Contract services revenues were $6.40 million for FY:20 compared to $3.30 million for FY:19, representing a 94% increase year over year
    • Contract services revenues for FY:20 includes $4.32 million from COVID-19 test processing that began in late May of 2020
  • Operational cash burn for FY:20 was $37.75 million which is a reduction of $18.89 million from FY:19, representing a 33% decrease year over year

Operating Highlights for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

  • Total revenues were $3.59 million in Q4:20 compared to $3.34 million in Q3:20, representing an 8% increase quarter over quarter
  • SkinTE revenues were $1.20 million in Q4:20 compared to $1.16 million in Q3:20, representing a 4% increase quarter over quarter
  • Contract services revenues were $2.39 million in Q4:20 compared to $2.18 million in Q3:20, representing a 9% increase quarter over quarter
    • Contract services revenues for Q4:20 includes $1.86 million from COVID-19 testing processing
  • Operational cash burn for Q4:20 was $4.82 million, excluding $0.76 million of offering and warrant repricing expenses, which represents a 70% reduction from Q4:19 and 29% reduction from Q3:20

Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

Net revenues increased by 79% to $10.13 million in 2020. The increase in net revenues for sale of products was the result of a sales strategy adopted in May 2020 to focus on regions and facilities where we had repeat users of SkinTE. For 2020 the average wound size treated with SkinTE was 219 cm2 compared to 120 cm2 in 2019, which corresponds with the difference in revenue between those years. The increase in net revenues for services was the result of $4.32 million in new COVID-19 testing services we began to offer through Arches Research at the end of May 2020. In 2019 services net revenues was derived primarily from pre-clinical testing services provided through IBEX Preclinical Research, which were adversely impacted by COVID-19 in 2020.

Total operating costs and expenses decreased to $51.64 million in 2020 from $96.57 million in 2019, or 47%. This is the most significant change in our results of operations period over period and is attributable to the 46% reduction in personnel from the end of 2019 to the end of 2020. The reduction in personnel substantially reduced salary and benefit costs across the Company. Salary and benefits totaled $19.72 million in 2020 compared to $28.81 million in 2019. In addition, stock-based compensation decreased by 77% from $31.40 million in 2019 to $7.26 million in 2020. The decrease in salary and benefits in 2020 accounts for 20% of the decrease in total operating costs and expenses in 2020 compared to 2019. The decrease in stock-based compensation in 2020 accounts for 54% of the decrease in total operating costs and expenses in 2020 compared to 2019. The reduction in personnel also allows us to make incremental reductions in the cost of infrastructure required to support the activities of employees.

Research and development expenses decreased by 30% in 2020 to $11.53 million, which is attributable to the reduction in salary and benefits and stock compensation costs from 2019.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 56% in 2020 to $27.56 million. In addition to reductions in salary and benefits and stock compensation costs from 2019, travel and related costs decreased to $0.24 million in 2020 from $1.32 million in 2019. Expenses for our leased facilities were $2.09 million in 2020.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 49% in 2020 to $8.72 million. In addition to reductions in salary and benefits and stock compensation costs from 2019, promotional consulting and expense was reduced to $0.83 million in 2020 from $5.27 in 2019, and travel and related costs decreased to $0.44 million in 2020 from $1.44 million in 2019.

Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $42.85 million compared with a net loss of $92.49 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Cash and Liquidity as of December 31, 2020

As of December 31, 2020, we had $25.52 million in cash and cash equivalents. In January 2021, we raised an additional $17.67 million in gross proceeds before offering expenses in a registered direct offering and through a warrant exercise agreement. Based on currently available information as of the date we file this press release, we believe that our existing cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund our activities through the end of 2021 and into the third quarter of 2022. However, our projections of future cash needs may differ from actual results.

Cash used in operating activities for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020 was approximately $5.58 million, which included $0.76 million of offering and repricing costs, or $4.82 million excluding offering and repricing costs or approximately $1.61 million per month on average, 70% lower than the $5.33 million monthly average in the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 29% lower than the $2.25 million monthly average in the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The conference call can be accessed by calling 1-800-581-5838 (U.S. and Canada) or +44 (0)330 336 9104 (International), with confirmation code 363305 and referencing “PolarityTE Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Call.” A webcast of the conference call can be accessed by using the link below.

Earnings Call Webcast – CLICK HERE

A replay of the earnings conference call will be available for 30 days, beginning approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call and can be found by visiting PolarityTE’s website at https://www.polarityte.com/news-media/events or by clicking on the link above.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE is focused on transforming the lives of patients by discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering and material sciences. Rather than manufacturing with synthetic and foreign materials within artificially engineered environments, PolarityTE manufactures products from the patient's own tissue and uses the patient's own body to support the regenerative process. From a small piece of healthy autologous tissue, the company creates an easily deployable, dynamic, and self-propagating product designed to regenerate the target tissues. PolarityTE's innovative methods are intended to promote and accelerate growth of the patient's tissues to undergo a form of effective regenerative healing. Learn more at www.PolarityTE.com – Welcome to the Shift.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "intend," "plan," "will," "would," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and FDA regulatory matters, which cannot be predicted, and the risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and other filings with the SEC (copies of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law. Our actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and other filings with the SEC (copies of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov).

POLARITYTE, the POLARITYTE logo, SKINTE, WHERE SELF REGENERATES SELF and WELCOME TO THE SHIFT are trademarks or registered trademarks of PolarityTE, Inc.

POLARITYTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

December 31,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

 

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

25,522

 

 

$

10,218

 

Short-term investments

 

 

 

 

 

19,022

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

3,819

 

 

 

1,731

 

Inventory

 

 

883

 

 

 

252

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

992

 

 

 

1,264

 

Total current assets

 

 

31,216

 

 

 

32,487

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

10,550

 

 

 

14,911

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

2,452

 

 

 

4,590

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

542

 

 

 

731

 

Goodwill

 

 

278

 

 

 

278

 

Other assets

 

 

472

 

 

 

602

 

TOTAL ASSETS

 

$

45,510

 

 

$

53,599

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

$

4,148

 

 

$

7,095

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

2,106

 

 

 

2,338

 

Current portion of long-term note payable

 

 

2,059

 

 

 

528

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

168

 

 

 

98

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

8,481

 

 

 

10,059

 

Common stock warrant liability

 

 

5,975

 

 

 

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

1,476

 

 

 

2,994

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

723

 

 

 

1,630

 

Long-term notes payable

 

 

1,517

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

 

18,172

 

 

 

14,683

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and Contingencies (Note 17)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock – 25,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock - $.001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 54,857,099 and 27,374,653 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively

 

 

55

 

 

 

27

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

505,494

 

 

 

474,174

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

 

 

 

 

72

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(478,211

)

 

 

(435,357

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

27,338

 

 

 

38,916

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

$

45,510

 

 

$

53,599

 

POLARITYTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
 (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

For the Year Ended
December 31,

 

For the Year Ended
December 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

Net revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

Products

 

$

3,730

 

 

$

2,353

 

Services

 

 

6,396

 

 

 

3,299

 

Total net revenues

 

 

10,126

 

 

 

5,652

 

Cost of sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

Products

 

 

1,068

 

 

 

1,365

 

Services

 

 

3,356

 

 

 

1,114

 

Total costs of sales

 

 

4,424

 

 

 

2,479

 

Gross profit

 

 

5,702

 

 

 

3,173

 

Operating costs and expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

 

11,532

 

 

 

16,397

 

General and administrative

 

 

27,557

 

 

 

63,189

 

Sales and marketing

 

 

8,719

 

 

 

16,980

 

Restructuring and other charges

 

 

3,834

 

 

 

 

Total operating costs and expenses

 

 

51,642

 

 

 

96,566

 

Operating loss

 

 

(45,940

)

 

 

(93,393

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense), net

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in fair value of common stock warrant liability

 

 

2,914

 

 

 

 

Interest (expense) income, net

 

 

(182

)

 

 

151

 

Other income, net

 

 

354

 

 

 

749

 

Net loss

 

$

(42,854

)

 

$

(92,493

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

(1.11

)

 

$

(3.70

)

Diluted

 

$

(1.16

)

 

$

(3.70

)

Weighted average shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

38,779,316

 

 

 

24,966,355

 

Diluted

 

 

39,367,390

 

 

 

24,966,355

 

POLARITYTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
 (in thousands)

 

 

For the Year
Ended
December 31,

 

For the Year
Ended
December 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(42,854

)

 

$

(92,493

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

7,258

 

 

 

31,402

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

3,074

 

 

 

2,992

 

Change in allowance for doubtful accounts

 

 

148

 

 

 

26

 

Change in fair value of common stock warrant liability

 

 

(2,914

)

 

 

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

189

 

 

 

193

 

Amortization of debt discount

 

 

19

 

 

 

49

 

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

 

 

 

 

(36

)

Loss on abandonment of property and equipment and ROU assets

 

 

2,806

 

 

 

914

 

Other non-cash adjustments

 

 

(21

)

 

 

20

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(2,236

)

 

 

(1,045

)

Inventory

 

 

(631

)

 

 

84

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

272

 

 

 

193

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

1,700

 

 

 

1,651

 

Other assets/liabilities, net

 

 

(200

)

 

 

(249

)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

 

(2,761

)

 

 

1,269

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

35

 

 

 

32

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

70

 

 

 

(72

)

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

(1,708

)

 

 

(1,578

)

Net cash used in operating activities

 

 

(37,754

)

 

 

(56,648

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase of property and equipment

 

 

(1,339

)

 

 

(2,773

)

Purchase of available-for-sale securities

 

 

(14,144

)

 

 

(40,072

)

Proceeds from maturities of available-for-sale securities

 

 

16,945

 

 

 

23,327

 

Proceeds from sale of available-for-sale securities

 

 

16,171

 

 

 

3,901

 

Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities

 

 

17,633

 

 

 

(15,617

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from term note payable and financing arrangements

 

 

4,629

 

 

 

 

Principal payments on term note payable and financing arrangements

 

 

(1,675

)

 

 

(534

)

Payment of contingent consideration liability

 

 

 

 

 

(225

)

Principal payments on financing leases

 

 

(508

)

 

 

(453

)

Net proceeds from the sale of common stock, warrants and pre-funded warrants

 

 

32,020

 

 

 

28,073

 

Proceeds from warrants exercised

 

 

1,008

 

 

 

 

Cash paid for tax withholdings related to net share settlement

 

 

(155

)

 

 

(679

)

Proceeds from stock options exercised

 

 

31

 

 

 

529

 

Proceeds from ESPP purchase

 

 

75

 

 

 

99

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

 

35,425

 

 

 

26,810

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

15,304

 

 

 

(45,455

)

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

 

 

10,218

 

 

 

55,673

 

Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

 

$

25,522

 

 

$

10,218

 

 

PolarityTE Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: PolarityTE Inc. - Regenerative Medizin und Tissue Engineering
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PolarityTE Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results PolarityTE, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTE), a biotechnology company developing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. David Seaburg, Chief Executive …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
P&G Aims to Improve Portrayal of “Black Life” on Screen, Expands Inclusion Efforts for Black ...
T-Mobile and Google Deliver Best-in-Class Mobile and TV Experiences, and Showcase Range of Android ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against EHang Holdings ...
DraftKings and WWE Enter Historic New Deal
Humanigen Announces Proposed Public Offering of Five Million Shares of Common Stock
NextDecade Announces Issuance of Preferred Equity to OGCI Climate Investments
XL Fleet Announces Date Change for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release and ...
Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. Reports 2020 Results
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.03.21
PolarityTE to Report Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on March 30, 2021
02.03.21
PolarityTE to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Virtual Conference

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13:30 Uhr
345
PolarityTE Inc. - Regenerative Medizin und Tissue Engineering