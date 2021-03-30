 
checkAd

Forma Therapeutics Announces Positive FT-4202 600 mg Multiple Ascending Dose Cohort Data Supporting the Doses Being Evaluated in Phase 2/3 Registrational Trial, Called the Hibiscus Study

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.03.2021, 13:05  |  65   |   |   

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare hematologic diseases and cancers, today announced new data from its ongoing randomized, placebo-controlled, multi-center Phase 1 trial of FT-4202 in patients with sickle cell disease (SCD) that further support the development of this novel investigational agent, a selective red blood cell (RBC) pyruvate kinase-R (PKR) activator, as a potential disease-modifying therapy. Data previously presented at the 2020 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting were based on the first cohort of patients in the Phase 1 trial dosed with 300 mg of FT-4202 or placebo once daily for 14 days and a 7-day follow up period. The new findings include an analysis of the blinded data from the second cohort of patients randomly assigned to receive 600 mg of FT-4202 or placebo once daily for 14 days and a 7-day follow up period.

“We are excited to see the favorable safety and tolerability profile of FT-4202 at a 600 mg dose, coupled with the overlap of pharmacodynamic activity and biologic effects across the 300 and 600 mg doses, supporting the evaluation of safety and efficacy at an upper range of 400 mg in our Phase 2/3 trial,” said Patrick Kelly, M.D., chief medical officer of Forma. “These results after only 14 days of treatment support the potential of FT-4202 to treat the underlying pathophysiology of the disease by increasing hemoglobin and reducing hemolysis, which may reduce the number and severity of vaso-occlusive crises SCD patients may experience annually.”

Aggregate findings from the placebo-controlled cohorts of the Phase 1 trial demonstrated 10 of 14 patients (71%) who received FT-4202 achieved a hemoglobin increase of greater than or equal to 1 g/dL from baseline with once-daily dosing of FT-4202 during 14 days of treatment. Based on a trend toward increasing response over the treatment period, the potential exists for additional benefit when dosing beyond 14 days; this is being explored in the ongoing open label extension, which is dosing patients at 400 mg daily for 12 weeks.

The data also showed activation of PKR by FT-4202 increased sickle RBC survival and reduced intravascular hemolysis in patients with SCD based on a reduction in reticulocytes, bilirubin and LDH levels.

Change in hematologic and hemolytic parameters at end of 14-day treatment as compared to baseline in FT-4202-treated patients (median change)

Seite 1 von 4


Forma Therapeutics Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Forma Therapeutics Announces Positive FT-4202 600 mg Multiple Ascending Dose Cohort Data Supporting the Doses Being Evaluated in Phase 2/3 Registrational Trial, Called the Hibiscus Study Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare hematologic diseases and cancers, today announced new data from its ongoing randomized, placebo-controlled, multi-center Phase 1 trial of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
P&G Aims to Improve Portrayal of “Black Life” on Screen, Expands Inclusion Efforts for Black ...
T-Mobile and Google Deliver Best-in-Class Mobile and TV Experiences, and Showcase Range of Android ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against EHang Holdings ...
DraftKings and WWE Enter Historic New Deal
Humanigen Announces Proposed Public Offering of Five Million Shares of Common Stock
NextDecade Announces Issuance of Preferred Equity to OGCI Climate Investments
XL Fleet Announces Date Change for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release and ...
Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. Reports 2020 Results
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:20 Uhr
Forma Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
23.03.21
Forma Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2020 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on March 30, 2021