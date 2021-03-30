AngioDynamics Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results and Updates Guidance

“I am pleased with our strong third quarter performance, driven by continued strength in our AngioVac and Auryon platforms. Our revenue grew 2% year over year despite continued COVID-19 headwinds, particularly in January and the first half of February. Further, we are encouraged by the recent improvements in our end markets and increasing availability of vaccines,” commented Jim Clemmer, President and Chief Executive Officer of AngioDynamics, Inc. “We continue to execute on our strategy to drive revenue growth through our key technology platforms: Auryon, AngioVac, and NanoKnife. In addition, our balanced approach to cash and expense management continues to yield profitability on an adjusted basis while allowing us to invest in the development and progression of these key platforms. I am excited about the planned launch of our new mechanical thrombectomy device later in calendar 2021, as well as a number of other planned product improvements and clinical and regulatory pathway expansions that will open up opportunities for us in larger, higher-growth markets.”

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO), a leading provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical devices for vascular access, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology, today announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ended February 28, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 were $71.2 million, an increase of 2.0% compared to the prior-year quarter. Net sales in the third quarter continued to be impacted by the disruption to procedure volumes resulting from the COVID-19 global pandemic. Foreign currency translation did not have a significant impact on the Company's sales in the quarter.

Vascular Interventions and Therapies (“VIT”) net sales were $33.3 million, an increase of 8.8%, compared to $30.6 million a year ago. Growth was driven primarily by increased sales of the Company's Auryon and AngioVac platforms compared to the previous year. This growth was partially offset by a decline in sales of Venous products resulting from a decline in elective procedure volumes due to the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic. Auryon sales during the quarter were $3.3 million.

Oncology net sales were $13.1 million, a decrease of 10.1% from $14.6 million in the prior-year period. The year-over-year decline was primarily attributable to lower capital sales and ongoing procedure impacts of COVID-19, particularly in international markets, partially offset by continued growth in sales of NanoKnife disposables in the United States.

Vascular Access net sales were $24.8 million, compared to $24.6 million a year ago.

U.S. net sales in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 were $58.7 million, an increase of 6.9% from $54.9 million a year ago. International net sales were $12.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $14.9 million a year ago.

Gross margin for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was 54.1%, a decline of 370 basis points compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Consistent with the first half of the year, the year-over-year decline in gross margin was primarily due to Auryon start-up costs and the Company's previously discussed COVID-related operating plan, including under-absorption of the Company's manufacturing facilities attributable to additional operating protocols designed to secure the supply-chain and prioritize employee safety. In addition, gross margin was negatively impacted by staffing challenges in the Company's upstate New York manufacturing facility. During the third quarter, inventory was reduced by $0.6 million when compared to inventory levels on November 30, 2020. During the fiscal year, inventory levels have been reduced by $10.9 million.

The Company recorded a net loss of $3.5 million, or loss per share of $0.09, in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. This compares to a net loss of $5.7 million, or loss per share of $0.15, a year ago.

Excluding the items shown in the non-GAAP reconciliation table below, adjusted net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $0.7 million, and adjusted earnings per share was $0.02, compared to adjusted net income in the prior-year period of $0.4 million and adjusted earnings per share of $0.01. Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 includes a $1.9 million, and $0.04 per share benefit, respectively, related to the reimbursement of certain expenses under the CARES Act.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of fiscal 2021, excluding the items shown in the reconciliation table below, was $5.4 million, compared to $3.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company generated $5.9 million in operating cash and had capital expenditures of $1.4 million. As of February 28, 2021, the Company had $54.5 million in cash and cash equivalents compared to $58.0 million in cash and cash equivalents on November 30, 2020. The Company reduced its debt outstanding under its revolving credit facility at February 28, 2021, to $30.0 million compared to $40.0 million at November 30, 2020. Subsequent to the end of the third fiscal quarter, the Company further reduced debt outstanding under the revolving credit facility to $20 million. Management remains focused on cash preservation and expense management amid the current environment.

Nine Months Financial Results

For the nine months ended February 28, 2021:

Net sales were $214.2 million, an increase of 4.1%, compared to $205.8 million for the same period a year ago.

The Company's net loss was $12.1 million, or a loss of $0.32 per share, compared to a net loss of $9.7 million, or a loss of $0.26 per share, a year ago.

Gross margin decreased 490 basis points to 53.4% from 58.3% a year ago due to the Company's COVID-related operating plan and Auryon start-up costs.

Excluding the items shown in the non-GAAP reconciliation table below, adjusted net income was $1.9 million, with adjusted earnings per share of $0.05, compared to adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share of $5.7 million, and $0.15, respectively, a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA, excluding the items shown in the reconciliation table below, was $15.0 million, compared to $17.5 million for the same period a year ago.

Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Guidance

The Company is increasing its guidance for fiscal year 2021. Management now projects net sales between $285 and $288 million and fiscal year 2021 adjusted earnings per share between $0.04 and $0.06, compared to previous projections of net sales between $278 and $284 million and adjusted earnings per share between $0.00 and $0.05.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Management uses non-GAAP measures to establish operational goals and believes that non-GAAP measures may assist investors in analyzing the underlying trends in AngioDynamics' business over time. Investors should consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, financial reporting measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In this news release, AngioDynamics has reported adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, and free cash flow. Management uses these measures in its internal analysis and review of operational performance. Management believes that these measures provide investors with useful information in comparing AngioDynamics' performance over different periods. By using these non-GAAP measures, management believes that investors get a better picture of the performance of AngioDynamics' underlying business. Management encourages investors to review AngioDynamics' financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP to understand AngioDynamics' performance taking into account all relevant factors, including those that may only occur from time to time but have a material impact on AngioDynamics' financial results. Please see the tables that follow for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About AngioDynamics, Inc.

AngioDynamics, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. AngioDynamics' diverse product lines include market-leading ablation systems, vascular access products, angiographic products and accessories, drainage products, thrombolytic products and venous products. For more information, visit www.angiodynamics.com.

Safe Harbor

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding AngioDynamics' expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, capital expenditures, products, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include the words such as "expects," "reaffirms," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," “projects”, "optimistic," or variations of such words and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned that actual events or results may differ materially from AngioDynamics' expectations, expressed or implied. Factors that may affect the actual results achieved by AngioDynamics include, without limitation, the scale and scope of the COVID-19 global pandemic, the ability of AngioDynamics to develop its existing and new products, technological advances and patents attained by competitors, infringement of AngioDynamics' technology or assertions that AngioDynamics' technology infringes the technology of third parties, the ability of AngioDynamics to effectively compete against competitors that have substantially greater resources, future actions by the FDA or other regulatory agencies, domestic and foreign health care reforms and government regulations, results of pending or future clinical trials, overall economic conditions, the results of on-going litigation, challenges with respect to third-party distributors or joint venture partners or collaborators, the results of sales efforts, the effects of product recalls and product liability claims, changes in key personnel, the ability of AngioDynamics to execute on strategic initiatives, the effects of economic, credit and capital market conditions, general market conditions, market acceptance, foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, the effects on pricing from group purchasing organizations and competition, the ability of AngioDynamics to integrate acquired businesses, as well as the risk factors listed from time to time in AngioDynamics' SEC filings, including but not limited to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended May 31, 2020. AngioDynamics does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

In the United States, the NanoKnife System has received a 510(k) clearance by the Food and Drug Administration for use in the surgical ablation of soft tissue and is similarly approved for commercialization in Canada, the European Union, and Australia. The NanoKnife System has not been cleared for the treatment or therapy of a specific disease or condition.

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Feb 28, 2021 Feb 29, 2020 Feb 28, 2021 Feb 29, 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net sales $ 71,182 $ 69,780 $ 214,168 $ 205,825 Cost of sales (exclusive of intangible amortization) 32,652 29,481 99,700 85,765 Gross profit 38,530 40,299 114,468 120,060 % of net sales 54.1 % 57.8 % 53.4 % 58.3 % Operating expenses Research and development 8,565 8,395 27,286 22,450 Sales and marketing 19,607 20,934 57,486 60,427 General and administrative 9,011 10,203 26,787 29,651 Amortization of intangibles 4,292 5,019 13,838 13,417 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 183 419 (290 ) 116 Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net 610 1,565 3,057 4,486 Total operating expenses 42,268 46,535 128,164 130,547 Operating loss (3,738 ) (6,236 ) (13,696 ) (10,487 ) Interest expense, net (226 ) (166 ) (676 ) (672 ) Other income (expense), net (163 ) (131 ) 259 (67 ) Total other expense, net (389 ) (297 ) (417 ) (739 ) Loss before income tax benefit (4,127 ) (6,533 ) (14,113 ) (11,226 ) Income tax benefit (583 ) (824 ) (2,033 ) (1,506 ) Net loss $ (3,544 ) $ (5,709 ) $ (12,080 ) $ (9,720 ) Loss per share Basic $ (0.09 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (0.26 ) Diluted $ (0.09 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (0.26 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 38,360 37,999 38,281 37,924 Diluted 38,360 37,999 38,281 37,924

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(in thousands, except per share data) Reconciliation of Net Loss to non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Feb 28, 2021 Feb 29, 2020 Feb 28, 2021 Feb 29, 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net loss $ (3,544 ) $ (5,709 ) $ (12,080 ) $ (9,720 ) Amortization of intangibles 4,292 5,019 13,838 13,417 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 183 419 (290 ) 116 Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net (1) 610 1,565 3,057 4,486 Write-off of deferred financing fees (2) — — — 593 Tax effect of non-GAAP items (3) (803 ) (932 ) (2,606 ) (3,205 ) Adjusted net income $ 738 $ 362 $ 1,919 $ 5,687 Reconciliation of Diluted Loss Per Share to non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Feb 28, 2021 Feb 29, 2020 Feb 28, 2021 Feb 29, 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) Diluted loss per share $ (0.09 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (0.26 ) Amortization of intangibles 0.11 0.13 0.36 0.35 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — 0.01 (0.01 ) — Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net (1) 0.02 0.04 0.08 0.12 Write-off of deferred financing fees (2) — — — 0.02 Tax effect of non-GAAP items (3) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.06 ) (0.08 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.02 $ 0.01 $ 0.05 $ 0.15 Adjusted diluted sharecount (4) 39,271 38,094 38,770 38,111

(1) Includes costs related to merger and acquisition activities, restructuring, and unusual items, including asset impairments and write-offs, certain litigation, and other items. (2) Deferred financing fees related to the old credit agreement were written off during the first quarter of fiscal year 2020. (3) Adjustment to reflect the income tax provision on a non-GAAP basis has been calculated assuming no valuation allowance on the Company's U.S. deferred tax assets and an effective tax rate of 23% for the periods ended February 28, 2021 and February 29, 2020. (4) Diluted shares may differ for non-GAAP measures as compared to GAAP due to a GAAP loss.

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Continued)

(in thousands, except per share data) Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Feb 28, 2021 Feb 29, 2020 Feb 28, 2021 Feb 29, 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net loss $ (3,544 ) $ (5,709 ) $ (12,080 ) $ (9,720 ) Income tax benefit (583 ) (824 ) (2,033 ) (1,506 ) Interest expense, net 226 166 676 672 Depreciation and amortization 6,340 6,401 19,276 17,434 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 183 419 (290 ) 116 Stock based compensation 2,147 1,772 6,398 5,998 Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net (1) 610 1,565 3,057 4,486 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,379 $ 3,790 $ 15,004 $ 17,480 Per diluted share: Adjusted EBITDA $ 0.14 $ 0.10 $ 0.39 $ 0.46

(1) Includes costs related to merger and acquisition activities, restructuring, and unusual items, including asset impairments and write-offs, certain litigation, and other items.

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NET SALES BY PRODUCT CATEGORY AND BY GEOGRAPHY

(in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Feb 28,

2021 Feb 29,

2020 %

Growth Currency

Impact Constant

Currency

Growth Feb 28,

2021 Feb 29,

2020 %

Growth Currency

Impact Constant

Currency

Growth (unaudited) (unaudited) Net Sales by Product Category Vascular Interventions & Therapies $ 33,251 $ 30,552 8.8% $ 97,008 $ 90,616 7.1% Vascular Access 24,813 24,642 0.7% 76,848 70,585 8.9% Oncology 13,118 14,586 (10.1)% 40,312 44,624 (9.7)% $ 71,182 $ 69,780 2.0% (0.4)% 1.6% $ 214,168 $ 205,825 4.1% (0.3)% 3.8% Net Sales by Geography United States $ 58,654 $ 54,889 6.9% $ 173,446 $ 163,381 6.2% International 12,528 14,891 (15.9)% (2.1)% (18.0)% 40,722 42,444 (4.1)% (1.2)% (5.3)% $ 71,182 $ 69,780 2.0% (0.4)% 1.6% $ 214,168 $ 205,825 4.1% (0.3)% 3.8%

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands) Feb 28, 2021 May 31, 2020 (unaudited) (audited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 54,469 $ 54,435 Accounts receivable, net 33,171 31,263 Inventories 49,006 59,905 Prepaid expenses and other 9,011 7,310 Total current assets 145,657 152,913 Property, plant and equipment, net 29,827 28,312 Other assets 19,443 15,338 Intangible assets, net 186,216 197,136 Goodwill 201,102 200,515 Total assets $ 582,245 $ 594,214 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 17,067 $ 19,096 Accrued liabilities 30,760 29,380 Current portion of contingent consideration — 836 Other current liabilities 2,429 2,133 Total current liabilities 50,256 51,445 Long-term debt, net of current portion 30,000 40,000 Deferred income taxes 22,371 24,057 Contingent consideration, net of current portion 15,362 14,811 Other long-term liabilities 9,320 9,029 Total liabilities 127,309 139,342 Stockholders' equity 454,936 454,872 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 582,245 $ 594,214

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Feb 28, 2021 Feb 29, 2020 Feb 28, 2021 Feb 29, 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (3,544 ) $ (5,709 ) $ (12,080 ) $ (9,720 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,379 6,440 19,392 17,550 Non-cash lease expense 595 663 1,860 1,567 Stock based compensation 2,147 1,772 6,398 5,998 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 183 419 (290 ) 116 Deferred income taxes (634 ) (872 ) (2,187 ) (1,606 ) Change in accounts receivable allowances 2 (13 ) 31 186 Fixed and intangible asset impairments and disposals 10 26 190 395 Write-off of other assets — — — 593 Other 81 97 (149 ) 70 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 458 (1,630 ) (1,823 ) 7,834 Inventories 591 (4,027 ) 11,119 (14,036 ) Prepaid expenses and other (2,498 ) (5,834 ) (8,821 ) (9,378 ) Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities 2,101 (9,169 ) (1,746 ) (18,003 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 5,871 (17,837 ) 11,894 (18,434 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (1,382 ) (1,742 ) (4,567 ) (5,756 ) Acquisition of intangibles — — — (350 ) Cash paid in acquisition — (10,000 ) — (55,760 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,382 ) (11,742 ) (4,567 ) (61,866 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings on long-term debt — 15,000 — 15,000 Repayment of long-term debt (10,000 ) — (10,000 ) (132,500 ) Deferred financing costs on long-term debt — (34 ) — (775 ) Payment of acquisition related contingent consideration — — — (1,208 ) Proceeds (outlays) from exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan 1,978 594 2,459 (706 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (8,022 ) 15,560 (7,541 ) (120,189 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (23 ) (68 ) 248 8 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (3,556 ) (14,087 ) 34 (200,481 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 58,025 41,247 54,435 227,641 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 54,469 $ 27,160 $ 54,469 $ 27,160

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(in thousands) Reconciliation of Free Cash Flows: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Feb 28, 2021 Feb 29, 2020 Feb 28, 2021 Feb 29, 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 5,871 $ (17,837 ) $ 11,894 $ (18,434 ) Additions to property, plant and equipment (1,382 ) (1,742 ) (4,567 ) (5,756 ) Free Cash Flow $ 4,489 $ (19,579 ) $ 7,327 $ (24,190 )

