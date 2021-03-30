 
AngioDynamics Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results and Updates Guidance

30.03.2021   

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO), a leading provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical devices for vascular access, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology, today announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ended February 28, 2021.

“I am pleased with our strong third quarter performance, driven by continued strength in our AngioVac and Auryon platforms. Our revenue grew 2% year over year despite continued COVID-19 headwinds, particularly in January and the first half of February. Further, we are encouraged by the recent improvements in our end markets and increasing availability of vaccines,” commented Jim Clemmer, President and Chief Executive Officer of AngioDynamics, Inc. “We continue to execute on our strategy to drive revenue growth through our key technology platforms: Auryon, AngioVac, and NanoKnife. In addition, our balanced approach to cash and expense management continues to yield profitability on an adjusted basis while allowing us to invest in the development and progression of these key platforms. I am excited about the planned launch of our new mechanical thrombectomy device later in calendar 2021, as well as a number of other planned product improvements and clinical and regulatory pathway expansions that will open up opportunities for us in larger, higher-growth markets.”

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 were $71.2 million, an increase of 2.0% compared to the prior-year quarter. Net sales in the third quarter continued to be impacted by the disruption to procedure volumes resulting from the COVID-19 global pandemic. Foreign currency translation did not have a significant impact on the Company's sales in the quarter.

  • Vascular Interventions and Therapies (“VIT”) net sales were $33.3 million, an increase of 8.8%, compared to $30.6 million a year ago. Growth was driven primarily by increased sales of the Company's Auryon and AngioVac platforms compared to the previous year. This growth was partially offset by a decline in sales of Venous products resulting from a decline in elective procedure volumes due to the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic. Auryon sales during the quarter were $3.3 million.
  • Oncology net sales were $13.1 million, a decrease of 10.1% from $14.6 million in the prior-year period. The year-over-year decline was primarily attributable to lower capital sales and ongoing procedure impacts of COVID-19, particularly in international markets, partially offset by continued growth in sales of NanoKnife disposables in the United States.
  • Vascular Access net sales were $24.8 million, compared to $24.6 million a year ago.

U.S. net sales in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 were $58.7 million, an increase of 6.9% from $54.9 million a year ago. International net sales were $12.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $14.9 million a year ago.

Gross margin for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was 54.1%, a decline of 370 basis points compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Consistent with the first half of the year, the year-over-year decline in gross margin was primarily due to Auryon start-up costs and the Company's previously discussed COVID-related operating plan, including under-absorption of the Company's manufacturing facilities attributable to additional operating protocols designed to secure the supply-chain and prioritize employee safety. In addition, gross margin was negatively impacted by staffing challenges in the Company's upstate New York manufacturing facility. During the third quarter, inventory was reduced by $0.6 million when compared to inventory levels on November 30, 2020. During the fiscal year, inventory levels have been reduced by $10.9 million.

The Company recorded a net loss of $3.5 million, or loss per share of $0.09, in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. This compares to a net loss of $5.7 million, or loss per share of $0.15, a year ago.

Excluding the items shown in the non-GAAP reconciliation table below, adjusted net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $0.7 million, and adjusted earnings per share was $0.02, compared to adjusted net income in the prior-year period of $0.4 million and adjusted earnings per share of $0.01. Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 includes a $1.9 million, and $0.04 per share benefit, respectively, related to the reimbursement of certain expenses under the CARES Act.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of fiscal 2021, excluding the items shown in the reconciliation table below, was $5.4 million, compared to $3.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company generated $5.9 million in operating cash and had capital expenditures of $1.4 million. As of February 28, 2021, the Company had $54.5 million in cash and cash equivalents compared to $58.0 million in cash and cash equivalents on November 30, 2020. The Company reduced its debt outstanding under its revolving credit facility at February 28, 2021, to $30.0 million compared to $40.0 million at November 30, 2020. Subsequent to the end of the third fiscal quarter, the Company further reduced debt outstanding under the revolving credit facility to $20 million. Management remains focused on cash preservation and expense management amid the current environment.

Nine Months Financial Results

For the nine months ended February 28, 2021:

  • Net sales were $214.2 million, an increase of 4.1%, compared to $205.8 million for the same period a year ago.
  • The Company's net loss was $12.1 million, or a loss of $0.32 per share, compared to a net loss of $9.7 million, or a loss of $0.26 per share, a year ago.
  • Gross margin decreased 490 basis points to 53.4% from 58.3% a year ago due to the Company's COVID-related operating plan and Auryon start-up costs.
  • Excluding the items shown in the non-GAAP reconciliation table below, adjusted net income was $1.9 million, with adjusted earnings per share of $0.05, compared to adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share of $5.7 million, and $0.15, respectively, a year ago.
  • Adjusted EBITDA, excluding the items shown in the reconciliation table below, was $15.0 million, compared to $17.5 million for the same period a year ago.

Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Guidance

The Company is increasing its guidance for fiscal year 2021. Management now projects net sales between $285 and $288 million and fiscal year 2021 adjusted earnings per share between $0.04 and $0.06, compared to previous projections of net sales between $278 and $284 million and adjusted earnings per share between $0.00 and $0.05.

Conference Call

The Company's management will host a conference call today at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss its fiscal 2021 third quarter results.

To participate in the conference call, dial 1-877-407-0784 (domestic) or +1-201-689-8560 (international) and refer to the passcode 13717367.

This conference call will also be webcast and can be accessed from the “Investors” section of the AngioDynamics website at www.angiodynamics.com. The webcast replay of the call will be available at the same site approximately one hour after the end of the call.

A recording of the call will also be available from 11:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, until 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. To hear this recording, dial 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or +1-412-317-6671 (international) and enter the passcode 13717367.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Management uses non-GAAP measures to establish operational goals and believes that non-GAAP measures may assist investors in analyzing the underlying trends in AngioDynamics' business over time. Investors should consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, financial reporting measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In this news release, AngioDynamics has reported adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, and free cash flow. Management uses these measures in its internal analysis and review of operational performance. Management believes that these measures provide investors with useful information in comparing AngioDynamics' performance over different periods. By using these non-GAAP measures, management believes that investors get a better picture of the performance of AngioDynamics' underlying business. Management encourages investors to review AngioDynamics' financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP to understand AngioDynamics' performance taking into account all relevant factors, including those that may only occur from time to time but have a material impact on AngioDynamics' financial results. Please see the tables that follow for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About AngioDynamics, Inc.

AngioDynamics, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. AngioDynamics' diverse product lines include market-leading ablation systems, vascular access products, angiographic products and accessories, drainage products, thrombolytic products and venous products. For more information, visit www.angiodynamics.com.

Safe Harbor

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding AngioDynamics' expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, capital expenditures, products, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include the words such as "expects," "reaffirms," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," “projects”, "optimistic," or variations of such words and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned that actual events or results may differ materially from AngioDynamics' expectations, expressed or implied. Factors that may affect the actual results achieved by AngioDynamics include, without limitation, the scale and scope of the COVID-19 global pandemic, the ability of AngioDynamics to develop its existing and new products, technological advances and patents attained by competitors, infringement of AngioDynamics' technology or assertions that AngioDynamics' technology infringes the technology of third parties, the ability of AngioDynamics to effectively compete against competitors that have substantially greater resources, future actions by the FDA or other regulatory agencies, domestic and foreign health care reforms and government regulations, results of pending or future clinical trials, overall economic conditions, the results of on-going litigation, challenges with respect to third-party distributors or joint venture partners or collaborators, the results of sales efforts, the effects of product recalls and product liability claims, changes in key personnel, the ability of AngioDynamics to execute on strategic initiatives, the effects of economic, credit and capital market conditions, general market conditions, market acceptance, foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, the effects on pricing from group purchasing organizations and competition, the ability of AngioDynamics to integrate acquired businesses, as well as the risk factors listed from time to time in AngioDynamics' SEC filings, including but not limited to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended May 31, 2020. AngioDynamics does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

In the United States, the NanoKnife System has received a 510(k) clearance by the Food and Drug Administration for use in the surgical ablation of soft tissue and is similarly approved for commercialization in Canada, the European Union, and Australia. The NanoKnife System has not been cleared for the treatment or therapy of a specific disease or condition.

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

Feb 28, 2021

 

Feb 29, 2020

 

Feb 28, 2021

 

Feb 29, 2020

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

$

71,182

 

 

 

$

69,780

 

 

 

$

214,168

 

 

 

$

205,825

 

 

Cost of sales (exclusive of intangible amortization)

32,652

 

 

 

29,481

 

 

 

99,700

 

 

 

85,765

 

 

Gross profit

38,530

 

 

 

40,299

 

 

 

114,468

 

 

 

120,060

 

 

% of net sales

54.1

 

%

 

57.8

 

%

 

53.4

 

%

 

58.3

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

8,565

 

 

 

8,395

 

 

 

27,286

 

 

 

22,450

 

 

Sales and marketing

19,607

 

 

 

20,934

 

 

 

57,486

 

 

 

60,427

 

 

General and administrative

9,011

 

 

 

10,203

 

 

 

26,787

 

 

 

29,651

 

 

Amortization of intangibles

4,292

 

 

 

5,019

 

 

 

13,838

 

 

 

13,417

 

 

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

183

 

 

 

419

 

 

 

(290

)

 

 

116

 

 

Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net

610

 

 

 

1,565

 

 

 

3,057

 

 

 

4,486

 

 

Total operating expenses

42,268

 

 

 

46,535

 

 

 

128,164

 

 

 

130,547

 

 

Operating loss

(3,738

)

 

 

(6,236

)

 

 

(13,696

)

 

 

(10,487

)

 

Interest expense, net

(226

)

 

 

(166

)

 

 

(676

)

 

 

(672

)

 

Other income (expense), net

(163

)

 

 

(131

)

 

 

259

 

 

 

(67

)

 

Total other expense, net

(389

)

 

 

(297

)

 

 

(417

)

 

 

(739

)

 

Loss before income tax benefit

(4,127

)

 

 

(6,533

)

 

 

(14,113

)

 

 

(11,226

)

 

Income tax benefit

(583

)

 

 

(824

)

 

 

(2,033

)

 

 

(1,506

)

 

Net loss

$

(3,544

)

 

 

$

(5,709

)

 

 

$

(12,080

)

 

 

$

(9,720

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

(0.09

)

 

 

$

(0.15

)

 

 

$

(0.32

)

 

 

$

(0.26

)

 

Diluted

$

(0.09

)

 

 

$

(0.15

)

 

 

$

(0.32

)

 

 

$

(0.26

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

38,360

 

 

 

37,999

 

 

 

38,281

 

 

 

37,924

 

 

Diluted

38,360

 

 

 

37,999

 

 

 

38,281

 

 

 

37,924

 

 

 
 

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
(in thousands, except per share data)

 

Reconciliation of Net Loss to non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

Feb 28, 2021

 

Feb 29, 2020

 

Feb 28, 2021

 

Feb 29, 2020

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(3,544

)

 

 

$

(5,709

)

 

 

$

(12,080

)

 

 

$

(9,720

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of intangibles

4,292

 

 

 

5,019

 

 

 

13,838

 

 

 

13,417

 

 

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

183

 

 

 

419

 

 

 

(290

)

 

 

116

 

 

Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net (1)

610

 

 

 

1,565

 

 

 

3,057

 

 

 

4,486

 

 

Write-off of deferred financing fees (2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

593

 

 

Tax effect of non-GAAP items (3)

(803

)

 

 

(932

)

 

 

(2,606

)

 

 

(3,205

)

 

Adjusted net income

$

738

 

 

 

$

362

 

 

 

$

1,919

 

 

 

$

5,687

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of Diluted Loss Per Share to non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

Feb 28, 2021

 

Feb 29, 2020

 

Feb 28, 2021

 

Feb 29, 2020

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted loss per share

$

(0.09

)

 

 

$

(0.15

)

 

 

$

(0.32

)

 

 

$

(0.26

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of intangibles

0.11

 

 

 

0.13

 

 

 

0.36

 

 

 

0.35

 

 

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

 

 

Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net (1)

0.02

 

 

 

0.04

 

 

 

0.08

 

 

 

0.12

 

 

Write-off of deferred financing fees (2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

Tax effect of non-GAAP items (3)

(0.02

)

 

 

(0.02

)

 

 

(0.06

)

 

 

(0.08

)

 

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$

0.02

 

 

 

$

0.01

 

 

 

$

0.05

 

 

 

$

0.15

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted diluted sharecount (4)

39,271

 

 

38,094

 

 

38,770

 

 

38,111

 

(1) Includes costs related to merger and acquisition activities, restructuring, and unusual items, including asset impairments and write-offs, certain litigation, and other items.

(2) Deferred financing fees related to the old credit agreement were written off during the first quarter of fiscal year 2020.

(3) Adjustment to reflect the income tax provision on a non-GAAP basis has been calculated assuming no valuation allowance on the Company's U.S. deferred tax assets and an effective tax rate of 23% for the periods ended February 28, 2021 and February 29, 2020.

(4) Diluted shares may differ for non-GAAP measures as compared to GAAP due to a GAAP loss.

 

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Continued)
(in thousands, except per share data)

 

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

Feb 28, 2021

 

Feb 29, 2020

 

Feb 28, 2021

 

Feb 29, 2020

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(3,544

)

 

 

$

(5,709

)

 

 

$

(12,080

)

 

 

$

(9,720

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax benefit

(583

)

 

 

(824

)

 

 

(2,033

)

 

 

(1,506

)

 

Interest expense, net

226

 

 

 

166

 

 

 

676

 

 

 

672

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

6,340

 

 

 

6,401

 

 

 

19,276

 

 

 

17,434

 

 

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

183

 

 

 

419

 

 

 

(290

)

 

 

116

 

 

Stock based compensation

2,147

 

 

 

1,772

 

 

 

6,398

 

 

 

5,998

 

 

Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net (1)

610

 

 

 

1,565

 

 

 

3,057

 

 

 

4,486

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

5,379

 

 

 

$

3,790

 

 

 

$

15,004

 

 

 

$

17,480

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Per diluted share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

0.14

 

 

 

$

0.10

 

 

 

$

0.39

 

 

 

$

0.46

 

 

(1) Includes costs related to merger and acquisition activities, restructuring, and unusual items, including asset impairments and write-offs, certain litigation, and other items.

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NET SALES BY PRODUCT CATEGORY AND BY GEOGRAPHY
(in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

Feb 28,
2021

 

Feb 29,
2020

 

%
Growth

 

Currency
Impact

 

Constant
Currency
Growth

 

Feb 28,
2021

 

Feb 29,
2020

 

%
Growth

 

Currency
Impact

 

Constant
Currency
Growth

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Sales by Product Category

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vascular Interventions & Therapies

$

33,251

 

 

$

30,552

 

 

8.8%

 

 

 

 

 

$

97,008

 

 

$

90,616

 

 

7.1%

 

 

 

 

Vascular Access

24,813

 

 

24,642

 

 

0.7%

 

 

 

 

 

76,848

 

 

70,585

 

 

8.9%

 

 

 

 

Oncology

13,118

 

 

14,586

 

 

(10.1)%

 

 

 

 

 

40,312

 

 

44,624

 

 

(9.7)%

 

 

 

 

 

$

71,182

 

 

$

69,780

 

 

2.0%

 

(0.4)%

 

1.6%

 

$

214,168

 

 

$

205,825

 

 

4.1%

 

(0.3)%

 

3.8%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Sales by Geography

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

United States

$

58,654

 

 

$

54,889

 

 

6.9%

 

 

 

 

 

$

173,446

 

 

$

163,381

 

 

6.2%

 

 

 

 

International

12,528

 

 

14,891

 

 

(15.9)%

 

(2.1)%

 

(18.0)%

 

40,722

 

 

42,444

 

 

(4.1)%

 

(1.2)%

 

(5.3)%

 

$

71,182

 

 

$

69,780

 

 

2.0%

 

(0.4)%

 

1.6%

 

$

214,168

 

 

$

205,825

 

 

4.1%

 

(0.3)%

 

3.8%

 
 

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)

 

 

Feb 28, 2021

 

May 31, 2020

 

(unaudited)

 

(audited)

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

54,469

 

 

$

54,435

 

Accounts receivable, net

33,171

 

 

31,263

 

Inventories

49,006

 

 

59,905

 

Prepaid expenses and other

9,011

 

 

7,310

 

Total current assets

145,657

 

 

152,913

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

29,827

 

 

28,312

 

Other assets

19,443

 

 

15,338

 

Intangible assets, net

186,216

 

 

197,136

 

Goodwill

201,102

 

 

200,515

 

Total assets

$

582,245

 

 

$

594,214

 

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

17,067

 

 

$

19,096

 

Accrued liabilities

30,760

 

 

29,380

 

Current portion of contingent consideration

 

 

836

 

Other current liabilities

2,429

 

 

2,133

 

Total current liabilities

50,256

 

 

51,445

 

Long-term debt, net of current portion

30,000

 

 

40,000

 

Deferred income taxes

22,371

 

 

24,057

 

Contingent consideration, net of current portion

15,362

 

 

14,811

 

Other long-term liabilities

9,320

 

 

9,029

 

Total liabilities

127,309

 

 

139,342

 

Stockholders' equity

454,936

 

 

454,872

 

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

582,245

 

 

$

594,214

 

 
 

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

Feb 28, 2021

 

Feb 29, 2020

 

Feb 28, 2021

 

Feb 29, 2020

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(3,544

)

 

 

$

(5,709

)

 

 

$

(12,080

)

 

 

$

(9,720

)

 

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

6,379

 

 

 

6,440

 

 

 

19,392

 

 

 

17,550

 

 

Non-cash lease expense

595

 

 

 

663

 

 

 

1,860

 

 

 

1,567

 

 

Stock based compensation

2,147

 

 

 

1,772

 

 

 

6,398

 

 

 

5,998

 

 

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

183

 

 

 

419

 

 

 

(290

)

 

 

116

 

 

Deferred income taxes

(634

)

 

 

(872

)

 

 

(2,187

)

 

 

(1,606

)

 

Change in accounts receivable allowances

2

 

 

 

(13

)

 

 

31

 

 

 

186

 

 

Fixed and intangible asset impairments and disposals

10

 

 

 

26

 

 

 

190

 

 

 

395

 

 

Write-off of other assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

593

 

 

Other

81

 

 

 

97

 

 

 

(149

)

 

 

70

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

458

 

 

 

(1,630

)

 

 

(1,823

)

 

 

7,834

 

 

Inventories

591

 

 

 

(4,027

)

 

 

11,119

 

 

 

(14,036

)

 

Prepaid expenses and other

(2,498

)

 

 

(5,834

)

 

 

(8,821

)

 

 

(9,378

)

 

Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities

2,101

 

 

 

(9,169

)

 

 

(1,746

)

 

 

(18,003

)

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

5,871

 

 

 

(17,837

)

 

 

11,894

 

 

 

(18,434

)

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Additions to property, plant and equipment

(1,382

)

 

 

(1,742

)

 

 

(4,567

)

 

 

(5,756

)

 

Acquisition of intangibles

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(350

)

 

Cash paid in acquisition

 

 

 

(10,000

)

 

 

 

 

 

(55,760

)

 

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,382

)

 

 

(11,742

)

 

 

(4,567

)

 

 

(61,866

)

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from borrowings on long-term debt

 

 

 

15,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

15,000

 

 

Repayment of long-term debt

(10,000

)

 

 

 

 

 

(10,000

)

 

 

(132,500

)

 

Deferred financing costs on long-term debt

 

 

 

(34

)

 

 

 

 

 

(775

)

 

Payment of acquisition related contingent consideration

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,208

)

 

Proceeds (outlays) from exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan

1,978

 

 

 

594

 

 

 

2,459

 

 

 

(706

)

 

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(8,022

)

 

 

15,560

 

 

 

(7,541

)

 

 

(120,189

)

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(23

)

 

 

(68

)

 

 

248

 

 

 

8

 

 

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(3,556

)

 

 

(14,087

)

 

 

34

 

 

 

(200,481

)

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

58,025

 

 

 

41,247

 

 

 

54,435

 

 

 

227,641

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

54,469

 

 

 

$

27,160

 

 

 

$

54,469

 

 

 

$

27,160

 

 

 
 

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
(in thousands)

 

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flows:

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

Feb 28, 2021

 

Feb 29, 2020

 

Feb 28, 2021

 

Feb 29, 2020

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

5,871

 

 

 

$

(17,837

)

 

 

$

11,894

 

 

 

$

(18,434

)

 

Additions to property, plant and equipment

(1,382

)

 

 

(1,742

)

 

 

(4,567

)

 

 

(5,756

)

 

Free Cash Flow

$

4,489

 

 

 

$

(19,579

)

 

 

$

7,327

 

 

 

$

(24,190

)

 

 

AngioDynamics Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results and Updates Guidance AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO), a leading provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical devices for vascular access, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology, today announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, …

