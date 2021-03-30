500 Chicago Area Black Churches to Launch Covid-19 Vaccine Video Campaign During Easter Weekend Services

“For many of our community members, this Sunday will be the first time in a year they are able to attend worship in person, and many more will worship with us on video,” said Apostle Carl White. “As we reflected on the meaning of this high holy day, we saw this as the perfect time to help our community learn more about the importance of vaccination and become comfortable with getting vaccinated for themselves, their families and their neighbors.”

This Holy Thursday at Quinn Chapel AME in Chicago, clergy leaders from a wide range of black communities will launch a Covid-19 vaccine video education program expected to reach up to 1 million Black and Latinx congregants during Easter weekend worship. Leaders in the campaign will discuss their own journeys in learning about the vaccines, address myths and misinformation that have contributed to vaccine resistance in marginalized communities and encourage members to take their opportunities to be vaccinated.

Evolent Health, a health care managed services company supporting the care of more than 375,000 Medicaid beneficiaries in Cook County, convened the coalition and has been collaborating with them on Covid-19 initiatives. These initiatives include this video campaign (click here for an excerpt from one of the videos), as well as the donation in November of 10,000 masks by Evolent Health employees, many hand-sewn for children, that coincided with a return to in-person education for local elementary-age children.

Faith leaders from the following organizations each filmed video segments about their own experience becoming or preparing to be vaccinated and about vaccine safety. These will be shown during Easter services at their own churches, as well as others they are affiliated with, to reach about 500 faith communities and 1 million people this weekend.

Rainbow Push Coalition

The United Baptist State Convention of Illinois

United Covenant Churches

Southland Ministerial Healthcare Network

Midwest Region of the Churches of God In Christ

Fourth District of the African American Episcopal Church

Pilgrim Assembly Churches

Westside Ministers Coalition

Midwest Regional Full Gospel Baptist Churches

These faith leaders and Evolent Health will brief media on the initiative, preview the videos and answer questions at a press event Thursday, April 1, at 10:30 a.m. at Quinn Chapel, 2401 South Wabash Avenue in Chicago. The site has significant historical and cultural significance as the first African American congregation in the city of Chicago and a once-functioning stop on the Underground Railroad.

“We are honored and humbled to be extending hands with this community in support of such an important campaign. Throughout this pandemic, we have looked for opportunities where we could help to bridge the gaps in care exacerbated by COVID-19,” said Naprisha Taylor, Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for Evolent Health. “We are very proud that we have been able to expand our efforts to convene this group to help reach these communities and work toward vaccine-readiness.”

Members of the news media are encouraged to attend the April 1 event, while observing social distancing and mask protocols.

