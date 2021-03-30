 
checkAd

Cybin Announces Senior Management Changes to Lead Buildout of Development and Clinical Capabilities in the United States and Europe

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.03.2021, 13:15  |  71   |   |   

Cybin Inc. (NEO:CYBN) (OTCQB:CLXPF) (“Cybin” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics, today announced key senior management changes to lead the buildout of its development and clinical operations in the United States and Europe. Effective immediately, Alexander Belser, PhD, will serve as Chief Clinical Officer, and Aaron Bartlone will serve as Chief Operating Officer of Cybin US Holdings Inc. The Company also announced that co-founder and former Chief Operating Officer, Paul Glavine will assume the role of Chief Growth Officer of Cybin Inc., and co-founder and former SVP, Business Development, John Kanakis will assume the role of Chief Business Officer.

“We are committed to building our presence both in the United States and in Europe to advance our mission of improving mental healthcare through therapeutic development programs and innovative drug delivery systems. These appointments will serve to strengthen our development and clinical operations globally and solidify Cybin’s position within the industry. Alex and Aaron bring deep clinical, commercial and regulatory expertise that will serve to broaden our management and scientific leadership teams. We look forward to their contributions as we pursue increased visibility across these additional markets,” stated Doug Drysdale, Chief Executive Officer.

“Paul and John’s extensive entrepreneurial experience was instrumental in shaping the initial formation of Cybin and the company’s subsequent emergence as a leader within the psychedelics space. Their deep commitment to Cybin’s mission will continue as they assume these new roles and will allow them to further accelerate business development and investor awareness initiatives. We believe these appointments are an important step in taking Cybin to the next level,” concluded Drysdale.

Mr. Bartlone is an accomplished biopharmaceutical executive with a proven track record across numerous therapeutic and functional areas, including quality assurance, regulatory affairs, product development, compliance, and commercial operations. Prior to joining Cybin, Mr. Bartlone was President & Managing Director at AB Dynamix LLC, where he was responsible for developing customized and innovative quality management systems, regulatory strategies, and supply chains for developing pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies. Previously, Mr. Bartlone held positions of increasing responsibility at UCB Inc., a global pharmaceutical company, including Commercial President and Chief Quality, Patient Safety, Health Safety & Environment & Risk Officer. Mr. Bartlone has developed global teams of over 1,000 colleagues in 50 countries and has successfully driven over 25 small and large molecular therapies and drug-device combination products to the global marketplace. Mr. Bartlone has also held various director-level research, quality, regulatory, and managerial positions at Eli Lilly. Mr. Bartlone has a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Youngstown State University and a Master of Science in Analytical Chemistry from the University of Notre Dame.

Seite 1 von 3


Cybin Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cybin Announces Senior Management Changes to Lead Buildout of Development and Clinical Capabilities in the United States and Europe Cybin Inc. (NEO:CYBN) (OTCQB:CLXPF) (“Cybin” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics, today announced key senior management changes to lead the buildout of its development and clinical operations in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
P&G Aims to Improve Portrayal of “Black Life” on Screen, Expands Inclusion Efforts for Black ...
T-Mobile and Google Deliver Best-in-Class Mobile and TV Experiences, and Showcase Range of Android ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against EHang Holdings ...
DraftKings and WWE Enter Historic New Deal
Humanigen Announces Proposed Public Offering of Five Million Shares of Common Stock
NextDecade Announces Issuance of Preferred Equity to OGCI Climate Investments
XL Fleet Announces Date Change for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release and ...
Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. Reports 2020 Results
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.03.21
Cybin Inc. (NEO: CYBN) at Forefront of Psychedelic Revolution
25.03.21
Cybin Inc. (NEO: CYBN) in Prime Position as Interest in Psychedelic Medicine Surges
22.03.21
Cybin Signs Drug Development Agreement with Catalent for its Fast-Dissolve Formulation of Novel, Deuterated Tryptamine (CYB003)
17.03.21
Cybin Progresses Two Psychedelic Investigational New Drug (“IND”) Candidates and Announces Completion of Its 20th Pre-Clinical Study
16.03.21
Cybin to Present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
15.03.21
Cybin to Present at the M Vest and Maxim Group 2021 Emerging Growth Virtual Conference
10.03.21
Cybin to Present at the Stifel GMP Healthcare Conference – Healthcare Psychedelics: Addressing the Global Mental Health Crisis
09.03.21
With Recent Advancements, North America Is Expected To Dominate Psychedelic Drugs Market
08.03.21
Cybin Inc. Shares Commence Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market on March 8, 2021