Cybin Announces Senior Management Changes to Lead Buildout of Development and Clinical Capabilities in the United States and Europe

Cybin Inc. (NEO:CYBN) (OTCQB:CLXPF) (“Cybin” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics, today announced key senior management changes to lead the buildout of its development and clinical operations in the United States and Europe. Effective immediately, Alexander Belser, PhD, will serve as Chief Clinical Officer, and Aaron Bartlone will serve as Chief Operating Officer of Cybin US Holdings Inc. The Company also announced that co-founder and former Chief Operating Officer, Paul Glavine will assume the role of Chief Growth Officer of Cybin Inc., and co-founder and former SVP, Business Development, John Kanakis will assume the role of Chief Business Officer.

“We are committed to building our presence both in the United States and in Europe to advance our mission of improving mental healthcare through therapeutic development programs and innovative drug delivery systems. These appointments will serve to strengthen our development and clinical operations globally and solidify Cybin’s position within the industry. Alex and Aaron bring deep clinical, commercial and regulatory expertise that will serve to broaden our management and scientific leadership teams. We look forward to their contributions as we pursue increased visibility across these additional markets,” stated Doug Drysdale, Chief Executive Officer.

“Paul and John’s extensive entrepreneurial experience was instrumental in shaping the initial formation of Cybin and the company’s subsequent emergence as a leader within the psychedelics space. Their deep commitment to Cybin’s mission will continue as they assume these new roles and will allow them to further accelerate business development and investor awareness initiatives. We believe these appointments are an important step in taking Cybin to the next level,” concluded Drysdale.

Mr. Bartlone is an accomplished biopharmaceutical executive with a proven track record across numerous therapeutic and functional areas, including quality assurance, regulatory affairs, product development, compliance, and commercial operations. Prior to joining Cybin, Mr. Bartlone was President & Managing Director at AB Dynamix LLC, where he was responsible for developing customized and innovative quality management systems, regulatory strategies, and supply chains for developing pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies. Previously, Mr. Bartlone held positions of increasing responsibility at UCB Inc., a global pharmaceutical company, including Commercial President and Chief Quality, Patient Safety, Health Safety & Environment & Risk Officer. Mr. Bartlone has developed global teams of over 1,000 colleagues in 50 countries and has successfully driven over 25 small and large molecular therapies and drug-device combination products to the global marketplace. Mr. Bartlone has also held various director-level research, quality, regulatory, and managerial positions at Eli Lilly. Mr. Bartlone has a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Youngstown State University and a Master of Science in Analytical Chemistry from the University of Notre Dame.