DJO Invests in Next-Generation Augmented Reality Technology Primed for ASC Market Growth

DJO, a subsidiary of Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX), and a leading global provider of medical technologies to get and keep people moving, today announced a strategic investment in Insight Medical Systems (“Insight”), a technology company dedicated to wearable surgical navigation in orthopaedics. Insight’s flagship product, ARVIS (Augmented Reality Visualization and Information System), will combine tracking cameras with both a 3D display and handsfree interface in an integrated eyepiece for total joint arthroplasty. Unlike other augmented reality (AR) platforms, ARVIS is the first system with proprietary hardware designed to assist arthroplasty surgeons in enhancing component positioning precision to improve joint arthroplasty outcomes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210330005381/en/

ARVIS Next-Generation Augmented Reality System (Photo: Business Wire)

The Computer Assisted Surgery (CAS) Technology market is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32%1. Similarly, the shift in the site of care from hospitals to Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) is expanding rapidly. If half of routine total joint cases were done in the ASC, UnitedHealth Group quantified this shift as having the potential to help 500,000 patients avoid overnight hospital stays and save $3B annually2. As surgeons look to incorporate technology into their surgical workflows whether at the hospital or ASC, the discussion often focuses on balancing the clinical benefit of a technology with the added time and cost associated with it. The high acquisition cost of current CAS systems can include a capital-intensive investment as well as per-case disposables and service contracts. These costs, along with the large footprint of technologies like robotics, are particularly restricting for ASCs.

“DJO has been partnering with the orthopaedic surgeon community to understand their technology needs across all anatomies and in all settings in which they operate,” said Louis Vogt, President and General Manager of DJO Surgical. “The Insight team has developed an impressive 3D AR technology that tracks the surgeon’s viewpoint and delivers navigation and patient-specific information right at the surgical site in a highly efficient and seamless workflow. ARVIS complements DJO’s ASC 360 solutions and adds to our full range of implant technologies, surgical tools and digital care solutions that uniquely span the continuum of care.”

