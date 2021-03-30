 
AdvanSix to Release First Quarter Financial Results and Hold Investor Conference Call on April 30

AdvanSix (NYSE: ASIX) will issue its first quarter 2021 financial results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, April 30. The company will also hold a conference call with investors at 9:00 a.m. ET that day.

Conference Call Details

To participate on the conference call, dial (844) 855-9494 (domestic) or (412) 858-4602 (international) approximately 10 minutes before the 9:00 a.m. ET start, and tell the operator that you are dialing in for AdvanSix’s first quarter 2021 earnings call. A replay of the conference call will be available from 12 noon ET on April 30 until 12 noon ET on May 7. You can listen to the replay by dialing (877) 344-7529 (domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (international). The access code is 10153579.

Presentation Materials / Webcast Details

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at http://investors.advansix.com. Related materials will be posted prior to the presentation at that site, and a replay of the webcast will be available on the AdvanSix investor website for 90 days following the presentation.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix plays a critical role in global supply chains, innovating and delivering essential products for our customers in a wide variety of end markets and applications that touch people’s lives, such as building and construction, fertilizers, plastics, solvents, packaging, paints, coatings, adhesives and electronics. Our reliable and sustainable supply of quality products emerges from the vertically integrated value chain of our three U.S.-based manufacturing facilities. AdvanSix strives to deliver best-in-class customer experiences and differentiated products in the industries of nylon solutions, chemical intermediates, and plant nutrients, guided by our core values of Safety, Integrity, Accountability and Respect. More information on AdvanSix can be found at http://www.advansix.com.

