 
checkAd

Atlas Awarded Contract to Provide Construction, Management and Inspection Services to Forsyth County, GA

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.03.2021, 13:00  |  19   |   |   

AUSTIN, Texas, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading provider of Environmental (ENV), Testing, Inspection & Certification (TIC), Engineering & Design (E&D), and Program, Construction and Quality Management (PCQM) services for government and commercial clients, announced today it was awarded a $2.4 million contract by Forsyth County, Georgia to perform Construction Management and Inspection services for the widening of State Route (“SR”) 369 and the construction of an interchange at SR 400.

With a $45.1 million construction budget, this locally funded project will widen SR 369 from an existing two-lane roadway from west of SR 9 to slightly east of SR 306 in Forsyth County. The project also includes upgrading an existing at-grade signalized intersection at SR 400 to a grade separated partial cloverleaf interchange, which will be accomplished in partnership with the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The Company has partnered with Forsyth County for more than 20 years and performed program management services during conceptual design, design, construction document, bidding and construction phases.

“We continue to be proud of the decades-long relationship that has resulted in major projects like Pilgrim Mill and Union Hill Road—both significant bridges over Georgia 400,” said L. Joe Boyer, Atlas CEO. “We are committed to continue providing excellent support through our depth of resources and experience.”

Atlas is committed to creating a strong culture of safety and providing a safe and healthy work environment for all employees and others that may work, visit, or enter their facilities or contractor’s job sites. The Company’s policy is to manage and conduct operations and business in a manner that offers maximum protection to all employees and any other person that may be affected by their operations and business. Atlas makes every effort to provide a working environment that is free from any recognized or potential hazards.

About Atlas Technical Consultants
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of Environmental (ENV), Testing, Inspection & Certification (TIC), Engineering & Design (E&D), and Program, Construction and Quality Management (PCQM) services. Under the name Atlas Technical Consultants, we offer solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education and industrial markets. With approximately 3,300 employees and a nationwide footprint, Atlas provides a broad range of mission-critical technical services, helping clients test, inspect, certify, plan, design and manage a wide variety of projects across diverse end markets. For more information, go to https://www.oneatlas.com.

Contacts  
   
Media  
Karlene Barron Investors
770-314-5270 512-851-1507
karlene.barron@oneatlas.com  ir@oneatlas.com

Atlas Technical Consultants Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Atlas Awarded Contract to Provide Construction, Management and Inspection Services to Forsyth County, GA AUSTIN, Texas, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading provider of Environmental (ENV), Testing, Inspection & Certification (TIC), Engineering & Design (E&D), and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Genmab Announces European Marketing Authorization for Kesimpta (ofatumumab) in Relapsing Multiple ...
Statement of transactions in own shares from March 22, 2021 to March 26, 2021
Novartis expands targeted radioligand therapy pipeline with in-license for compounds targeting ...
Bombardier Marks 50th Global 7500 Aircraft Delivery Milestone
Wave Life Sciences Provides Update on Phase 1b/2a PRECISION-HD Trials
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Tenaris Files 2020 Annual Report, 2020 Sustainability Report and 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F, ...
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.03.21
Atlas Wins Environmental Services Contract with City of Augusta, GA
16.03.21
Atlas Technical Consultants Appoints New Chief Diversity Officer
08.03.21
Atlas Technical Consultants Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
03.03.21
Atlas Technical Consultants Announces Agreement to Acquire Atlantic Engineering Laboratories, Inc.