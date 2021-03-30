Bank of Sun Prairie Holds First Virtual Stockholder Meeting in 124-Year History with Mediasite Events

MADISON, Wis., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bank of Sun Prairie in the greater Madison, Wis. region successfully held its first-ever virtual stockholders meeting earlier this month, expanding its reach to a larger audience and complying with all its legal requirements outlined in its bylaws. Using Mediasite Events’ complete virtual and hybrid event platform, the bank connected stockholders from around the country online for the first time in its rich 124-year history.

“Being able to put on the event and have it go off without a hitch was very important to us because we have certain timing requirements in our bylaws that make it challenging to reschedule if things don’t go well. We needed confidence that our event would just work, because failure was not an option,” said Jimmy Kauffman, President and CEO, Bank of Sun Prairie. “Mediasite Events executed the event flawlessly. Using the Mediasite Events virtual platform we were able to invite stockholders, authenticate them prior to joining the live event, take attendance, stream my company presentation, and allow people to vote on motions in real time -- all within a dynamic, customized online experience.”

The bank historically holds its annual meeting in-person. However, some stockholders located around the country, especially those who are local and winter in warmer climates, have never been able to attend in the past.

“Our stockholders appreciated the fact that they could simply login and participate from any location via Mediasite this year,” said Deb Krebs, AVP, Community & Strategic Partnerships, Bank of Sun Prairie. “When considering what platform to use for our meeting, it was important to us that we were able to take attendance for our board meeting minutes. We needed to do registration and dive into analytics afterwards to show who attended, and Mediasite Events made that easy. Our Board of Directors thought this was one of our best meetings to date.”

“Holding a virtual event was never even a thought to us prior to the pandemic,” Kauffman said. “But COVID forced us into that world and now businesses like ours are learning that you can actually do it with the right partner and be very successful. We certainly see the benefits of virtual events. Beyond being able to reach a larger audience, our meeting was a lot more succinct in a virtual setting.”