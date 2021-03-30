Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

eQ Plc Managers' Transactions eQ PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 30 March 2021 at 2:15 p.m. Person subject to the notification requirementName: Staffan JåfsPosition: Other senior managerIssuer: eQ OyjLEI: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68 Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATIONReference number: …



