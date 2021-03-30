 
eQ Plc Managers' Transactions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.03.2021, 13:15  |  37   |   |   

eQ PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS
30 March 2021 at 2:15 p.m.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Staffan Jåfs
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: eQ Oyj
LEI: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68_20210326131717_2
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-03-26
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009009617
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 50,000 Unit price: 1.79 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 50,000 Volume weighted average price: 1.79 EUR

eQ Plc
eQ Plc


 


Wertpapier


