GameSquare Esports Appoints Paul LeBreux to its Board of Directors

Paul LeBreux is a leading international tax expert and businessman. With nearly three decades of experience, Paul is an industry leader and published author in his fields of expertise. He was a founding partner and co-managing partner of the Toronto law firm Harris & Harris for nearly 10 years where his legal practice included, mergers and acquisitions, corporate financings, corporate reorganizations, restructurings, amalgamations, wind-ups and divestitures, and domestic and international tax, estate, and trust planning. Paul is a past Chair of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (Canada) and a past Chair of the STEP Canada Technical Committee. Paul is a partner in the Globacor Group of Companies and a partner at Moodys Tax Law LLP.

“I look forward to rolling up my sleeves and building on GameSquare’s early successes,” said Mr. LeBreux. “Esports presents an incredible opportunity for companies that have identified profitable business models; I believe GameSquare’s focus on digital media and agencies delivering world class service to global brands sets it apart from other esports organizations. Furthermore, the executive team has a tremendous mix of experience within esports at FaZe Clan, traditional sports at Manchester City Football Club, large agencies like Mediacom, and capital markets at Canaccord Genuity. I’m excited to support the Company’s organic growth and acquisition strategy to build a leading international esports organization.”

“Paul is a great addition to our board and his depth of expertise from start-ups to multinational corporations will be invaluable,” said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. “We have two great acquisitions under our belt and impressive reference customers in Bud Light Europe and Gaming Community Network’s (“GCN”) NCAA tournament announcement with Van Wagner. More customer announcements are expected in the near term and we have a pipeline of attractive targets which we anticipate will accelerate growth. In my view, GameSquare is well positioned to benefit from the extraordinary trajectory of esports and we believe there is an outstanding opportunity to consolidate leading esports companies to benefit shareholders.”