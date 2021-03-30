VBL Therapeutics to Host Virtual R&D Day on April 6

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VBL Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VBLT) today announced that it will host a virtual R&D Day for analysts and investors beginning at 10:00am ET on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. The event will include presentations from Professor Dror Harats, M.D, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Bradley Monk, M.D., FACS, FACOG, Chair of the OVAL Study Steering Committee, and Dr. Tami Rachmilewitz, M.D, Vice President of Clinical Development, and will focus on the Company’s clinical-stage pipeline including lead program, VB-111. The live event can be accessed at https://wsw.com/webcast/cc/vbl/1261656



Following the event, an archive will be available via the “Events and Presentations” section of the VBL investor relations website at http://ir.vblrx.com/events-and-presentations/archived-events