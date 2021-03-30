 
VBL Therapeutics to Host Virtual R&D Day on April 6

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VBL Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VBLT) today announced that it will host a virtual R&D Day for analysts and investors beginning at 10:00am ET on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. The event will include presentations from Professor Dror Harats, M.D, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Bradley Monk, M.D., FACS, FACOG, Chair of the OVAL Study Steering Committee, and Dr. Tami Rachmilewitz, M.D, Vice President of Clinical Development, and will focus on the Company’s clinical-stage pipeline including lead program, VB-111. The live event can be accessed at https://wsw.com/webcast/cc/vbl/1261656

Following the event, an archive will be available via the “Events and Presentations” section of the VBL investor relations website at http://ir.vblrx.com/events-and-presentations/archived-events

For more information, please contact VBLRX@Burnsmc.com

About VBL
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., operating as VBL Therapeutics, is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for areas of unmet need in cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. VBL has developed three platform technologies: a gene-therapy based technology for targeting newly formed blood vessels with focus on cancer, an antibody-based technology targeting MOSPD2 for anti-inflammatory and immuno-oncology applications, and the Lecinoxoids, a family of small-molecules for immune-related indications. VBL’s lead oncology product candidate, ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111), is an investigational, first-in-class, targeted anti-cancer gene-therapy agent that is being developed to treat a wide range of solid tumors. VB-111 is currently being studied in a VBL-sponsored Phase 3 registration enabling trial for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

CONTACT:
Burns McClellan for VBL Therapeutics
Lee Roth (investors) / Ryo Imai (media)
lroth@burnsmc.com / rimai@burnsmc.com
+1-212-213-0006


