 
checkAd

SANUWAVE Health Announces Expansion of Ametus Group Distribution Partnership

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.03.2021, 13:00  |  28   |   |   

Agreement Incorporates SANUWAVE’s Entire Wound Care Product Portfolio

SUWANEE, GA, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB: SNWV), focused on the development and commercialization of a robust and innovative advanced wound care product portfolio for the repair and regeneration of skin and vascular structures, announced today that the Company has entered into a non-exclusive sales and marketing agreement with Ametus to market and sell the Company’s portfolio of wound care products in the United States.

“We are pleased to announce our full product portfolio sales integration with Ametus. The SANUWAVE Ametus partnership increases the commercial footprint in areas with little to no representation, increasing feet on the street to continue to drive the ENERGY FIRST portfolio. We are excited to bring on a seasoned wound care salesforce with established relationships and a solid customer base,” stated Jack Schlechtweg, Chief Revenue Officer of SANUWAVE Health.

“The Ametus Group is extremely excited to be partnering with SANUWAVE to commercialize the innovative and clinically proven portfolio of energy-based and biological technologies to treat the growing chronic wound care population,” stated Ametus Group co-founders and Managing Partners Randy Seeliger and Mark Will.

About Ametus Group

Headquartered in the heart of Medical Alley, the epicenter of medical device companies, in St. Paul, Minnesota, The Ametus Group drives new revenue generation by providing master or regional sales distribution capabilities focused on clinically novel medical device products that represent specific medical specialties. Our organization supports creation, implementation, development, and management of successful sales channels for innovative medical device products.

The Ametus Group specializes in consultative sales distribution in the advanced wound care, podiatric surgery, vascular surgery, and plastic surgery.  Ametus serves the western half of the United States and roughly 50% of the country’s population with an established clinically consultative, independent sales team, comprised of exceptionally talented, best-in-class, contracted Territory Managers.

For additional information about Ametus, visit www.ametusgroup.com.

About SANUWAVE Health, Inc.

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB: SNWV) is focused on the research, development, and commercialization of its patented noninvasive and biological response activating medical systems for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue, and vascular structures.  Through its recent acquisition of the UltraMIST assets, SANUWAVE now combines two highly complementary and market-cleared energy transfer technologies and two human tissue biologic products, which creates a platform of scale with an end-to-end product offering in the advanced wound care market. 

Seite 1 von 2
Sanuwave Health Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SANUWAVE Health Announces Expansion of Ametus Group Distribution Partnership Agreement Incorporates SANUWAVE’s Entire Wound Care Product Portfolio SUWANEE, GA, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB: SNWV), focused on the development and commercialization of a robust and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Genmab Announces European Marketing Authorization for Kesimpta (ofatumumab) in Relapsing Multiple ...
Statement of transactions in own shares from March 22, 2021 to March 26, 2021
Novartis expands targeted radioligand therapy pipeline with in-license for compounds targeting ...
Bombardier Marks 50th Global 7500 Aircraft Delivery Milestone
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Wave Life Sciences Provides Update on Phase 1b/2a PRECISION-HD Trials
Tenaris Files 2020 Annual Report, 2020 Sustainability Report and 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F, ...
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.03.21
SANUWAVE Health Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Southeast Asia with Leading Taiwanese Medical Device Distributor Kingdom Brother
24.03.21
SANUWAVE Health Secures Customer Medical Device Financing
19.03.21
SANUWAVE Health Announces Distribution Agreement with Labb Solutions
17.03.21
SANUWAVE Health Announces Physician Office Channel Partnership with DocShop Pro