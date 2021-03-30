SANUWAVE Health Announces Expansion of Ametus Group Distribution Partnership

“We are pleased to announce our full product portfolio sales integration with Ametus. The SANUWAVE Ametus partnership increases the commercial footprint in areas with little to no representation, increasing feet on the street to continue to drive the ENERGY FIRST portfolio. We are excited to bring on a seasoned wound care salesforce with established relationships and a solid customer base,” stated Jack Schlechtweg, Chief Revenue Officer of SANUWAVE Health.

SUWANEE, GA, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB: SNWV), focused on the development and commercialization of a robust and innovative advanced wound care product portfolio for the repair and regeneration of skin and vascular structures, announced today that the Company has entered into a non-exclusive sales and marketing agreement with Ametus to market and sell the Company’s portfolio of wound care products in the United States.

“The Ametus Group is extremely excited to be partnering with SANUWAVE to commercialize the innovative and clinically proven portfolio of energy-based and biological technologies to treat the growing chronic wound care population,” stated Ametus Group co-founders and Managing Partners Randy Seeliger and Mark Will.

About Ametus Group

Headquartered in the heart of Medical Alley, the epicenter of medical device companies, in St. Paul, Minnesota, The Ametus Group drives new revenue generation by providing master or regional sales distribution capabilities focused on clinically novel medical device products that represent specific medical specialties. Our organization supports creation, implementation, development, and management of successful sales channels for innovative medical device products.

The Ametus Group specializes in consultative sales distribution in the advanced wound care, podiatric surgery, vascular surgery, and plastic surgery. Ametus serves the western half of the United States and roughly 50% of the country’s population with an established clinically consultative, independent sales team, comprised of exceptionally talented, best-in-class, contracted Territory Managers.

For additional information about Ametus, visit www.ametusgroup.com.

About SANUWAVE Health, Inc.

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB: SNWV) is focused on the research, development, and commercialization of its patented noninvasive and biological response activating medical systems for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue, and vascular structures. Through its recent acquisition of the UltraMIST assets, SANUWAVE now combines two highly complementary and market-cleared energy transfer technologies and two human tissue biologic products, which creates a platform of scale with an end-to-end product offering in the advanced wound care market.