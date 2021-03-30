 
checkAd

Augmedix Announces Successful Completion of Debt Refinancing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.03.2021, 13:00  |  32   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmedix, Inc. (“Augmedix”), a leading provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support, announced that it has refinanced its long-term debt obligations through a secured term loan with Eastward Capital Partners.

The new loan facility consists of a $15 million secured term loan and $2 million available in 4Q21 upon the achievement of certain financial objectives. A portion of the proceeds from the term loan were used to pay down $13.0 million of the Company’s existing long-term debt and associated fees as of December 31, 2020, with the remaining being used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

“We are happy to announce the refinancing, which enhances our balance sheet and significantly extends our operating runway,” said Paul Ginocchio, Chief Financial Officer of Augmedix. “Our recent fourth quarter 2020 capital raise, and OTCQX listing, combined with our strong financial performance, speak to a bright future for our company and our clinician partners. The refinancing provides us with greater flexibility to support the execution of our growth strategy. It has been great to team up with Eastward Capital Partners.”

“Eastward Capital Partners is pleased to support Augmedix’s differentiated offering, growth plans, and strong management team,” said Tim O’Loughlin, Investment Partner at Eastward Capital Partners. “We were attracted by Augmedix’s large addressable market and great execution. Eastward is excited to partner with Augmedix on its mission to rehumanize the clinician-patient relationship.”

Additional details regarding the Company's new term loan agreement are set forth in its Current Report on Form 8-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 30, 2021.

About Eastward Capital Partners
Founded in 1994, Eastward Capital Partners is a provider of private debt financing to technology enabled companies. Since its inception, Eastward has provided financing solutions to more than 220 companies across industries including Software, Communications, Healthcare Technology, Business Services and New Media. Eastward Capital Partners is based in West Newton, Massachusetts.

About Augmedix
Augmedix converts natural clinician-patient conversation into medical documentation and provides live support, including referrals, orders, and reminders, so clinicians can focus on what matters most: patient care. The Augmedix platform is powered by a combination of proprietary automation modules and human-expert assistants operating in HIPAA-secure locations to generate accurate, comprehensive, and timely-delivered medical documentation. Augmedix services are compatible with over 35 specialties and are trusted by over one dozen American health systems and hundreds of independent clinicians supporting medical offices, clinics, hospitals and telemedicine. We estimate that our solution saves clinicians 2–3 hours per day, increases productivity by as much as 20%, and increases clinicians' satisfaction with work-life balance over 40%. To learn more about Augmedix, visit augmedix.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Augmedix Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Augmedix Announces Successful Completion of Debt Refinancing SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Augmedix, Inc. (“Augmedix”), a leading provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support, announced that it has refinanced its long-term debt obligations through a secured term loan …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Genmab Announces European Marketing Authorization for Kesimpta (ofatumumab) in Relapsing Multiple ...
Statement of transactions in own shares from March 22, 2021 to March 26, 2021
Novartis expands targeted radioligand therapy pipeline with in-license for compounds targeting ...
Bombardier Marks 50th Global 7500 Aircraft Delivery Milestone
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Wave Life Sciences Provides Update on Phase 1b/2a PRECISION-HD Trials
Tenaris Files 2020 Annual Report, 2020 Sustainability Report and 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F, ...
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.03.21
Augmedix Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results