CW Petroleum Corp (CWPE) SEC Qualifies CW Petroleum Corp Reg A+ Public Offering

30.03.2021   

Katy, Texas, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CW Petroleum Corp (OTCQB: CWPE), a leading provider of Proprietary No-Ethanol Gasoline and Biofuels, today announced that effective March 15, 2021, the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) declared its Form 1-A offering statement qualified.

The Company may now proceed with its plan to publicly offer up to $50,000,000 of Common Stock at a price of $0.75 per share, to qualified investors in a Reg A+ public offering.

The funding from this offering will be used to execute the company’s long-term expansion of its existing sales of Reformulated No Ethanol Gasoline based on Isobutanol, Biofuels, Refined Products Trading Operations and the purchase of Convenience Stores to realize increased profits from the retailing of its diversified fuel products.

Please see the Company’s Qualified Offering Circular at: CWPE SEC Form 253G1

For additional information, visit our website at cwpetroleumcorp.com or call 281-817-8099

About CW Petroleum Corp
CW Petroleum Corp supplies and distributes Biodiesel, Biodiesel Blends, Ultra Low Sulfur Diesel Fuel, Gasoline, and a Proprietary EPA Approved Reformulated No Ethanol Gasoline to distributors, retail stations, marinas and end-users.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects", "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "endeavors," "strives," "may," or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 1-K, as such may be amended or supplemented by subsequent semiannual reports on Form 1-SA, or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


