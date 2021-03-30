Lantronix Named to 2021 CRN Partner Program Guide

Lantronix met strict scoring for CRN partner program based on channel benefits that drive success

IRVINE, Calif., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services, intelligent hardware and turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), today announced it has been named to the 2021 CRN Partner Program Guide published by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company. This annual guide provides a conclusive list of the most distinguished partner programs from leading technology companies that provide products and services through the IT Channel. The 2021 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.



“Lantronix is pleased to be named to CRN’s Partner Program Guide as it is the definitive guide to the technology industry’s best channel partner programs,” said Roger Holliday, VP of Worldwide Sales at Lantronix. “Our Lantronix SmartEdge channel program met CRN’s strict criteria with scoring based on program offerings, partner profitability, training, education, support, marketing and other resources. We are delighted to be among an exclusive group of technology companies to be included in this year’s list.”

Lantronix’s SmartEdge Partner Program was designed to help Value-Added Resellers (VARs) and Systems Integrators (SIs) drive revenues by differentiating their offerings with Lantronix’s innovative Industrial Internet of Things (IoT), Remote Environment Management (REM), Out-of-Band Management (OOBM), engineering services and Mobility/Connectivity solutions.

Given the importance of IT vendor channel programs, each year CRN develops its Partner Program Guide to provide the channel community with a detailed look at the partner programs offered by IT manufacturers, software developers, service companies and distributors. Vendors are scored based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support and communication.

“As innovation continues to fuel the speed and intricacy of technology, solution providers need partners that can keep up and support their developing business,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are pleased to announce that Lantronix has been named to CRN’s 2021 Partner Program Guide, which gives insight into the strengths of each organization’s program to recognize those that continually support and push positive change inside the IT channel.”