Silo Wellness Hires Two Veterans of Lifestyle Marketing and Cannabis Industry to Promote Marley Line of Functional & Psychedelic Mushroom Brand

TORONTO, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO), a wellness company in the psychedelics and functional mushroom marketplaces, is pleased to announce the appointment of beer, wine and spirits brand marketing and communications expert, Stuart Kirby, as Vice President of Marketing & Communications as well as cannabis and hemp industries expert, Peter Holzworth, as Vice President of Business Development.

“I am delighted to welcome two very accomplished senior executives to key leadership positions with Silo Wellness,” stated Douglas K. Gordon, Chief Executive Officer of Silo Wellness. “With a decorated career in the adult beverage industry marketing some of the most iconic brands in the space, I look forward to Stuart’s creativity in delivering and amplifying the Marley licensing agreement we have just recently announced. I am equally excited to welcome Peter, who has tremendous experience in the cannabis and hemp industries, and to having him replicate that success within the psychedelic and functional mushroom category.”

Kirby has more than twenty five years of experience with integrated strategic communications, brand public relations and consumer lifestyle marketing. He has overseen the marketing and communications functions for some of the most successful companies in their respective industries, such as the world’s leading supplier of wine, E & J Gallo, two leading global PR firms, Edelman and Hill & Knowlton as well as the world’s leading adult beverage supplier, DIAGEO.

Anchored to the belief that “with great opportunity comes an equal measure of responsibility,” Kirby has led numerous corporate social responsibility efforts from environmental sustainability plans and global responsible consumption initiatives to cause-related marketing campaigns and humanitarian relief operations partnering with non-profit entities such as Amnesty International, Surfrider Foundation, Pan-American Development Foundation, USAID and Habitat for Humanity.

“Throughout my career, I have had the great privilege of being entrusted as steward to some of the most iconic, lifestyle brands in the world. Marketing and publicizing the legacy of Bob Marley – a man, musician and mystic that I have long admired – may be one of the most exciting professional opportunities I have ever been responsible for,” commented Kirby. “I look forward to transforming this fast-moving industry with a brand that stands for ‘one love’ and translating that universal vision to positively impact the communities and cultures we partner with.”

