Frankfurt/Germany (ots) - Though treasury yields have been rising recently, they

remain low by historical standards. In Europe, the proportion of government

bonds with a yield of less than one percent is 85%. AI-based strategies may

qualify as a suitable alternative offering low correlation to equities and

positive returns, explains Frankfurt-based fund manager Tungsten Capital.



Government bonds remain a great cause of concern in many institutional

portfolios: Eight out of ten investors find that there are hardly any returns to

be had from them. Every second investor thinks that government bonds have

currently lost their function as a counterbalance to stocks and as a safe haven,

according to a survey by investment company Tungsten Capital.





What to do? Many investors are assessing real assets such as real estate andprecious metals , primarily gold . Others are increasing the proportion ofequity in their portfolios. The problem: These asset classes usually have asignificantly higher risk profile than classical fixed income investments.Innovative solutionTo close this gap efficiently and as a counterweight to stocks, Tungsten Capitalhas designed an innovative solution based on artificial intelligence (AI) thatcan serve as an alternative to bonds. The mutual fund Tungsten TRYCON AI GlobalMarkets (ISIN: LU0451958309) can go both long and short in a multi-assetuniverse of 60 markets. While correlation of both real estate markets and commonliquid alternatives with the European stock market is 0.8 and above, thequantitative fund seeks zero correlation with other asset classes . In contrastto illiquid alternatives, it is tradable on a daily basis . " We are evaluatingmillions of data points every day. The fund enables investors to benefit bothfrom bullish and bearish market periods ", says Pablo Hess, portfolio manager ofthe Tungsten TRYCON fund.Award-winning resultsEarlier this March, the TRYCON fund has been honored for its AI strategy withthe UCITS Hedge Awards 2021 as the " Best CTA Short Term Trader in 2020 and overa period of 2, 5, 7 and 10 years ". The fund has returned 6.22 per cent in 2020.Even during the difficult period of the global Covid-pandemic outbreak, the funddelivered gains of more than 5 per cent.A video for a quick introduction to the AI strategy of the TRYCON fund can befound here: http://www.tryconAI.com .About Tungsten TRYCONTungsten Capital Management GmbH, based in Frankfurt am Main, is an independentasset management company regulated by BaFin with assets under management inexcess of 500 million euros. With the Tungsten TRYCON AI Global Markets, thecompany offers a highly diversified absolute return fund that gives investorsaccess to new data analysis technologies and artificial intelligence (AI). Thefund has received several international awards. The two portfolio managers PabloHess and Michael Günther have been researching the field of artificialintelligence and its application to the financial markets since the year 2000.Both are among the pioneers in the integration of artificial intelligence forinvestment decisions.