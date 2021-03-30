 
Tungsten Capital AI-powered fund as alternative for fixed-income investors

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
30.03.2021, 13:30  |  58   |   |   

Frankfurt/Germany (ots) - Though treasury yields have been rising recently, they
remain low by historical standards. In Europe, the proportion of government
bonds with a yield of less than one percent is 85%. AI-based strategies may
qualify as a suitable alternative offering low correlation to equities and
positive returns, explains Frankfurt-based fund manager Tungsten Capital.

Government bonds remain a great cause of concern in many institutional
portfolios: Eight out of ten investors find that there are hardly any returns to
be had from them. Every second investor thinks that government bonds have
currently lost their function as a counterbalance to stocks and as a safe haven,
according to a survey by investment company Tungsten Capital.

What to do? Many investors are assessing real assets such as real estate and
precious metals , primarily gold . Others are increasing the proportion of
equity in their portfolios. The problem: These asset classes usually have a
significantly higher risk profile than classical fixed income investments.

Innovative solution

To close this gap efficiently and as a counterweight to stocks, Tungsten Capital
has designed an innovative solution based on artificial intelligence (AI) that
can serve as an alternative to bonds. The mutual fund Tungsten TRYCON AI Global
Markets (ISIN: LU0451958309) can go both long and short in a multi-asset
universe of 60 markets. While correlation of both real estate markets and common
liquid alternatives with the European stock market is 0.8 and above, the
quantitative fund seeks zero correlation with other asset classes . In contrast
to illiquid alternatives, it is tradable on a daily basis . " We are evaluating
millions of data points every day. The fund enables investors to benefit both
from bullish and bearish market periods ", says Pablo Hess, portfolio manager of
the Tungsten TRYCON fund.

Award-winning results

Earlier this March, the TRYCON fund has been honored for its AI strategy with
the UCITS Hedge Awards 2021 as the " Best CTA Short Term Trader in 2020 and over
a period of 2, 5, 7 and 10 years ". The fund has returned 6.22 per cent in 2020.
Even during the difficult period of the global Covid-pandemic outbreak, the fund
delivered gains of more than 5 per cent.

A video for a quick introduction to the AI strategy of the TRYCON fund can be
found here: http://www.tryconAI.com .

About Tungsten TRYCON

Tungsten Capital Management GmbH, based in Frankfurt am Main, is an independent
asset management company regulated by BaFin with assets under management in
excess of 500 million euros. With the Tungsten TRYCON AI Global Markets, the
company offers a highly diversified absolute return fund that gives investors
access to new data analysis technologies and artificial intelligence (AI). The
fund has received several international awards. The two portfolio managers Pablo
Hess and Michael Günther have been researching the field of artificial
intelligence and its application to the financial markets since the year 2000.
Both are among the pioneers in the integration of artificial intelligence for
investment decisions.

