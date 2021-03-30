DGAP-News: Celonic AG / Key word(s): Agreement/Miscellaneous Celonic AG : Celonic and CureVac Announce Agreement to Manufacture over 100 Million Doses of CureVac's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, CVnCoV 30.03.2021 / 13:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Celonic is prepared to manufacture more than 100 million doses of CureVac's mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, CVnCoV, per year

- More than 50 million doses are expected to be produced before the end of 2021

- The mRNA-based vaccine will be manufactured at Celonic's state-of-the-art facility in Heidelberg, Germany

TÜBINGEN, Germany/ BOSTON, USA/ BASEL, Switzerland, March 30, 2021 - CureVac N.V. (Nasdaq: CVAC), a biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) and Celonic Group, a premium biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) specializing in the development and production of Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs) and mammalian cell line-expressed bio-therapeutics, today announced their partnership for the production of CureVac's mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, CVnCoV.

The parties entered into a commercial supply agreement to produce CureVac's coronavirus vaccine candidate at Celonic's state-of-the-art commercial manufacturing facility for biologics and ATMPs, in Heidelberg, Germany. In total Celonic will be prepared to manufacture more than 100 million doses of CVnCoV. More than 50 million doses are expected to be produced before the end of 2021. Under the terms of the initial agreement, technology and knowledge transfer is already underway. The commercial supply agreement includes manufacturing of the mRNA drug substance as well as LNP formulation of the bulk drug product.