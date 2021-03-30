 
Stoke Therapeutics Announces MHRA Authorization to Initiate Phase 1/2a Clinical Trial of STK-001 for Dravet Syndrome in the United Kingdom

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: STOK), a biotechnology company dedicated to addressing the underlying cause of severe diseases by up-regulating protein expression with RNA-based medicines, today announced the authorization of its Clinical Trial Application (CTA) by the United Kingdom Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to initiate a Phase 1/2a study (ADMIRAL) of STK-001 for the treatment of Dravet syndrome.

STK-001, a proprietary antisense oligonucleotide (ASO), has the potential to be the first disease-modifying therapy to address the genetic cause of Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy characterized by frequent, prolonged and refractory seizures that usually begin within the first year of life. Dravet syndrome is classified as a developmental and epileptic encephalopathy resulting in developmental delay and cognitive impairment, in addition to seizure activity, that arise from the genetic mutation that causes the disease.

“We are making excellent progress with our ongoing studies of STK-001 in the U.S. The high level of interest from the Dravet community underscores the urgent need for new treatment options that go beyond seizure control,” said Edward M. Kaye, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Stoke Therapeutics. “The ADMIRAL study complements our U.S.-based MONARCH study, enabling the evaluation of higher dose levels of STK-001 and representing an initial step in the expansion of our global clinical development efforts. Together, we anticipate that these studies will generate a comprehensive set of data that will inform our future development plans. We look forward to working with the U.K. Dravet community – patients, families and healthcare providers – to add to our understanding of the potential for STK-001 to be the first disease-modifying therapy for Dravet syndrome.”

ADMIRAL is an open-label, multi-center, Phase 1/2a study designed to assess the safety and tolerability of multiple doses of up to 70mg of STK-001, as well as to characterize human pharmacokinetics. Secondary endpoints include change in seizure frequency and quality of life measures. The study is expected to enroll approximately 22 children and adolescents with Dravet syndrome across multiple clinical sites in the United Kingdom. Patient enrollment and dosing are expected to start in the second half of 2021.

