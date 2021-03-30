 
checkAd

Merck Announces Acquisition of Alydia Health on behalf of its Planned Spinoff of Organon

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.03.2021, 13:30  |  37   |   |   

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, and Alydia Health announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which, after the intended Merck spinoff of Organon, Organon will acquire Alydia Health. Alydia Health is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on preventing maternal morbidity and mortality caused by postpartum hemorrhage (PPH) or abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding. PPH is one of the most common complications of birth, resulting in pharmacologic treatment in up to 10% of mothers and potentially resulting in emergency intervention such as hysterectomy and blood transfusions, and, in some cases, maternal death.1 The transaction is expected to close after Organon has spun off from Merck as a standalone publicly traded company.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210330005596/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Merck & Co!
Short
Basispreis 84,52€
Hebel 12,33
Ask 0,55
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 65,39€
Hebel 6,05
Ask 1,10
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“The acquisition aligns with Organon’s strategy to become a global leader in women’s health by focusing our product development on her unmet medical needs,” said Kevin Ali, chief executive officer, Organon. “We believe that Organon’s strong global commercial footprint in reproductive health, in conjunction with Alydia’s rapidly growing commercial capabilities in the U.S., will help enable growth of the Jada System, including potential expansion into Europe and other developed countries, as well as in the world’s least developed markets where Organon has significant experience creating affordable access.”

The Jada System is intended to provide control and treatment of abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage when conservative management is warranted. The safety and effectiveness of the Jada System was evaluated in the PEARLE study, a prospective, single-arm, clinical trial, under an approved investigational device exemption from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“Alydia Health is thrilled to join Organon as we hold a similar vision to bring technology and therapeutic solutions to market that can improve outcomes for women in need across the globe,” said Rob Binney, chief executive officer, Alydia Health. “Our goal is to help make childbirth safer for more women. With critical gaps in maternal care, we believe this acquisition will potentially accelerate the delivery of the Jada System to more women and communities in need.”

Seite 1 von 4
Merck & Co Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Merck Announces Acquisition of Alydia Health on behalf of its Planned Spinoff of Organon Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, and Alydia Health announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which, after the intended Merck spinoff of Organon, Organon will acquire Alydia …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
P&G Aims to Improve Portrayal of “Black Life” on Screen, Expands Inclusion Efforts for Black ...
T-Mobile and Google Deliver Best-in-Class Mobile and TV Experiences, and Showcase Range of Android ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against EHang Holdings ...
DraftKings and WWE Enter Historic New Deal
Humanigen Announces Proposed Public Offering of Five Million Shares of Common Stock
NextDecade Announces Issuance of Preferred Equity to OGCI Climate Investments
XL Fleet Announces Date Change for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release and ...
Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. Reports 2020 Results
dMY Technology Group, Inc. II Announces Special Meeting Date to Approve Proposed Business ...
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:45 Uhr
Merck Receives Positive EU CHMP Opinion for Updated Label of KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) To Include Results of Phase 3 KEYNOTE-361 Trial in Certain Adult Patients with Locally Advanced or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer
29.03.21
Merck Receives Complete Response Letter From US FDA for Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in High-Risk Early-Stage Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC)
29.03.21
Merck to Hold First-Quarter 2021 Sales and Earnings Conference Call on April 29
24.03.21
Merck Appoints Caroline Litchfield Chief Financial Officer
23.03.21
FDA Approves Merck’s KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus Platinum- and Fluoropyrimidine-Based Chemotherapy for Treatment of Certain Patients With Locally Advanced or Metastatic Esophageal or Gastroesophageal Junction (GEJ) Carcinoma
19.03.21
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Significantly Improved Progression-Free Survival and Overall Survival Versus Chemotherapy in Patients With Advanced Endometrial Cancer Following Prior Platinum-Based Chemotherapy in Phase 3 Study
17.03.21
Merck Announces Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement in Connection with Planned Spinoff of Organon & Co.
17.03.21
European Commission Approves Expanded Indication for Merck’s KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in Adult and Pediatric Patients With Relapsed or Refractory Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma (cHL)
17.03.21
Mike Nally to Leave Merck; Frank Clyburn to Lead All Merck Human Health
16.03.21
Merck Receives Priority Review From FDA for New Drug Application for HIF-2α Inhibitor Belzutifan (MK-6482)

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
9
Merck & Co.