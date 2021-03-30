 
checkAd

FTI Consulting Launches Robust Data Governance Solution to Help Clients Mitigate Risk and Optimize Data Value

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.03.2021, 13:30  |  18   |   |   

Cross-Functional Team of Experts Navigate Increasing Global Data Privacy, Security and Compliance Challenges

WASHINGTON, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the launch of its data governance solution for privacy and compliance needs, which provides clients with a multi-disciplinary team of experts and programs to help meet legal and compliance obligations, optimize business outcomes and support the needs of all business units.

Across global jurisdictions, legal and regulatory environments are intensifying for organizations in an array of industries. In addition to data privacy regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”) and California Consumer Privacy Act (“CCPA”), organizations face numerous industry-specific laws that impact data risk. Financial services institutions continue to grapple with managing data in compliance with the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision’s (“BCBS”) 239 and the Fair Credit Reporting Act (“FCRA”). In healthcare, maintaining alignment with the many requirements under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (“HIPAA”) is one of many ongoing challenges. Organizations looking to contract with the U.S. government must also now contend with the Department of Defense’s complex “Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification” (“CMMC”) requirements for the management and protection of controlled unclassified information (“CUI”).

FTI Consulting’s domain expertise in these areas and other highly regulated vertical industries serves as the foundation for its new data governance offering and supports clients in designing programs to tackle governance, compliance, legal and data analytics challenges.

“For most organizations, data has become the greatest risk and the greatest opportunity,” said Jake Frazier, a Senior Managing Director and Head of the Information Governance, Privacy & Security practice within the Technology segment at FTI Consulting. “We view information as an asset, but also understand that for our clients to realize value from complicated data environments, they need to first address the many rules and regulations that implicate how sensitive information is protected, managed, shared and utilized. Our data governance team brings decades of collective, cross-functional experience in managing legal and regulatory challenges and developing transformative programs that reduce risk and unlock data value.”

Seite 1 von 3


FTI Consulting Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FTI Consulting Launches Robust Data Governance Solution to Help Clients Mitigate Risk and Optimize Data Value Cross-Functional Team of Experts Navigate Increasing Global Data Privacy, Security and Compliance ChallengesWASHINGTON, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the launch of its data governance solution …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Genmab Announces European Marketing Authorization for Kesimpta (ofatumumab) in Relapsing Multiple ...
Statement of transactions in own shares from March 22, 2021 to March 26, 2021
Novartis expands targeted radioligand therapy pipeline with in-license for compounds targeting ...
Bombardier Marks 50th Global 7500 Aircraft Delivery Milestone
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Wave Life Sciences Provides Update on Phase 1b/2a PRECISION-HD Trials
Tenaris Files 2020 Annual Report, 2020 Sustainability Report and 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F, ...
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.03.21
FTI Consulting to Acquire The Rhodes Group
23.03.21
Forbes Names FTI Consulting to 2021 America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List
16.03.21
FTI Consulting Appoints Intellectual Property Expert John A. Hudson as Senior Managing Director within FTI Capital Advisors
15.03.21
Life Sciences Industry Veteran Joseph Slota Joins FTI Consulting’s Health Solutions Practice
02.03.21
FTI Consulting Bolsters Power & Renewables Expertise
01.03.21
FTI Consulting Appoints Healthcare and Life Sciences Expert Jason Shafrin as Senior Managing Director