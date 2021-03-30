 
SL Green Realty Corp. Announces Rescheduling of 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) (the “Company”), Manhattan’s largest office landlord, today announced that the Company is rescheduling its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”). The Annual Meeting, originally scheduled to be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021, will now be held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. The board of directors established the close of business on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, as the record date for determining stockholders entitled to receive notice of and vote at the Annual Meeting, which will begin at 12:00 p.m., Eastern time, and take place solely by means of remote communication in a virtual meeting format. The Annual Meeting will be available at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SLG2021. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.

Further information regarding the Annual Meeting will be set forth in the proxy statement and other proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.

About SL Green Realty Corp.

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.6 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 8.7 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions thereof. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially, and we caution you not to place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “project,” “continue,” or the negative of these words, or other similar words or terms.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by us. Factors and risks to our business that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties related to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic and the duration and impact it will have on our business and the industry as a whole and the other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise.

SLG – GEN

Matt DiLiberto
Chief Financial Officer
212.594.2700


