Medivolve Signs Agreement With California Lab, Transplant Genomics, to Offer Free COVID-19 PCR Tests Through HRSA Program

TORONTO, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medivolve Inc. (“Medivolve”) (NEO:MEDV; OTC:COPRF; FRA:4NC) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Collection Sites, LLC has signed an agreement with Transplant Genomics to offer free COVID-19 PCR tests at its mobile testing centres. As part of the United States’ Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA) program, testing laboratories can be reimbursed $75-100 per PCR test for services offered to uninsured or undocumented individuals. As part of the agreement, Collection Sites will net a set collection fee per PCR test.

As part of the Government funded HRSA program, Collection Sites will be able to offer uninsured and undocumented patients with access to free PCR tests.

“As the government funded COVID-19 testing programs evolve, it is important that Collection Sites utilize its network of testing sites to participate in these programs,” comments Medivolve CEO, Doug Sommerville. “We are excited to be able to offer this important testing service to demographics that may not normally have access to these services.”

The free PCR tests will first be rolled out at Collection Sites in California starting this week. Collection Sites will strive to offer patients 24-hour PCR results as part of the HRSA program. The partner lab, Transplant Genomics Inc., is a CLIA-certified high-complexity lab based in Fremont, California and part of the Eurofins Scientific laboratory network.

About the Collection Sites

The mobile testing sites are managed by Las Vegas based company Collection Sites, LLC and powered a CLIA-certified laboratory based in California. Appointments and payments will be handled through an online portal www.testbeforeyougo.com .

Wide scale testing will help to bring life back to normal.

The testing centers offer convenient access to rapid antibody and antigen (pending availability) tests - which take 8-10 minutes to administer and provide results within 24 hours. The sites also offer regular RT-PCR. All tests can be administered with insurance coverage options. The tests results can be communicated via text or email and can be accompanied with a certificate of good health via a HIPAA-compliant smartphone application.