Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 21 0517 - RIKV 21 0915

Series  RIKV 21 0517 RIKV 21 0915
Settlement Date  04/06/2021 04/06/2021
Total Amount Allocated (MM)  4,150 4,550
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)  99.881 / 1.046 99.441 / 1.249
Total Number of Bids Received  7 9
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)  4,150 5,050
Total Number of Successful Bids  7 8
Number of Bids Allocated in Full  7 8
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated  99.881 / 1.046 99.441 / 1.249
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated  99.898 / 0.897 99.485 / 1.150
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full  99.881 / 1.046 99.441 / 1.249
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)  99.888 / 0.985 99.474 / 1.175
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)  99.898 / 0.897 99.485 / 1.150
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)  99.881 / 1.046 99.418 / 1.301
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)  99.888 / 0.985 99.468 / 1.189
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)  100.00 % 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio  1.00 1.11



Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.03.21
Fitch Affirms Iceland at 'A'; Outlook Negative
26.03.21
Treasury Bill Auction Announcement - RIKV 21 0517 - RIKV 21 0915
23.03.21
Results of additional issuance - RIKB 23 0515 - RIKS 33 0321
22.03.21
Fiscal plan 2022-2026: The right measures delivered progress and a positive outlook
19.03.21
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 23 0515 - RIKS 33 0321
17.03.21
Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - RIKB 23 0515 - RIKS 33 0321
12.03.21
Signing of Agreements with Primary Dealers
10.03.21
Signing of agreements regarding issuance of Treasury securities and market making in the secondary market
05.03.21
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 22 1026
05.03.21
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKS 26 0216 - RIKS 33 0321