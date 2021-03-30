 
checkAd

DraftKings Acquires VSiN, Multi-Platform Sports Betting Broadcast and Content Company

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.03.2021, 13:30  |  26   |   |   

BOSTON, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) today announced that it has acquired Vegas Sports Information Network, Inc. (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company delivering trusted sports betting news, analysis, and data to U.S. sports bettors since 2017. The acquisition will enable DraftKings, which is live with mobile and/or retail sports betting in 14 states, to further build out its content capabilities and will augment VSiN’s ability to broaden their audience alongside the expansion of legal sports betting in the U.S.

“VSiN creates authentic and credible content that resonates with sports bettors at every level, whether they’re experienced or new to sports betting,” said Jason Robins, DraftKings’ co-founder, CEO and Chairman of the Board. “In addition to its brand equity among sports bettors and engaging talent roster, VSiN also has an established infrastructure that DraftKings can immediately help expand, in the hopes of adding value to consumers who are looking to become more knowledgeable about sports betting.”

VSiN, which operates out of Las Vegas, develops, produces, and distributes up to 18+ hours of live linear sports betting content each day. In addition to its 24/7 stream, VSiN’s original content is accessible through multiple video and audio channels including Comcast Xfinity, Sling TV, fuboTV, Rogers’ Sportsnet, MSG Networks, NESN, AT&T Pittsburgh, Marquee Sports Network, a dedicated channel on iHeartRadio and TuneIn, as well as terrestrial radio stations throughout the country, and its growing slate of podcasts and betcasts. VSiN’s current talent roster includes Brent Musburger, legendary sports broadcaster; Michael Lombardi, former NFL executive; Gill Alexander, host of the Beating the Book podcast; and Pauly Howard and Mitch Moss, co-hosts of VSiN’s popular morning show, Follow The Money.

“We created VSiN as a destination for sports bettors to find the most credible content to help inform their wagering decisions,” said Brian Musburger, CEO of VSiN. “Harnessing the power and network of the DraftKings brand will allow us to reach an even wider audience with our unique content.”

DraftKings’ vision is for Brian Musburger and his leadership team to continue to manage day-to-day operations while maintaining editorial independence. DraftKings intends to fully integrate VSiN’s current employee base located in Las Vegas, including its on-air talent, into its 2,600 person global workforce. Since opening a Las Vegas office in January 2020, DraftKings has grown its local employee base by 132%. DraftKings also recently announced a multi-year agreement to become a primary sponsor of the Center for Gaming Innovation, housed within the International Gaming Institute at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Seite 1 von 3
DraftKings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DraftKings Acquires VSiN, Multi-Platform Sports Betting Broadcast and Content Company BOSTON, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) today announced that it has acquired Vegas Sports Information Network, Inc. (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company delivering trusted sports betting news, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Genmab Announces European Marketing Authorization for Kesimpta (ofatumumab) in Relapsing Multiple ...
Statement of transactions in own shares from March 22, 2021 to March 26, 2021
Novartis expands targeted radioligand therapy pipeline with in-license for compounds targeting ...
Bombardier Marks 50th Global 7500 Aircraft Delivery Milestone
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Wave Life Sciences Provides Update on Phase 1b/2a PRECISION-HD Trials
Tenaris Files 2020 Annual Report, 2020 Sustainability Report and 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F, ...
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.03.21
DraftKings and WWE Enter Historic New Deal
25.03.21
DraftKings Announces Jason Robins’ Participation in Upcoming Virtual Conference
23.03.21
Bitcoin, Draftkings, Pfizer, Microsoft, Booking Holdings, Peloton, Palantir - Opening Bell
16.03.21
DraftKings Inc. Announces Pricing of $1.1 Billion Upsized Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
15.03.21
DraftKings Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of $1 Billion of Convertible Senior Notes
08.03.21
DraftKings Celebrates International Women’s Day with Support for Women Entrepreneurs & Buy Women-Owned Initiative for Employees
04.03.21
UFC and DraftKings Reach Groundbreaking Deal
03.03.21
DraftKings to Host Virtual Investor Day

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
01.03.21
10
Draftkings - Sportwettenanbieter No 1 in den USA - 100 Billion market in 2023/24
26.01.21
2
Draftkings +485% im letzten Jahr - Jetzt kaufen??