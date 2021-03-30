 
checkAd

Global Internet of People, Inc. Announces Strategic Cooperation with Leaders of the Eurasian Cooperation and Integration Club

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.03.2021, 13:30  |  44   |   |   

Beijing, China, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Internet of People, Inc. (“SDH” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SDH), an operator of a knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform via mobile application and through local centers in China, today announced that SDH has entered into strategic cooperation (“Cooperation”) with Leaders of the Eurasian Cooperation and Integration Club (“LECIC”), a non-governmental organization dedicated to promoting business development along the Eurasian economic and trade corridor, which runs through the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), an international economic union and free trade zone comprising countries located in central and northern Asia and Eastern Europe.

Pursuant to the Cooperation, which was entered into on March 11, 2021, SDH and LECIC plan to collaborate on future projects (specifics of which are to be agreed to by the parties in separate agreements) designed to help Chinese companies gain access to the Eurasian market and companies from other Eurasian countries gain access to the domestic market in China, via SDH and LECIC’s platforms.

Mr. Haiping Hu, CEO and Chairman of SDH commented: “SDH has devoted to providing product promotion and business management consulting services to corporate clients via cooperation with domestic and international enterprises and institutions. This collaboration with LECIC further expands our consulting services provided to our corporate clients.”

Ms. Li Liu, executive director of LECIC, said: “We look forward to building our platform together with SDH, who will be invited to participate in our Eurasian integration cooperation and financial forums, as well as art festivals. We hope our cooperation will bear fruitful accomplishments.”  Ms. Liu was also appointed as a SDH mentor following the signing ceremony for the Cooperation.

About Leaders of the Eurasian Cooperation and Integration Club

LECIC is a non-governmental organization based in Europe and Asia. Inspired by the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (started in 1997 and has held 23 sessions), which focuses on key economic issues facing Russia, emerging new economies and the world in general, LECIC was established on December 27, 2019.  The members of LECIC include Eurasian Financial Banking Association, MARIS Intellectual Property Development Association, and Russia-China Strategic Cooperation Association, etc.  LECIC serves the interests of its members to help strengthen cooperation within business communities of Eurasian countries to drive growth of business and trade activities, and promote fair competition in the development of economics, science, sports and creativity.

Seite 1 von 3
Global Internet of People Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global Internet of People, Inc. Announces Strategic Cooperation with Leaders of the Eurasian Cooperation and Integration Club Beijing, China, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Global Internet of People, Inc. (“SDH” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SDH), an operator of a knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform via mobile application and through local centers in China, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Genmab Announces European Marketing Authorization for Kesimpta (ofatumumab) in Relapsing Multiple ...
Statement of transactions in own shares from March 22, 2021 to March 26, 2021
Novartis expands targeted radioligand therapy pipeline with in-license for compounds targeting ...
Bombardier Marks 50th Global 7500 Aircraft Delivery Milestone
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Wave Life Sciences Provides Update on Phase 1b/2a PRECISION-HD Trials
Tenaris Files 2020 Annual Report, 2020 Sustainability Report and 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F, ...
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.03.21
Global Internet of People, Inc. Announces Appointment of Eighteen New Mentors
16.03.21
Global Internet of People, Inc. Announces Its Plan to Enter into Strategic Cooperation with Zhejiang University Industrial Technology Research Institute
10.03.21
Global Internet of People, Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with China Policy Expert Database