Hypefactors recruits high-caliber CFO to support the growth and to strengthen investor relations initiatives

Copenhagen, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Copenhagen-based media intelligence technology company Hypefactors has appointed the internationally experienced Michael Østerlund Madsen as CFO. Michael Østerlund Madsen, who will take on the position from April 9th, 2021, brings extensive knowledge and experience, both from a large Nasdaq OMX listed and complex company, to a private equity-backed organization and to agile scale-ups.

Hypefactors will benefit from Michael’s substantive expertise in finance, accounting, risk management, and capital markets on part-time basis. His prior positions include the role of CFO at Nordic Aviation Capital, and Group CFO at the EAC/ØK. Besides Danish locations, he has lived and worked in Riyadh, Amsterdam, and Singapore. Michael holds an EMBA from IMD and has attended programs from Wharton, Kellogg School of Management, and the Board Academy in Copenhagen.

A key focus area for Michael, is stakeholder communication with the investment community, as well as reputation management in conjunction with vast investor relations exposure.


CEO Casper Janns states:

- I am enthusiastic in welcoming Michael Østerlund Madsen to Hypefactors. With Michael on board, we will get the high caliber capacity we need to match our financial and strategical backbone with the growth strategy and to intensify our investor relations initiatives. Our shareholders deserve an increased activity level and Michael is the person to drive this.
             

Michael Østerlund Madsen adds:

- The business potential of Hypefactors’ strong and innovative technology and platform is huge and the operation is to be scaled-up in the coming period. I look forward to contributing to the journey, continuously making Hypefactors a stronger company and a solid investment for the shareholders. 


----


About Hypefactors A/S

Hypefactors is an integrated AI-powered Earned Media tech platform to support better media intelligence and reputation management. Hypefactors combine data, analytics, technology, and tools to provide a unified and easy-to-use experience. With all the tools to automate and ease the work, and all the facts to document the results. In addition to media monitoring across the different media channels, the platform provides access to a number of facts, incl. automated documentation of the monetary value and quality assessment of each third-party media mention. The platform also contains other time-saving tools such as automatically-generated media reports and a mobile app giving access to real-time media mentions. The company is listed at Nasdaq Growth Market in Copenhagen, Denmark.


