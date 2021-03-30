 
Acerus Announces Expansion of NATESTO Distribution Worldwide

Maylen Farma to Market Treatment in 20 Countries across Europe, Central Asia and the Middle East

TORONTO, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation (TSX: ASP, OTCQB: ASPCF) (“Acerus” or the “Company”), a speciality pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of novel prescription products in Men’s Health, today announced the signing of an agreement granting Maylen Farma (“Maylen”) the exclusive rights to market NATESTO in 20 countries across Europe, Central Asia, and the Middle East. Maylen is a privately-owned pharmaceutical company based in Lugano, Switzerland that specializes in bringing innovative pharmaceutical products and healthcare services to patients in emerging markets. Nations covered by the agreement with Acerus include Belarus, Georgia, and Ukraine; Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan; Albania, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Serbia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina; the United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, and Lebanon.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Maylen in the commercialization of NATESTO across these 20 rapidly expanding markets,” said Ed Gudaitis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Acerus. “Maylen’s extensive reach and expertise will provide – assuming regulatory approval across all covered countries – access to a combined population of approximately 220 million. Based on current development plans, Maylen is confident in their ability to gain the requisite approvals and begin selling NATESTO in up to five countries by the end of 2021, with potentially seven additional nations in 2022. We are excited by the opportunity this will provide to bolster our top line growth trajectory.”

About Acerus

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a Canadian-based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization and development of innovative prescription products that improve patient experience, with a primary focus in the field of men’s health. The Company commercializes its products via its own salesforce in the United States and Canada, and through a global network of licensed distributors in other territories.

Acerus’ shares trade on TSX under the symbol ASP and on OTCQB under the symbol ASPCF. For more information, visit www.aceruspharma.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Information in this press release that is not current or historical factual information may constitute forward looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Implicit in this information are assumptions regarding our future operational results. These assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned that actual performance of the company is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and could differ materially from what is currently expected as set out above. For more exhaustive information on these risks and uncertainties you should refer to our annual information form dated March 10, 2021 which is available at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on our current estimates, expectations and projections, which we believe are reasonable as of the current date. You should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While we may elect to, we are under no obligation and do not undertake to update this information at any particular time, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law.

Company Contact
ir@aceruspharma.com

Investor Relations Contact
Chris Witty
Acerus Investor Relations
(646) 438-9385
cwitty@darrowir.com


Acerus Announces Expansion of NATESTO Distribution Worldwide Maylen Farma to Market Treatment in 20 Countries across Europe, Central Asia and the Middle EastTORONTO, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation (TSX: ASP, OTCQB: ASPCF) (“Acerus” or the “Company”), a speciality …

