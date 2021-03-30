 
Evaxion Biotech to Host Full-Year 2020 Corporate Update Conference Call & Webcast on April 6

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evaxion Biotech A/S (Nasdaq: EVAX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies to improve the lives of patients with cancer and infectious diseases, announced today that it will present its full-year financial results for 2020 on April 6.

Lars Wegner, CEO of Evaxion, and Glenn Vraniak, CFO, will host an earnings call on April 6 at 8.30 a.m. EDT.

To access dial-in details for the conference call, please use the following link:

https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/client/7148/evaxion-bi ...

Alternatively to access the webcast, please use the following link:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3083146/DF0AB39A39342E036D397705A664556F

About Evaxion
Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage AI-immunology platform company decoding the human immune system to discover and develop novel immunotherapies to treat cancer and infectious diseases. Based on its proprietary and scalable AI-immunology core technology, Evaxion is developing a broad pipeline of novel product candidates which currently includes three patient-specific cancer immunotherapies, two of which are in Phase I/IIa clinical development. In addition, Evaxion is advancing a portfolio of vaccines to prevent bacterial and viral infections with one program currently in preclinical development against S. aureus (including Methicillin-resistant S. aureus) induced skin and soft tissue infections.

For more information  
Evaxion LifeSci Advisors LLC
Glenn S. Vraniak Mary-Ann Chang
Chief Financial Officer Managing Director
gvr@evaxion-biotech.com mchang@lifesciadvisors.com
+1 (513) 476-2669 +44 7483 284 853

Source: Evaxion Biotech

Forward-looking statement

This company announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements, including relating to the terms of the proposed offering and the completion of the proposed offering. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this company announcement about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company’s control. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by, or including words such as “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “aim,” “intend,” “may,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” “can have,” “likely,” “should,” “would,” “could”, and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.


