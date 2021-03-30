Final Crew Members Named for World’s First All-Civilian Mission to Space

Inspiration4, the world’s first all-civilian mission to space , today announced the final two members of the four-person crew that will undertake a historic voyage to the stars later this year. Christopher Sembroski of Everett, WA and Dr. Sian Proctor of Tempe, AZ will join previously announced crew member Hayley Arceneaux under the command of Jared Isaacman. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket will launch the crew aboard a Dragon spacecraft later this year.

Inspiration4 Crew at historic Launchpad 39A / courtesy of SpaceX

The full crew will be introduced publicly today for the first time from historic Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Sembroski and Proctor will represent the mission pillars of:

Prosperity – Dr. Proctor, a 51-year-old entrepreneur, educator, trained pilot and active voice in the space exploration community, was awarded her seat by being selected as the top entrant of an independently judged online business competition that attracted approximately 200 entries and was conducted by the eCommerce platform Shift4Shop.

“This opportunity is proof that hard work and perseverance can pay off in unimaginable ways,” said Dr. Proctor. “I have always believed that I was preparing for something special, and that moment has arrived with Inspiration4.”

Proctor will serve as the Mission Pilot and back up the commander and support related needs throughout the mission.

Generosity – Sembroski, a 41-year-old aerospace industry employee at Lockheed Martin and United States Air Force veteran, contributed to a special fundraising campaign for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital that offered an Inspiration4 seat to a lucky donor after receiving nearly 72,000 entries. Since it was first announced in February, the campaign has raised approximately $113M with new support opportunities to come in the near future, including chances to sign up at www.stjude.org/Inspiration4 and fundraise to qualify for Inspiration4-themed incentive items, special experiences, collectible merchandise, flight-related campaign information and more.

“Although I’ve been fortunate to have spent years in the aerospace industry, I never imagined having the opportunity to reach the stars, especially through something as simple as supporting St. Jude,” said Sembroski. “I am honored to occupy the Generosity seat and look forward to using this platform to encourage everyone to be generous to others in whatever ways they are able.”