Annual General Meeting of Lundin Energy AB 30 March 2021

As a consequence of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Directors decided to hold the Annual General Meeting as a virtual meeting combined with an option to vote by post in advance of the Annual General Meeting in accordance with the Swedish Act on Temporary Exemptions to Facilitate the Execution of General Meetings in Companies and Associations (SFS 2020:198).

The Company's and the Group's income statements and balance sheets for the financial year 2020, were adopted and the members of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer were discharged from liability for the financial year 2020.

The AGM resolved that a dividend for the 2020 financial year in the amount of USD 1.80 per share should be paid in equal quarterly instalments. Before payment, each quarterly dividend of USD 0.45 per share shall be converted into a SEK amount based on the USD to SEK exchange rate published by Sweden’s central bank (Riksbanken) four business days prior to each record date (rounded off to the nearest whole SEK 0.01 per share). The final USD equivalent amount received by the shareholders may therefore slightly differ depending on what the USD to SEK exchange rate is on the date of the dividend payment. The SEK amount per share to be distributed each quarter will be announced in a press release four business days prior to each record date.

The key dates for the quarterly dividends are set out in the table below.

Conversion date Ex-dividend date Record date Expected payment date 26 March 2021 31 March 2021 1 April 2021 8 April 2021 28 June 2021 1 July 2021 2 July 2021 7 July 2021 28 September 2021 1 October 2021 4 October 2021 7 October 2021 29 December 2021 4 January 2022 5 January 2022 11 January 2022

The AGM resolved to approve the Remuneration Report prepared by the Board of Directors.