 
checkAd

Annual General Meeting of Lundin Energy AB 30 March 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.03.2021, 13:58  |  66   |   |   

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) of Lundin Energy AB (Lundin Energy or the Company) was held online today, Tuesday 30 March 2021.

As a consequence of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Directors decided to hold the Annual General Meeting as a virtual meeting combined with an option to vote by post in advance of the Annual General Meeting in accordance with the Swedish Act on Temporary Exemptions to Facilitate the Execution of General Meetings in Companies and Associations (SFS 2020:198).

The Company's and the Group's income statements and balance sheets for the financial year 2020, were adopted and the members of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer were discharged from liability for the financial year 2020.

The AGM resolved that a dividend for the 2020 financial year in the amount of USD 1.80 per share should be paid in equal quarterly instalments. Before payment, each quarterly dividend of USD 0.45 per share shall be converted into a SEK amount based on the USD to SEK exchange rate published by Sweden’s central bank (Riksbanken) four business days prior to each record date (rounded off to the nearest whole SEK 0.01 per share). The final USD equivalent amount received by the shareholders may therefore slightly differ depending on what the USD to SEK exchange rate is on the date of the dividend payment. The SEK amount per share to be distributed each quarter will be announced in a press release four business days prior to each record date.

The key dates for the quarterly dividends are set out in the table below.

Conversion date Ex-dividend date Record date Expected payment date
26 March 2021 31 March 2021 1 April 2021 8 April 2021
28 June 2021 1 July 2021 2 July 2021 7 July 2021
28 September 2021 1 October 2021 4 October 2021 7 October 2021
29 December 2021 4 January 2022 5 January 2022 11 January 2022

The AGM resolved to approve the Remuneration Report prepared by the Board of Directors.

Seite 1 von 5
Lundin Energy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Annual General Meeting of Lundin Energy AB 30 March 2021 The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) of Lundin Energy AB (Lundin Energy or the Company) was held online today, Tuesday 30 March 2021. As a consequence of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Directors decided to hold the Annual …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Genmab Announces European Marketing Authorization for Kesimpta (ofatumumab) in Relapsing Multiple ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Statement of transactions in own shares from March 22, 2021 to March 26, 2021
Novartis expands targeted radioligand therapy pipeline with in-license for compounds targeting ...
Wave Life Sciences Provides Update on Phase 1b/2a PRECISION-HD Trials
Immersive Tech, a Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company, Announces C$1.5 Million ...
Tenaris Files 2020 Annual Report, 2020 Sustainability Report and 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F, ...
Jean-Claude Biver and the Swiss company WISeKey are leading the way, announcing the first NFT ...
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.03.21
The first quarterly dividend instalment of the proposed dividend of USD 0.45 per share will amount to SEK 3.89 per share
09.03.21
Kosten runter Produktion rauf: Änderung der Minenkonzeption katapultiert dieses Unternehmen weit nach oben!
04.03.21
Lundin Energy to present at a virtual town hall meeting for investors on 18 March 2021
03.03.21
Lundin Energy publishes the Annual Report and the Sustainability Report for 2020
03.03.21
Lundin Energy publishes the Report on Payments to Governments for 2020