PARIS, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Investing tens of millions of dollars in works by Beeple or Banksy may seem extravagant today, but acquiring the most expensive artworks is statistically a winning strategy. Academic studies [1] have shown that a masterpiece effect does indeed exist on the art market: the most expensive works continue to gain more value than the rest of the market. This is corroborated by the analysis conducted by Artprice's valuation service – Artpricing – on the five top-selling artworks in 1999.

"By following the five most expensive masterpieces of 1999, Artprice finds that what was considered 'exorbitantly expensive' 22 years ago is no longer considered as such today, explains thierry Ehrmann, President and Founder of Artmarket.com and its Artprice department.

"Imagine that in the first quarter of 2021, you acquired the Boticelli portrait, Beeple's NFT and the three paintings by Basquiat, Banksy and Picasso. How much will these works be worth in a quarter of a century? The future will tell us which are the best operations, but experience so far suggests that a strategy of buying the most expensive works pays the highest dividends".

The 5 most expensive works at auction in 1999 vs. Artpricing's low estimates in 2021

Paul CÉZANNE (1839-1906) - Curtain, jug and fruit bowl (c.1893-1894)

1999: $60,502,500 → 2021: $120,000,000 Pablo PICASSO (1881-1973) - Woman seated in a garden (1938)

1999: $49,502 ,500 → 2021: $200,000,000 Pablo PICASSO (1881-1973) - Nude in a black armchair (1932)

1999: $45,102 ,500 → 2021: $115,000,000 Georges SEURAT (1859- 1891) - Paysage, l'île de la Grande Jatte (1884)

1999: $35,202,500 → 2021: $35,000,000 Paul CÉZANNE (1839-1906) - Kettle and fruits (c.1888-1890)

1999: $29,476,000 → 2021: $60,000,000

Cézanne's still lifes have doubled in value

Curtain, jug and fruit bowl (c.1893-1894) was purchased for $60.5 million on 10 May 1999 in New York, well above Sotheby's estimated range ($25 - 35 million). Twenty years later, this is still the record price for Paul Cézanne at auction. But that doesn't mean its value has contracted.

Six months later, a smaller still life, entitled Bouilloire et fruits (Kettle and fruits) (1888-1890), fetched $29.5 million; it was among the top 5 fine art auction results of 1999 and also substantially exceeded its estimated range ($15m - 20 million). Its current value is more or less known, since the work sold on 13 May 2019 at Christie's New York for $59.3 million.